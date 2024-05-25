Celebrity-Birthdays-May25

Celebrity Birthdays for May 25:





Actress Ann Robinson ("War of the Worlds") is 95.

Classical pianist Robert Silverman is 86.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen ("Lord of the Rings") is 85.

Country singer Jessi Colter is 81.

Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 81.

Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 80.

Actress Karen Valentine is 77.

Actress Jacki Weaver is 77.

Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 76.

Actress Patti D'Arbanville ("New York Undercover") is 73.

Playwright Eve Ensler is 71.

Actress Connie Sellecca is 69.

Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 68.

Singer-guitarist Paul Weller (The Jam, The Style Council) is 66.

Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 61.

Actor Matt Borlenghi is 57.

Actor Joseph Reitman is 56.

Rock guitarist Glen Drover (Megadeth) is 55.

Actresses Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush ("Little House on the Prairie") are 54.

Actor Jamie Kennedy ("Scream") is 54.

Actress Octavia Spencer ("The Help") is 54.

Actor Justin Henry ("Kramer Vs. Kramer") is 53.

Rapper Daz Dillinger is 51.

Actress Molly Sims is 51.

Actress Erinn Hayes ("Kevin Can Wait") is 48.

Actor Cillian Murphy ("The Dark Knight," ''Batman Begins") is 48.

Actor Ethan Suplee ("My Name Is Earl") is 48.

Rock singer Adam Gontier (Saint Asonia, Three Days Grace) is 46.

Actor Corbin Allred is 45.

Actress-singer Lauren Frost is 39.

Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 33.





Also born on this date (death in parentheses):





In 1878, entertainer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson. (Nov. 25, 1949)

In 1879, British publisher and politician Lord Beaverbrook (William Maxwell Aitken). (June 9, 1964)

In 1889, aviation designer Igor Sikorsky. (Oct. 26, 1972)

In 1893, country singer Ernest V. (Pop) Stoneman. (June 14, 1968)

In 1897, heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney. (Nov. 7, 1978)

In 1921, songwriter Hal David. (Sept. 1, 2012)

In 1922, 1950s pop singer Kitty Kallen. (Jan. 7, 2016)

In 1927, writer Robert Ludlum. (March 12, 2001)

In 1927, record producer Norman Petty (Buddy Holly). (Aug. 15, 1984)

In 1929, opera singer Beverly Sills. (July 2, 2007)

In 1931, former deputy prime minister Herb Gray. (April 21, 2014)

In 1932, baritone Norman Mittelmann. (Mar. 17, 2019)

In 1932, stand-up comedian and actor Steve Rossi. (June 22, 2014)

In 1935, author W.P. Kinsella. (Sept. 16, 2016)

In 1936, country singer Tom T. Hall. (Aug. 20, 2021)

In 1939, actress Dixie Carter. (April 10, 2010)

In 1969, actress Anne Heche. (Aug. 11, 2022)

The Canadian Press