Celtic vs Rangers LIVE! Old Firm derby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Celtic vs Rangers LIVE!

The Old Firm derby takes centre stage in Glasgow once again this afternoon as two of club football’s fiercest rivals lock horns in a potential Scottish Premiership title decider at Celtic Park. Brendan Rodgers’ side head into Saturday’s lunchtime showdown sitting top of the table and three points clear of their opponents, who have preciously little margin for error remaining with only three games left to play this term.

Celtic have won all of their matches since a thrilling 3-3 draw at Ibrox last month that saw Rabbi Matondo net a last-gasp equaliser for Rangers, who crucially then lost ground on their foes by losing to Ross County and being held by Dundee in a matter of days. While head coach Philippe Clement does not agree with the sentiment, it is hard to argue that this game is now anything other than must win for his side.

It has been almost exactly a year since Rangers last beat Celtic, with the two giants also set to face off in next month’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Follow Celtic vs Rangers in a massive Old Firm derby clash live below!

Celtic vs Rangers latest updates

Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST, Celtic Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Celtic team news: McCarthy still sidelined

Rangers team news: Balogun a major doubt

Score prediction

Clement urges Rangers 'gladiators' to seize their moment

11:17 , George Flood

Phillipe Clement likened his players to gladiators Colosseum as they look for the victory today that would take them level on points with Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit with only two games to go.

"Yes, they need to grab that moment,” the Belgian boss said.

“We need to grab that moment together and put all our energy in that, and that is the nice thing about sport, about competition.

"I think football is maybe a little bit like the gladiators of the modern age.

“In the old times you had the gladiators there in a stadium full of people shouting and booing and putting their thumb up or thumb down. I think we are now in that situation.

"The good thing is people don't kill us, we are not dead afterwards. Maybe verbally, yes, but not in real life and that is a positive that we always have another go in the stadium again.

"That's how society works now and players have to be ready for that.

"It is also an exciting thing because the more passion people have for their teams, the more support you have also.

"It works both ways. They need to grab this moment to be really good gladiators tomorrow in the Colosseum."

Rodgers dismisses Clement claims over Rangers 'disrespect'

11:03 , George Flood

Brendan Rodgers insisted yesterday that any suggestion that he had disrespected Philippe Clement or Rangers in the build-up to this derby were “totally without merit”.

He said: "I think anyone who was at my press conference would have sensed the way in which it was said.

“The reaction to that is totally without merit. It has no context whatsoever.

"You mention my past record in these games, I have never referred to these other than being intense, being competitive.

“We never talk about the game as that but we talk about the whole occasion.

"The occasion is one of the most iconic games in world football.

“And I love it. It's one of the reasons I am here, the great pride and privilege I have in managing Celtic in a Rangers game.

“So the whole emotion, the whole feeling around this game is absolutely amazing.

"I have seen some of the headlines around the 'disrespect' and whatever else but it is totally without merit.

"It was never in that context being said, and I never would be that person to disrespect another manager or another team.

“But I suppose it's part of the build-up for you guys."

Rodgers upsets Clement with Celtic 'fun' comments

10:49 , George Flood

The flames of this epic rivalry were fanned even more by Brendan Rodgers last week, when he said his Celtic side could “have a bit of fun” against Rangers this afternoon.

Such comments were given short shrift by opposite number Phillipe Clement, who took them as a sign of disrespect.

"That is something that I would never say about an opponent," he said.

"But okay, we will see. It's not really respectful towards my team. That is what I think. So I will never say things like that about an opponent.

"I am looking forward to that (game) and to be honest as a manager I would love that it was tomorrow instead of next week - but that is maybe not so good for my players.

"We are really hungry for that game. Six months ago we were seven points behind and now we are three points behind and we can go equal.

“The team has already done a lot of steps and now it is about making the next step."

Both managers played down the spat later in the week, but it’s clearly added yet another edge to an already enormous derby showdown today.

Predicted lineups

10:33 , George Flood

Here is how Standard Sport sees both sides lining up at Celtic Park this afternoon...

Predicted Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate; Kuhn, Kyogo, Forrest

Predicted Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Davies, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Sterling, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers

Celtic vs Rangers prediction

10:21 , George Flood

Such has been Celtic’s record against Rangers this season, you’d have to back them at home for a victory that will all but seal another Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic to win, 2-1.

Rangers team news

10:20 , George Flood

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is dealing with some defensive issues as he plots a first win over Celtic, Rangers’ first victory of the season over their fiercest rivals and first triumph at Celtic Park since 2020.

Ben Davies looks set for a first start since December alongside John Souttar at centre-back, with Connor Goldson out for the season with a knee injury suffered in training and Leon Balogun also now doubtful with a muscle issue.

Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Ryan Jack, Oscar Cortes and Danilo Pereira have also all been nursing injuries of late.

Celtic team news

10:15 , George Flood

Japanese winger Daizen Maeda is now fit again for Celtic and could come into the starting XI this afternoon, though Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to want to make too many changes to the side that brushed aside Hearts 3-0 last weekend.

The Bhoys appear to have an almost entirely clean bill of health for today’s crucial Old Firm derby meeting, though injury-plagued midfielder James McCarthy remains on the sidelines.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers

10:10 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 11.30am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Celtic vs Rangers live

10:08 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of a massive Old Firm derby showdown between Celtic and Rangers.

The stakes could hardly be much higher for the penultimate clash of the season between these two bitter foes, who are separated by just three points at the Scottish Premiership summit with only three games remaining this term.

This is surely must-win territory now for Phillipe Clement’s Rangers side if they are to have serious hopes of toppling Brendan Rodgers and Celtic in a late title heist.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 12:30pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live match updates.

You won’t want to miss this!