CeeDee Lamb injury update: Cowboys WR exits Thanksgiving game vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have already lost one of its top offensive players for the season in Dak Prescott. They might have lost another of their top talents to an injury on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was hurt on a play midway through the third quarter during which he was tackled by a Giants defensive back.

Lamb remained down after the play, which resulted in a pass interference call, ended. He left the field under his own power and returned to action one play later.

However, Lamb trotted back off the field after the play and removed his helmet. He wasn't seen for the remainder of the drive but stayed on the sidelines without his helmet.

Here's what to know about Lamb's injury.

CeeDee Lamb injury update

The Cowboys didn't immediately provide an update about Lamb's status after he left the game. He missed the remainder of the drive following his second exit and didn't play on Dallas' first drive of the fourth quarter either.

Lamb recorded two catches for 39 yards on six targets before leaving the game. It isn't clear whether he will be able to return if the Giants can cut into the Cowboys' lead.

Cowboys WR depth chart: Who is CeeDee Lamb's backup?

Jalen Brooks is listed as Lamb's backup on the Cowboys' depth chart, but Dallas would probably use a committee approach to replace his top receiver if necessary.

Below is a look at Dallas' wide receiver depth chart for Sunday's game against the Giants:

Turpin and Mingo may be lower on the depth chart, but they have both seen their roles in Dallas' offense increase in recent weeks.

The team also has a seventh receiver, Ryan Flournoy, on its depth chart and inactive for Thursday's game. If Lamb has to miss time beyond Thanksgiving, Flournoy would likely replace him on the team's game-day roster.

CeeDee Lamb stats

Lamb recorded two receptions for 39 yards against the Giants on Thanksgiving. He entered Thursday's game with 77 catches, 841 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

