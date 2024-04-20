Celtics vs. Heat: Predictions, odds, TV schedule for NBA Eastern Conference series

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 30: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics react after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on March 30, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat secured the eighth seed after surviving the Play-In Tournament, setting up a 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round battle against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics had a dominating regular season with a 64-18 record, earning them the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics held the number one spot in the league standings for most of the season.

However, the Celtics hope for a better outcome in this year's Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Heat than what happened last year. In the previous playoffs, the Celtics lost the first three games against Miami but made a comeback and forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals, when Boston ultimately lost the series to Miami.

Now, the Miami Heat will enter the NBA Playoffs without two key players. Jimmy Butler suffered a knee injury during the first Play-In Tournament game, and Terry Rozier is also out due to a neck injury and is considered week-to-week.

East First-Round: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat predictions

NBA.com: Celtics in four

John Schuhmann writes: "The Heat have proven to be a resilient group, and the Celtics struggled against the zone in last year’s conference finals. And Boston has some recent postseason demons beyond that. But the Celtics are simply the much better team, especially with Butler unlikely to play. While Miami was able to stifle the Bulls’ 19th-ranked offense to get here, it now faces a much tougher challenge. The Celtics are a machine and they shouldn’t have much trouble reaching the conference semifinals for the seventh time in the last eight years."

DraftKings: Celtics in five games

Chinmay Vaidya writes: "Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro should have solid series performances but the Celtics were the best team in the league for a reason. They smashed most advanced metrics and had an insane net rating, showcasing not only their talent but their ability to play together. They’re on a mission and won’t underestimate a team that has gotten the better of them multiple times in the playoffs. Give me Boston to wrap this up in five games."

Justin Martinez writes: "Miami defeated Boston in last season's Eastern Conference Finals, and it looked sharp against Chicago on Friday. But Boston got better this past offseason with the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. The Celtics rank first in the NBA in offensive efficiency and third in defensive efficiency. And with Butler not in the mix, it's hard to imagine the Heat pulling off another upset."

ESPN: Celtics have a 83% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Boston Celtics have a 83% chance to beat the Miami Heat.

East First-Round: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat odds, betting lines

The Boston Celtics are favored to defeat the Miami Heat in Game 1, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread: Boston (-14)

Moneyline: Boston (-1148); Miami (+711)

Total Over/Under: 208.5

Series Winner: Boston (-3000); Miami (+1300)

East First-Round: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 TD Garden, Boston, MA Sunday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 2 TD Garden, Boston, MA Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 3 Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Saturday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 4 Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Monday, April 29 at TBD TBD Game 5 (If necessary) TD Garden, Boston, MA Wednesday, May 1 at TBD TBD Game 6(If necessary) Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Friday, May 3 at TBD TBD Game 7(If necessary) TD Garden, Boston, MA Sunday, May 5 at TBD TBD

