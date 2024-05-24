CFCN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 07:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #14

and you don't need these huge, you know, swaths of sunlight, that northeast shady nook, there are number of things you can put that. >> That's so beautiful and there's so many options, like you said now perennials, the great thing about them is that once you put them to come back, year after year. Yeah, exactly. >> Shade wants on, no different get them in the ground. And the great thing about perennials, I think everybody is kind of attentive to this yet. Is watering. You know, we're all looking at the water guidelines, making sure we're doing the right thing. Perennials require water to establish the once you've planted a perennial. Yeah, it doesn't matter to still be a your crew. The cactus. We will looking out of the year you want to water to establish them once or established. A lot of them are going to take what they get from mother nature and the going to do just fine. So perennials are great way to be water. Weiss long term they become an investment. And every year they just got bigger, healthier and more futile. Some great tips. Thank you so much. Cottage of john. A now of course, he'll want to visit golden acre home and garden and visit the platts for yourself. But for more information, the website is golden acre dot ca. >> Let's get gardening presented by golden Accurate reliable and available24/7 with details to help you decide what to wearand when to leave. The ctv Sky Watch forecastonline on the ctv News app and onCTV News. Dedicated and determined theyre local athletes brimming with talent and heart catch their inspiring stories fridays on ctv news at 6. Athlete of the week sponsored y the 50th playing of the cpkc womens open - get closer to the game! How do you know if you need your commercial duct work cleaned? Look up. Are your vents black? Are the tiles black? Then it's definitely time to get your commercial duct work cleaned. Let Breathe Clean Alberta improve your air quality today. Call today for your complimentary quote. ( ) ( ) The infiniti qx60 exemplifies modern luxury. With powerful suv performance, three rows of comfort, and a sleek-yet-daring design. ( ) Lease a 2024 qx60 from 0.99% apr for up to 24 months. Visit INFINITI.ca. ( ) Do your giggles turn to dribbles? Or does the thought of travel make you unravel? At Urospot, we're Canada's number one pelvic health clinic for women and men, To help you say goodbye to bladder leaks, urgency, night waking prolapse, sexual dysfunction and other pelvic health challenges. How? Simply by sitting on a chair, fully clothed. A chair that does 11,000 kegels for you. We help you regain control so you can live life with freedom and confidence. Ctv Morning Live. Spotlight on Golden Welcome back to Golden, b.c.. I'm standing here on the patio of White Tooth Brewing Company, Golden's local spot for craft beer. Spring is on its way, and it's time to start planning your trip. These patios are the place to be after a day out adventuring. We've got over a dozen of them here in town. Many have spectacular views, so you can get the mountains everywhere you go. Golden has a variety of dining options, anything from Rocky Mountain inspired cuisine to relaxing cafes and social hubs. We want you to come down off the highway and enjoy Golden's dining experience. We can't wait to see you! The summer is going to be great! You can learn more by scanning the qr code to download the Golden bc app or visit Tourism golden.com. Want ctv to spotlight your business? Email Spotlight yyc at Bell Media dot ca. Real estate can be a walk in the park with Paul Ackerman, Remax Realty Professionals. >> Good morning, we're taking a look at downtown calgary was our sky watch weather camera brought to you by the original alberta carpet cleaning and alberta furness cleaning best-value expert service and guaranteed results. And allow me to introduce you to our little friend rocco rocco is a pop who really likes the mud and so raucous humans. Appreciate how adorable he is. Can a little messy. So they're kind of waiting for things to dry out a bit, which I think a lot of folks are trying to get ready to mow the lawn again to care about yard work. If you have a rock cozies like to share a photo with us of for paul ekman real estate dog walking forecast. You can send that to calgary weather pics

at bellmedia dot ca rockets humans. I'm sorry. We're looking at more rain. So you have another couple of wet conditions and we're probably dealing with part of it coming in from a trough, a surface trough in southern british columbia. So we look at the conditions in could the past we see some snow because the higher elevations, but also that limited visibility, things look much better. It. Revelstoke are kicking horse canyon, even on our side around lake louise. Our daytime high today. We're at 6 right now will end up at 13 and tomorrow, even warmer with some heat into southern alberta and northern alberta into the territories as well. Southern saskatchewan getting some of that warmth. But we will likely still below is that instability. We know we'll be dealing with that instability. 13 for today. 15 for saturday chance of greater accumulations of rain in the areas that get it. And then we're looking at 15 with more cloud cover on sunday up to 18 with that sunshine for monday. 23 on tuesday for the latest on what's happening in hollywood, here's abc's jason nathanson. >> 3 brothers. >> Brian denison com. No need to go to the beach this memorial day weekend. The beach boys are coming to you. The documentary about the legendary group starts streaming today, showing the rise fall and rise again. The brothers and cousins who magically harmonize founding member mike love tells me the docks sets the record straight on a few things. >> So finally, the story is told from broad enough perspective. The were honours, everybody's contribution, not just in o'brien's a chain yosemite's the you know, didn't like that sounds or something, you know, some kind of bs because that's not true. >> Grinding brian wilson makes cousin be points out today on disney. Plus, disney is the parent company of abc news >> At the box office this weekend, the mad max spinoff furiosa should drive circles around garfield cheerios expected to earn somewhere between 40 45 million dollars in north america for the holiday weekend. >> I'm going in a new car, you know, the animated garfield movie opening about 10 million behind chris hemsworth, one of the stars of furiosa and also the latest actor to get a star on the hollywood walk of fame at the ceremony talked about driving the additions along hollywood boulevard years ago and wondering what it would feel like if he was ever immortalized on the sidewalk. >> Wonderful, profound sense of gratitude. That specific thing. I keep coming back to. >> Furious a director, george miller and start any taylor joy were also on hand as well as hemsworth's family and its vendors. Costar robert downey, >> Isn't >> And the candles, my friend herb lawn in the way today for bob dylan, it's his birthday. He's 83 and that's what's abc news. >> Los angeles. >> And coming up monday on the show, a commercial lawyer will explain why now is a great time for businesses to negotiate a lease. And what you should keep in mind. >> Well, this week and we have the circus and townhouses in preseason football and banned stadium. Our gina martin has the details in your weekend wrap. >> The royal canadian international circus is back in calgary. The show blends classic circus entertainment and explosive new acts that will leave you vesper aisd. We have a fantastic show. >> With a lots of thrills and chills, we have the globe, it's gas which creatures for motorcycles this year is a regional we're of thrills. We've got to artists that are featured on america's got talent. The special guest started. It comes to us all the way from taiwan with a very unique presentation. Quick change transformation allusion. There's something for the entire time. >> You can find the massive big top at cross iron mills shows with various times run friday until june, 2nd, thousands of runners will be lacing up for the 60th service. Calgary marathon share them on the sidelines this sunday. The running routes waved through parts of inglewood, downtown calgary and into stampede park races begin at 7:00am and wrap-up at one 30. The velocity auto show is back for its second year view a diverse range of vehicles from classics to modern sports and rare exotics. The velocity auto show will be held at platform calgary on saturday from 4:00pm to 9:00pm cfl pre-season action is coming back to calgary. The stampeders will take on the bc lions on saturday. Kickoff is at 2:00pm at mcmahon stadium, the stamps home opener is on june 7th against the hamilton tiger cats. And in the canadian premier league cavalry fc will return to atco field this week at the cavs take on the winnipeg dollar on sunday. The match gets underway at

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts