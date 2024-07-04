Cedric Soares attracting interest from Ajax after leaving Arsenal

Cedric Soares is attracting interest from Ajax and other sides from around Europe, after leaving Arsenal.

The right-back is a free agent after his contract expired at the end of last month and he is weighing up his options.

Ajax are one of the clubs tracking Cedric, but they are joined by Nice, Rennes and Olympiakos. There is also interest from sides in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Cedric spent four and a half years at Arsenal after initially joining the club on loan from Southampton in January 2020.

The move was made permanent that summer and the 32-year-old went on to make 64 appearances for Arsenal.

Cedric made 64 appearances over four seasons (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Right now, I’m very focused on my career, I want to keep playing for many more years,” Cedric told the 1 Para 1 Podcast in May.

“My goal now is to find the right team where I can continue to be competitive, be on the field, and do what I love most.

“Now, it’s about getting together with the family, my agent, analysing what will be on the table for next season.

“Everything is a bit up in the air, I don’t have any certainties yet, but I will analyse, understand where the best solution for me to continue my career is. That’s what I am going to focus on.

“Arsenal have been growing year after year. There is that connection with the fans, which might be closer than ever before, and that sometimes makes a difference.

“Playing for a big club in England, a club like Arsenal, is fascinating, it’s an incredible feeling. Wherever you go in the world, there are Arsenal fans.”