Celtics beat Hornets to sweep back-to-back in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Payton Pritchard had 22 points on six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 for the second straight night at the Spectrum Center on Saturday.

Derrick White added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who beat the Hornets 124-109 on Friday night. Boston improved to 6-1.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball eclipsed the 30-point barrier for the fourth time this season, finishing with 36 points on 15-of-26 shooting before fouling out for the second straight game. Brandon Miller had 16 points in his return from a strained glute,

Tatum was just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc, but converted 14 of 17 free throws.

GRIZZLIES 124, 76ERS 107

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points and Memphis rolled to a 124-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Jay Huff added 20 points, and Ja Morant had 18. The Grizzlies have won two straight road games to improve to 4-3.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points for Philadelphia. The 76ers lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 0-3 at home.

The Grizzlies outrebounded the 76ers 52-33. They had a 70-34 margin in the paint, taking advantage of Philadelphia star Joel Embiid’s absence.

RAPTORS 131, KINGS 128, OT

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 31 points, Chris Boucher had a season-high 24, and Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Sacramento.

Toronto’s Ochai Agbaji scored a season-high 22 points, and Gradey Dick also had 22.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for his 60th career triple-double, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Kings’ three-game win streak alive.

Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points for Sacramento but also missed two 3-pointers to tie in the final minute of overtime.

After DeRozan’s first miss, Barrett missed a pair of free throws with nine seconds to go. Both DeRozan and De’Aaron Fox missed 3-pointers on Sacramento’s final possession.

WARRIORS 127, ROCKETS 121, OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 27 points and Golden State squandered a huge lead before outlasting Houston in overtime.

It’s Golden State’s 14th straight-regular season win over the Rockets and the eighth in a row in Houston.

The Warriors led by 31 points in the first half. The Rockets tied it with an 18-2 run to open the fourth quarter.

Golden State scored the first six points in overtime to make it 125-119 and went on to a third straight win without Steph Curry, who is out with a sprained left ankle.

The Warriors led by five before a 3-pointer by Jabari Smith Jr. cut the lead to 119-117 with 15.5 seconds to go in regulation. Aaron Holiday stole the ball from Draymond Green and he fouled out a few seconds later. Tari Eason made two free throws after that to send it to overtime.

CAVALIERS 114, BUCKS 113

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points including a jumper with three-tenths of a second left and Cleveland remained unbeaten with a victory over Milwaukee.

The 7-0 Cavaliers are one win away from matching their best start in franchise history. They won their first eight games in 1976-77.

Milwaukee has lost five straight since winning its opener. The Bucks wasted a brilliant performance from Damian Lillard, who had 41 points with nine assists and shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

Lillard had put Milwaukee ahead by hitting a step-back jumper with 9.8 seconds remaining.

SPURS 113, TIMBERWOLVES 103

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 25 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 13 assists, and San Antonio beat Minnesota without coach Gregg Popovich, who missed the game due to illness.

Jeremy Sochan added 19 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, and Victor Wembanyama had 17 points and six rebounds.

The 39-year-old Paul became the second-oldest player in NBA history with 10 assists in consecutive games. Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton of the Utah Jazz accomplished the feat at age 41.

Julius Randle scored 21 points and Anthony Edwards had 18 for Minnesota, playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves arrived at their hotel in San Antonio about 4:15 a.m. after rallying in the final minutes to defeat Denver 119-116 at home Friday night.

The Associated Press