Celtics eliminate Raptors in Game 7, advance to play Heat

Jayson Tatum was outstanding, leading the Boston Celtics to a Game 7 victory over the Toronto Raptors. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics eliminated the Toronto Raptors with a 92-87 win in Game 7, advancing to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum, who continued his ascent to superstardom throughout the playoffs, led the way with 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Boston took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series and appeared on the verge of knocking the defending champions out early in the series, before OG Anunoby hit a miracle buzzer-beater in Game 3. After Toronto edged Boston in Game 4, the Celtics responded with a blowout victory in Game 5, before both teams battled in double overtime, instant classic Game 6 where Toronto emerged with a 125-122 win.

This is Boston’s second trip to the conference finals in three seasons, previously taking the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in 2018, before bowing out.

Tatum was simply unstoppable in Game 7, going 4-of-8 from three-point range, while the Celtics capitalized off the Raptors’ 18 turnovers, while producing 23 fast-break points.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and eight rebounds in the winning effort.

Kyle Lowry, who was Toronto’s best player in the series by a wide margin, finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

For the Raptors, this offseason could bring some major changes, with Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol all slated to test unrestricted free agency.

