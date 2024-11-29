Celtics vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Boston Celtics play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $13,268,269 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $21,043,648 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 29, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Chicago Sports Network
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
