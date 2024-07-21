🎥 Celebrating Erling Haaland on his 24th birthday 🎂

It might seem like he has been around for a lot longer given his exploits and impact, but Erling Haaland only turned 24 on Sunday.

The Manchester City and Norway striker has already scored a remarkable 276 goals in his career, 90 of which have come in the sky blue of City since his arrival two summers ago.

Check out some of the best bits from last season as he helped his side to a record-breaking fourth Premier League title in a row, and grabbed another Golden Boot for himself.

It’s been an odd summer for the striker, with him being one of the very few top players not in action at either the European Championship or Copa América.

So, what did he do with his down time? We’ll let the man himself explain.

😂🇳🇴 Erling Haaland says his father forced him to chop wood in the mountains for strength training this summer! 🪓🪵 pic.twitter.com/D6LMcTb3z5 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 19, 2024

With it being his birthday, surely Pep Guardiola will allow his star man to let his considerably long hair down just a bit, and maybe enjoy his favourite cheat meal.

Haaland’s first game as a 24-year-old comes on Tuesday as City kick off their USA tour with a game against Celtic in North Carolina.

Who’d bet against him getting a belated birthday goal or two?