Celebrating 10 years of the City Football Academy

Today is the 10th anniversary of the opening of the City Football Academy.

It was on 8 December 2014 that Manchester City’s training facilities and Club headquarters were officially opened by former manager and captain, Tony Book.

An 80–acre regenerated brownfield site, it has become a key component of our 200-acre Etihad Campus with the CFA connected to the Etihad Stadium by the Nexen Tire Bridge.

It has been a decade to remember with a huge impact for both the football club, the community and the surrounding area.

From producing world class footballers and a training base for our record-breaking men’s team, to training children and community use, a lot has happened over the past 10 years.

Among the many developments has been the continuing growth of the women’s game with the Joie Stadium becoming our home where so many memories have been made.

And it’s only fitting that 10 years on, thousands of City fans will be here for another huge Women’s Super League clash as Gareth Taylor’s side take on Leicester City at 13:00 (UK).

With that in mind, we will properly celebrate our 10 years at the CFA on Monday.

Check out mancity.com and the official Manchester City app to take a look back at the legacy of the Academy which has produced so many great footballers for City’s men’s and women’s teams in Manchester and in leagues around the world.

We will also remember some of the great matches, goals and moments from a magical 10 years and how the CFA continues to evolve for the club and the community.