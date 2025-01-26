Central Division opponents meet when Blackhawks host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (28-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-28-5, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -193, Blackhawks +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild.

Chicago is 4-9-2 against the Central Division and 15-28-5 overall. The Blackhawks are 3-7-4 in one-goal games.

Minnesota is 28-17-4 overall and 10-7-2 against the Central Division. The Wild have a +one scoring differential, with 142 total goals scored and 141 allowed.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has 17 goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 17 goals and 26 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press