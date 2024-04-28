Celtics restore order with Game 3 win over Heat to take 2-1 series lead. Takeaways and details

The Miami Heat’s momentum in the series was short-lived.

After the Heat stole home-court advantage and evened the series at 1-1 in Game 2 on Wednesday, the top-seeded Boston Celtics restored order with a dominant 104-84 victory over the eighth-seeded Heat in Game 3 on Saturday night at Kaseya Center.

Not only did the Celtics take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 first-round playoff series, but they also regained home-court advantage with the victory.

It was ugly for the short-handed Heat from the start, opening the game just 1 of 13 from the field and 0 of 6 on threes.

The Heat totaled just 12 points on 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) shooting from the field and 1-of-9 shooting (11.1 percent) from three-point range in the first quarter. But the Celtics only ended the opening period with a nine-point lead because they also struggled to make shots, scoring 21 points on 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) shooting from the field and 3-of-10 (30 percent) shooting from behind the arc in the first quarter.

The problem for the Heat is the Celtics’ offensive issued ended there. Boston totaled 42 points on 15-of-23 (65.2 percent) shooting from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) shooting on threes in the second quarter to take a commanding 24-point lead into halftime.

The Heat scored just 39 points and committed nine turnovers in the first half.

How bad was it for the Heat?

Saturday’s 12-point first quarter is the Heat’s lowest scoring opening quarter in any game since scoring just 11 points in a Game 4 loss to the Celtics in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals on May 23, 2022.

Saturday’s 39-point first half is the Heat’s second-lowest scoring first half of the season.

The Celtics’ lead grew to as large as 29 points in the second half.

Without its best player Jimmy Butler because of a knee injury, the Heat finished the loss with just 84 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field and 9-of-28 (32.1 percent) from three-point range while committing 12 costly turnovers that the Celtics turned into 24 points.

Bam Adebayo recorded team-high 20 points and nine rebounds for the Heat. He’s the only Heat player who scored more than 15 points on Saturday

The Celtics used a balanced offensive attack. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and Derrick White added 16 points.

Game 4 of the series is Monday at Kaseya Center.

Five takeaways from the Heat’s loss to the Celtics on Saturday:

After putting together a historic three-point shooting display in Game 2, the Heat’s offense was bad in Game 3.

In Wednesday’s Game 2 win in Boston: The Heat set a franchise record for threes made in a playoff game, shooting 23 of 43 (53.5 percent) from three-point range. It’s also the most threes the Heat has made in a game this season, tied for the second most threes the Heat has made in any game in franchise history and tied for the fourth most threes any team has hit in a playoff game in NBA history.

In Saturday’s Game 3 loss in Miami: The Heat shot just 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) from three-point range.

The Heat also struggled around the basket, shooting just 17 of 39 (43.6 percent) from inside the paint in Game 3. That allowed the Celtics to outscore the Heat 42-34 in the paint.

Heat star Jimmy Butler said he wants to play in the playoffs, but there’s still no timetable for his return.

Butler missed his fourth straight game on Saturday with a sprained MCL in his right knee. After Butler suffered the injury during the Heat’s loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia in the NBA’s play-in tournament on April 17, the Heat announced he would miss “several weeks.”

“I don’t know about a timeline, but we’ve been working,” Butler said to TNT’s Chris Haynes during the broadcast of the game “I want to hoop. I want to get out here. I want some of this.”

While a return during the first round against the Celtics appears unlikely for Butler, he still has faith in his Heat teammates that they can continue to make it a competitive series.

“I think we believe. It’s everybody else that don’t,” Butler said to Haynes. “If I’ve got to hear one more praise about Boston on national TV when we win a game, I’m tired of hearing that, man.”

Along with missing Butler, the Heat remained without Terry Rozier (neck spasms) and Josh Richardson (season-ending right shoulder surgery) in Game 3.

The Heat also was without Delon Wright, who was unavailable because of what the Heat listed as a “personal family matter.” Wright played in the first two games of the series, logging 26 minutes in the Heat’s Game 1 loss and 20 minutes in the Heat’s Game 2 win before missing Saturday’s loss.

The Celtics had their full 15-man roster available for Game 3.

Without Butler, the Heat relying on the duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to led the way. But they were both inefficient.

Adebayo finished with 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, nine rebounds and three assists.

Herro closed with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting on threes, two rebounds and two assists.

This is much different than Game 2, when Adebayo and Herro combined for 45 points on 16-of-26 (61.5 percent) from the field.

Caleb Martin was also quiet for the Heat on Saturday after scoring 21 points on 12 field-goal attempts in Game 2. Martin recorded just five points on four field-goal attempts in Game 3.

This has not been a series for Heat center Kevin Love.

Love, who established him as one of the top backup centers in the NBA this regular season, had seen his playing time dwindle as this series has gone on. After logging 13 minutes in Game 1, Love played just six minutes in Game 2 and four minutes in Saturday’s Game 3.

There’s a reason for this, as the Heat has usually turned to its zone defense with Love in the game. And the Celtics have shredded the Heat’s zone to begin the series.

Love posted a plus/minus of minus-8 in Game 1 and minus-7 in Game 2.

Love again couldn’t produce positive minutes in Game 3, as the Heat was outscored by nine points during a stint that lasted just 3:44 on Saturday. After playing those four minutes in the first half, Love did not re-enter the game.

Instead, the Heat used Thomas Bryant as the backup center in the second half.

The Celtics are now in the driver’s seat in the series and can take full control of the series in Game 4.

Entering this year’s playoffs, teams that lose Game 3 of a 1-1 best-of-7 series have gone on to lose the series 73.7 percent of the time (69-193). Unfortunately for the Heat, it now fits that criteria after dropping Saturday’s game.

The last time the Heat lost Game 3 of a 1-1 best-of-7 series and still went on to win the series came in the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. After the two teams split the first two games in Miami, the Spurs won Game 3 in San Antonio to take a 2-1 lead before the Heat won three of the next four games to win the series in seven games.

The Heat is in danger of facing even longer odds with another home loss in Game 4.

Entering this year’s playoffs, teams that fall behind 3-1 in best-of-7 have gone on to lose the series 95.4 percent of the time (13-268).