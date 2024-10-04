Celebrate the Royals’ playoff run with downloadable Vinnie Pasquantino coloring page

To celebrate the Kansas City Royals advancing to the MLB postseason for the first time since 2015, we are publishing exclusive coloring pages for fans of all ages to enjoy.

We invite you to color your way through the playoffs game-by-game. If you love this, then you’ll also want to check out our unique downloadable Bobby Witt Jr. phone background, Super Bowl coloring pages and Chiefs game-day posters. All were created by The Star’s illustrator, Neil Nakahodo.

Download our Vinnie Pasquantino coloring page

Download and print the page below. Email a picture of your colored page to ssteele@kcstar.com, or direct-message it to @thekansascitystar on Instagram. See all of the coloring pages here.

Click the link below to download the coloring page — you will be prompted to log in or create an account to access the image.

Download our exclusive Vinnie Pasquantino coloring page.

