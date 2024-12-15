Celtic vs Rangers LIVE: Scottish League Cup final team news and updates as Old Firm rivals clash

The first silverware of the Scottish season is on the line as the Old Firm rivals collide in the Scottish League Cup final.

Celtic and Rangers meet at Hampden Park as the competition’s two most successful clubs renew hostilities in Glasgow. Philippe Clement may be yet to test victory in this fixture since arriving at Ibrox but it is his side who are the defending champions after a narrow win against Aberdeen last December. Their hopes of victory today were also boosted by a highly encouraging showing in the Europa League, with a draw against Tottenham the latest in a string of good performances in Europe.

Domestically, though, it is the defending Scottish Premiership champions who are streaking clear. Celtic are yet to lose in the league this season and are already nine points clear of their closest challengers with a game in hand. Having missed out on this trophy last year, Brendan Rodgers will be looking to keep his hopes of winning a third treble at the club alive having previously achieved the feat in both 2017 and 2018.

Follow all of the latest from the Scottish League Cup final in our live blog below:

Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final, with kick off at 3.30pm GMT | Live on Premier Sports

Philippe Clement’s Rangers are the defending champions

Their Old Firm rivals top the Scottish Premiership and are hunting a potential treble

Celtic XI: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo.

Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte, Diomande, Raskin, Hagi, Bajrami, Cerny, Igamane.

15:22 , Karl Matchett

One defeat in 19 for Brendan Rodgers against Celtic.

“It’s a nice focus in the early part of the season. We’ve started the season so well, this is an opportunity for something tangible from that,” he said.

“Johnston felt pain in the Zagreb game but he was absolutely fine.

“They’ll come into the game with confidence but for us it’s about how we play and how we show our football.”

15:18 , Karl Matchett

As for Rangers, it’s Balogun and Propper in at centre-back with John Souttar out injured.

“It’s a huge miss that Souttar’s out he’s been really consistent this season. But the two guys in have to communicate and not allow space behind. Leon Balogun has a big game in front of him,” former right-back Alan Hutton says.

“We’re always confident, I believe in my team. We’re getting better and better,” manager Philippe Clement says ahead of kick-off. “Others have to stand up and do the job, that’s the world of football,” he adds on Souttar’s absence.

15:15 , Karl Matchett

Alistair Johnston is fit and starting for Celtic at right-back, despite doubts he’d make it.

“A huge boost for Celtic, he’s a wonderful player going forward and defensively what he brings to the team. He’s a great relationship with Kuhn which has really blossomed this season,” says Neil Lennon.

That right flank will be a key one for the Hoops.

15:11 , Karl Matchett

We are 20 minutes from kick-off!

Atmosphere building, teams almost set. A massive occasion at Hampden.

Clement “under zero pressure” to win

15:05 , Chris Wilson

In his pre-match press conference, Ranger boss Philippe Clement said that he feels “under zero pressure” to beat Celtic, adding that he is “200%” focused on winning games and winning trophies.

“There will be mind games” and the players will “need to handle that well,” he said, adding that “the belief is there before a match”.

On Celtic’s extra time to recover, he added: “I’m not busy with that. I’m just focused on ourselves. But having played Thursday/Sunday for much of the season is a help. Your body adapts to that.”

Rodgers: “You never get bored of them"

14:55 , Chris Wilson

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told the media that his side “never get bored of” Old Firm derbies, adding that “it’s such an iconic fixture throughout the world so to have the possibility to have so many in the season is amazing”.

“This is what we’re built for, the tougher the challenge, that’s what we relish.

“It’s not any other game, it’s an iconic game for everyone to be involved in.

“That’s not lost on me but from a coaching perspective it’s about what allows us to perform and for us that’s to stay calm, look at our tactics in the game and how we pitch that to the players so they can go and play.”

14:45 , Chris Wilson

45 minutes until kick-off, so here’s a reminder of how you can watch today’s match.

The Scottish League Cup final is set to kick off at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday 15 December at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 3pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via the Premier Sports website.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

14:30 , Chris Wilson

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Spurs in the Europa League.

In defence, John Souttar drops out for Leon Balogun, while on the wing, Rıdvan Yılmaz has been replaced by Ianis Hagi.

Team news

14:25 , Chris Wilson

Celtic line up with the exact same 11 as that which drew 0-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in midweek.

It’s a 4-3-3, with Callum McGregor playing as the more central midfielder and Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate on either side of the captain.

Up front, Kyogo Furuhashi starts centrally with Daizen Maeda on the left and Nicolas Kühn on the right.

Rangers line-up

14:19 , Chris Wilson

Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte, Diomande, Raskin, Hagi, Bajrami, Cerny, Igamane.

Subs: Kelly, Ridvan, Barron, Dessers, Dowell, Sterling, King, Danilo, McCausland.

Celtic line-up

14:17 , Chris Wilson

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo.

Subs: Sinisalo, Scales, Palma, Valle, Idah, Yang, Engels, Forrest, Ralston.

14:15 , Karl Matchett

Both these sides were in midweek action in Europe, with Rangers’ tie perhaps the more eyecatching one despite being in the lower competition.

The Gers drew with Premier League side Tottenham 1-1 in an enthralling encounter. leaving them eighth in the Europa League table with two matches to play. The top eight go through so there’s work still to do, but it’s in their own hands to avoid the playoffs.

As for Celtic, they also drew, with their 0-0 scoreline at Dinamo Zagreb meaning they sit 21st in the Champions League, above the likes of Man City and level on points with Real Madrid. Another positive result in their remaining two games is still required to ensure they make the playoffs - they need top 24 for that.

14:00 , Karl Matchett

Celtic have again been the dominant force in Scottish football of late, winning the title in 12 of the last 13 seasons. Since 2017 they’ve also won the Scottish Cup six times and the League Cup the same amount, which naturally means Rangers’ own trophy cupboard has had fewer additions recently.

The 2020/21 SPL title was theirs, so too the 2022 Scottish Cup and as mentioned, last season’s League Cup.

They finished runners-up in the Europa League too in ‘22 but there’s no trophy for that. They’d certainly like to add more silverware today to skew the balance a little more.

Celtic vs Rangers - live

The League Cup route this season for both teams:

Celtic

second round - 3-1 v Hibs

Quarter-final 5-2 v Falkirk

Semi-final 6-0 v Aberdeen

Rangers

second round - 2-0 v St Johnstone

QF 3-0 v Dundee

SF 2-1 v Motherwell

13:30 , Karl Matchett

So, 2024/25 then: The sides met in the SPL derby back in September and it was a very routine win for Celtic that time, 3-0 with Maeda, Furuhashi and McGregor all scoring. Rangers had a few out injured but the gulf in the sides was evident.

That was the 442nd meeting between the sides, with Celtic now winning 170, Rangers 169 and 103 finishing draws.

In this competition, the League Cup, it’s 25 wins for Celtic, 24 for Rangers and two draws from 51 meetings.

What will the 52nd bring?

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Before we get into this season, worth remembering these two met in the Scottish Cup final at the end of last term - Celtic emerged victorious that day to complete a league and cup double.

Adam Idah scored a last-minute goal to settle the match 1-0, with 12 yellow cards shown - but no reds.

That was the first Old Firm meeting in a Scottish Cup final since 2002; now a few months on we’ve got another in another competition.

13:00 , Karl Matchett

In the Scottish Premiership this season, there’s a bit of a gulf between the two sides.

Celtic are top on 43 points having drawn once and won 14 times from 15 games - that relentlessness has them a massive 12 points ahead of Rangers, who have lost three times this season.

The Gers are also only third in the table, as they trail Aberdeen by two points, though they do have a game in hand on the Dons.

They’ve won their last three in the league, scoring ten and conceding none in the process, to mark a definite uptick in consistency of late, but Celtic can merely point to their win streak currently standing at seven in the SPL.

In all competitions Rangers are nine unbeaten including a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in midweek, while Celtic are 14 unbeaten since a 7-1 thrashing - their only loss this term - at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

12:45 , Karl Matchett

Last year’s final saw the Gers beat Aberdeen 1-0, James Tavernier scoring the goal before lifting the trophy himself.

Celtic’s involvement had long-since ended, beaten by Kilmarnock in the second round.

Over the past eight seasons, the Hoops have either gone out in that exact round or won the entire competition.

12:35 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon - we’re a few hours out from kick-off in Scotland, with Rangers aiming to extend their record in the competition to 29 all-time successes. Celtic are a few off them, currently having lifted the trophy 21 times, including six times out of seven in a run from 2017 to 2023.

Last year Rangers halted that streak for what was their first win in the competition since 2011, improbably.

(Getty Images)

Saturday 14 December 2024 15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s Scottish League Cup final day in Glasgow, with the Old Firm foes colliding in a battle for the first silverware of the season. Can defending champions Rangers throw Celtic off course as Brendan Rodgers’s side chase a treble?

Kick off is at 3.30pm GMT.