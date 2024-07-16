CF Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls after shutout victory

CF Montreal (6-9-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (9-4-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE New York -238, Montreal +575, Draw +372; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Atlanta United 1-0, CF Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls are 7-4-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Red Bulls have a 4-2 record in matches decided by one goal.

Montreal is 5-6-5 in conference matchups. Montreal is 3-1-0 when it scores three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has 10 goals and two assists for the Red Bulls. Cameron Harper has three goals over the past 10 games.

Sunusi Ibrahim has scored six goals and added one assist for Montreal. Raheem Edwards has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-2-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-2-5, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Peter Stroud (injured), Emil Forsberg (injured).

Montreal: Joel Waterman (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press