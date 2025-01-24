CBS is bringing the Doink Cam back for the AFC championship broadcast

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the uprights prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

CBS changed the broadcasting game for Super Bowl 58 last year, introducing a "Doink camera" to give fans an up-close and personal look at one of our favorite football misfortunes.

Last year's game featured six cameras embedded into the goalposts that would show the ball passing through (or by) the uprights, and as many fans hoped, the ball clanging off the field goalposts in the event of a doink.

Now, the Doink Cam is set for a comeback for Sunday night's AFC championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. CBS teased the return with a social media video showing what appears to be a doink captured by the cameras during warmups at last year's game.

x.com

Chiefs and Bills kickers Harrison Butker and Tyler Bass will just hope to avoid being a part of any viral moments during Sunday night's game.

