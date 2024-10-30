Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Celtics vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $49,756,009 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $171,245,356 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

