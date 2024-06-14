CF Montreal strikers Josef Martinez, Matias Coccaro return from injury

MONTREAL — CF Montreal is getting reinforcements after their bye week in Major League Soccer.

Head coach Laurent Courtois says strikers Matias Coccaro, Josef Martinez and Mahala Opoku are healthy after long absences as Montreal (4-7-5) prepares to host red-hot Real Salt Lake on Saturday at Saputo Stadium.

Coccaro and Martinez, two of Montreal's marquee signings last off-season, haven't played since the club's 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati on April 13 due to knee injuries.

Through seven games played, Coccaro has three goals and one assist while Martinez has two goals and three assists.

Opoku (ankle) hasn't played since the second game of the season, a 2-1 win at FC Dallas on March 2.

Montreal enters the match with one win and two draws in its last three games. Salt Lake (9-2-6) is unbeaten in 13 games.

