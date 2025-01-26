Celtics defeat Mavericks 122-107 in NBA Finals rematch, Tatum scores 24

DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Derrick White added 23, including Boston’s first 11 of the third quarter, and the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-107 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown added 22 points as the defending champions bounced back from a 21-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, their most lopsided defeat this season.

The Celtics shrugged off an early 16-6 deficit and led by as many as 25 points in the third period. White scored 16 in the period.

Kyrie Irving scored 22 points, Quentin Grimes added 20 off the bench and Daniel Gafford had 19 points and matched a season high with 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who are 5-11 since superstar Luka Doncic was sidelined with a calf strain on Christmas Day,

The teams will complete their two-game season series Feb. 6 at Boston.

PACERS 136, SPURS 98

PARIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 16 of his 28 points in a dazzling 2-1/2 minute display late in the third quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 23 and Indiana downed Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio in the NBA Paris Games finale.

Andrew Nembhard scored 15, Myles Turner had 14, Bennedict Mathurin 13 and TJ McConnell 12 for Indiana. The Pacers led by 15 at halftime, fell behind by one in the third quarter, then rolled the rest of the way.

Wembanyama had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who won the series opener by 30 on Thursday. Harrison Barnes led San Antonio with 25 points and Stephon Castle scored 17 for the Spurs.

Wembanyama shot 7 of 16 from the field, plus he finished with two steals, two assists and a block.

TIMBERWOLVES 133, NUGGETS 104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and became Minnesota's career leader in 3-pointers in a 133-104 victory over Denver.

Edwards made 14 of 23 shots from the floor and scored 23 points in the second half as Minnesota pulled away after leading by 11 at halftime.

Julius Randle had 21 points, while Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who won their second straight.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 25 points. Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 11 assists for Denver, which had won won four straight and eight of its last nine. Jokic grabbed just three rebounds, ending his streak of five straight triple-doubles.

Minnesota led from wire to wire, scoring a season-high 40 points in the first quarter when it shot 69.2% (18 for 26) from the field.

HEAT 106, NETS 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Miami beat Brooklyn.

Nikola Jovic had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Duncan Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Heat (22-22), who snapped their two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in the past six games.

D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and six assists, Keon Johnson scored 22 points and Jalen Wilson had 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Brooklyn (14-32) lost its sixth straight and for the 22nd time in its past 27 games.

HORNETS 123, PELICANS 92

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 25 points, Miles Bridges had 22 and Charlotte beat New Orleans.

Seth Curry had 16 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting. The Hornets had a 27-8 first-half run and led 63-45 at the break.

Zion Williamson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans. Trey Murphy III added 16 points and Jordan Hawkins had 14.

Dejounte Murray, who led the Pelicans with 26 points Friday night in a loss in Memphis, sat out because of right elbow bursitis and a sprained finger.

RAPTORS 117, HAWKS 94

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Toronto swept a two-game set in Atlanta for their season-high third straight victory.

RJ Barrett and Chris Boucher added 23 points each for Toronto. The Raptors beat Atlanta 122-119 on Thursday night.

Vit Krejci led the Hawks with 20 points. Trae Young had 16 points. The NBA assist leader didn’t have an assist in the first three quarters and finished with four.

KNICKS 143, KINGS 120

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 33 points, Josh Hart added 20 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists in his sixth triple-double of the season and New York beat Sacramento.

Mikal Bridges had 27 points and Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who fell two points short of their season high. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Malik Monk led Sacramento with 31 points, while Domantas Sabonis finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 18 points, De’Aaron Fox had 14 and Keegan Murray added 12 for the Kings.

MAGIC 121, PISTONS 113

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Paolo Banchero had 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Orlando beat Detroit.

Jalen Suggs contributed eight points in 16 minutes in his first game back after missing 10 games with a strained back. Wendell Carter finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 35 points and 11 assists. Malik Beasley added 18 points for Detroit.

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected with 6:01 left in the fourth quarter after getting two straight technicals.

ROCKETS 135, CAVALIERS 131

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amen Thompson had his second career triple-double, Alperin Sengun and Jalen Green scored 26 points apiece and Houston beat Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland.

Thompson finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and Fred VanVleet had 20 points and six assists for Houston. The Rockets beat Cleveland for the second time in four days, winning 109-108 at home Wednesday.

Darius Garland scored 27 of his 39 points in the second half for the Cavaliers. They have lost a season-high three in a row and dropped a half-game behind Oklahoma City for the NBA lead. Donovan Mitchell had 25 of his 33 points in the second half.

Cleveland also lost consecutive home games for the first time, but is a league-best 21-3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

76ERS 109, BULLS 97

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 31 points and nine assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points and 12 rebounds and Philadelphia beat Chicago for their second straight victory.

The injury-depleted Sixers ended a seven-game losing streak Friday night at East-leading Cleveland. Philadelphia pulled out this one after forward Paul George left in the second quarter with a left finger injury after scoring nine points.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points for Chicago and Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls have lost seven of eight.

The 76ers outscored the Bulls 29-14 in the third quarter to put away a tight game with 14 lead changes. Both teams are jostling for a final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

GRIZZLIES 125, JAZZ 103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, Zach Edey added 19 points and four blocks and Memphis won their sixth straight by beating Utah.

Desmond Bane finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Jaylen Wells added 16 points.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 20 points, while Svi Mykhailiuk had 16 points. Four Jazz players finished with 11 points each as Utah lost its fifth straight and for the eighth time in its last nine games.

Things got physical in the first half with a couple of technicals and the ejection of Drew Eubanks. Utah used balanced scoring to stay within striking distance as Sexton had 13 before the break.

Memphis used Jackson, who was 10 for 14 from the field, working inside for 20 points and a 65-57 halftime lead. The Grizzlies extended the lead to 24 points while outscoring Utah 36-17 in the third.

LAKERS 118, WARRIORS 108

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds, LeBron James added 25 points and 12 assists, and Los Angeles beat Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 20 points. The Lakers held Stephen Curry scoreless in the second half as he went 0 for 8 from the field after halftime. Curry finished with 13 points and nine assists.

The game marked the 25th regular-season meeting between James and Curry. James’ team has won 13 of the 25.

SUNS 119, WIZARDS 109

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 29 points, Nick Richards added 20 points along with a career-high 19 rebounds and Phoenix held off Washington.

The Suns have won eight of 11. Bradley Beal scored 20 points and Devin Booker added 18 despite missing all eight of his 3-point attempts.

The Wizards are an NBA-worst 6-38. Their last victory came on Jan. 1. Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 19 points.

Phoenix led 111-98 with about four minutes remaining, but Washington cut it to 113-109 when Kuzma banked in a 3-pointer with 1:57 left. Richards responded with two free throws on the next possession to turn back the threat.

The Associated Press