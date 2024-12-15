Celtic vs Rangers LIVE! Scottish League Cup final match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Celtic vs Rangers – LIVE!

Celtic and Rangers today meet in the Scottish League Cup final as the Old Firm derby rivals chase the first piece of silverware for the season at Hampden Park. Brendan Rodgers’ side have dominated Scottish football over the past few years after losing a tenth league title to the hands of their great rivals during the Steven Gerrard era.

Still, and while this has been a difficult season for the Gers, Philippe Clement’s side have turned a corner of late. Rangers are on a nine-match unbeaten run and really should have beaten Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday night. They will hope to raise their game in Glasgow later today to claim what would be a statement victory for the season ahead.

Adam Idah last season settled the Scottish Cup final between the two sides with a famous late goal and more drama can be expected this afternoon. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 3.30pm GMT; Hampden Park

TV channel and live stream: Premier Sports

Prediction: Celtic to win

📺 RangersTV subscribers outside the UK can watch the match live: https://t.co/4hJ08vAyDn pic.twitter.com/ZNvb55ebGA — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 15, 2024

Confirmed Rangers lineup

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Hagi, Bajrami, Cerny; Igamane

Subs: Kelly, Ridvan, Barron, Dessers, Dowell, Sterling, King, McCausland, Danilo

Confirmed Celtic lineup

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda

Subs: Sinsalo, Scales, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, Engels, Forrest, Ralston

🏆 Which captain will lift the Premier Sports Cup trophy this evening? pic.twitter.com/72HZqeFNda — SPFL (@spfl) December 15, 2024

Celtic vs Rangers: Latest Scottish Cup final odds today

Celtic to win: 9/10

Draw after 90 minutes: 5/2

Rangers to win: 5/2

Celtic vs Rangers: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Celtic wins: 57

Draws: 23

Rangers wins: 41

Celtic vs Rangers: Scottish League Cup final score prediction today

Both sides are in great form heading into the final and that ought to set up some spectacle in the latest instalment of the Old Firm derby at Hampden.

Unbeaten in this fixture in six, including victory in the Scottish Cup final back in May, Celtic certainly have the advantage over Rangers and it’s difficult to look past them on Sunday.

Celtic to win, 2-0.

Rangers team news vs Celtic today

Rangers are set to be without centre-back John Souttar after he limped off against Tottenham, joining Tom Lawrence and Neraysho Kasanwirjo on the sidelines.

Midfielder Ianis Hagi and striker Danilo are available after being ineligible for the Europa League clash, though Hamza Igamane also appeared to suffer a knock after scoring against Tottenham.

Celtic team news vs Rangers today

Odin Holm is expected to miss out for Celtic with a calf problem, but Alistair Johnson has declared himself fit despite a hip issue sustained in the goalless draw in Zagreb.

Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel and live stream for Scottish League Cup final today

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 3pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online via the Premier Sports Player app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

Kick-off from Hampden Park is at 3.30pm GMT.