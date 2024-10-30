Celtics vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Boston Celtics play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Boston Celtics are spending $49,756,009 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $171,245,356 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Celtics vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest