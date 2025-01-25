Celtic push to sign striker Kvistgaarden - gossip

[Getty Images]

Danish club seek big fee for Celtic target as sale of star striker is questioned...

Celtic are set to ramp up their push to sign Mathias Kvistgaarden, but Brondby are holding out for a fee of around £13.5m for the 22-year-old striker who has netted 12 goals in 18 games this season. (Daily Record)

Selling Kyogo Furuhashi "feels like Celtic have just put their hands up and admitted there's a ceiling on their Champions League ambitions", says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

West Ham and Villarreal have been keeping a close eye on Vaclav Cerny at Ibrox and would be prepared to outbid Rangers for the on-loan Wolfsburg winger in the summer. (Football Insider)

Nikola Katic is still considering his future at FC Zurich, with Swiss sources talking up a possible return to Rangers for the central defender, (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley says the club are still working on more potential signings after four new arrivals this month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

"Until we are sure we can't say anything, things can get complicated," says Como manager Cesc Fabregas when asked about interest in on-loan Celtic left-back Alex Valle. (Daily Record)

Ipswich have enquired about Sheffield United's Scottish youth striker Ryan One and could make a move for him this month, although Tottenham have also had the 18-year-old watched. (TBR Football)