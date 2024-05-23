CBRT - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #2

Hold on I'm comin', hold on Dash that, and more, with DoorDash. William Karlsson likes the wind in his flow. Matthew Tkachuk keeps his salad chopped. But when it's time for a haircut, they both trust Great Clips, where skilled stylists save their haircut details in Clip Notes for hockey hair that's straight up goals. Great Clips. Official Hair Salon of the nhl. A delicious McWrap can be hard to put down. But with new Creamy Avocado Ranch sauce, it's even harder. So what'll it be Sarah? Juicy text, or juicy bite? Obviously. For the McWrap fans. ( ) The world is in constant motion, and you have places to go. Enterprise has more vehicles and locations than anyone. So you can get just the kind of vehicle you need, when and where you need it. Enterprise. For Lives In Drive. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) When you're looking for effective pain relief choose Tylenol. It's clinically proven to start working in 15-20 minutes. ( ) Tylenol. This period, brought to you by Scotiabank. with a new Scotia banking package. Sign up for Sportsnet+ and get six months free. >> Announcer: this period brought to you by scotiabank. With the new scotia banking package, sign up for sportsnet+ and get six months free. Visit scotiabank.com/NEVERMISS scotiabank.com/NEVERMISSHOCKEY. >> Jennifer: I think for both teams, embrace the atmosphere. You're playing in one of the most incredible venues in all of sports history. I think a factor for both teams could be the second line. You think of lundell stepping up for the panthers, a line with trocheck and lafreniere. Lafreniere for the rangers is at a point per game production here. He could be a big player for the rangers. >> Kevin: one of the main strengths of the florida panthers is their forecheck. They have tkachuk and cousins and lomberg and bennett and all these guys that like to be physical, but you're going against the rangers "d" that's very big and physical themselves. I'm looking back and forth battle there, I think it's the best six defense corps left in the playoffs. >> Luke: goaltending, two of the best in hockey. Personally, I don't want to see a ton of low-scoring hockey games. I want to see which team breaks the levee first and makes it hard on the opposing goalie. >> Ron: all right, madison square garden, you called it, jennifer. John bartlett and garry galley. We will be hearing shortly from shawn McKENZIE, but we're comparing big apples and florida oranges. That's weird. ( ) ( ) " ( ) >> Shawn: welcome to madison square garden and welcome to game one of the eastern conference final, familiar territory for both teams, but this is an unfamiliar matchup. The rangers and panthers haven't met in the playoffs since 1997, but these two sides know exactly what to expect from one another. Big, fast, physical hockey, and the rangers showed that against the carolina hurricanes in the second round. The florida panthers have made that their whole identity. Paul maurice described his team's playoff style as a perfect mixture of grace and violence, but don't be fooled. Both these teams have plenty of skill and star power, like artemi panarin and sergei bobrovsky. Two good friends, and when you get two guys like this going head to head in the playoffs, well, the postseason can often look like a beautiful, elegant dance. Don't have a misstep. But sometimes playoff hockey also looks a bit more of a

methodical chess match. But one way or another, by the end of it, both sides will look a little bit worse for wear. The side that can outlast the other is headed to the stanley cup final. Let's find out what happens in game one between these two, puck drop in a moment. But first, the national anthem. Enjoy, everyone. >> Announcer: igor shesterkin! (Chanting) >> Announcer: if able, we ask that you please rise and remove your hats for the national anthem. Tonight's colours are presented by the fire department of new york. [Cheering] and here to sing the "star spangled banner," please welcome back grammy award winning baritone john brancy. Oh say can you see by the dawn's early light what so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight o'er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming and the rockets' red glare the bombs bursting in air gave proof through the night that our flag was still there o! Say does that star-spangled banner yet wave o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave [Cheering & Applause] >> John: it's the game's biggest stage for its brightest stars as the eastern conference final opens its run on broadway. The spotlight shines on the president's trophy winners as the new york rangers who are 4-1 at home play host to the atlantic division champion florida panthers who are 4-1 on the road. Starting goaltenders for game one are both previous vezina trophy winners. Sergei bobrovsky stopped 48 of 51 shots over the last two games against the bruins in that series against boston for a .941 save percentage. Igor shesterkin has allowed three goals or less in 33 of his 37 playoff starts since the 2021 postseason. And shesterkin will need to shut down aleksander barkov. He had eight points in the series against boston, and sergei bobrovsky has to stop his old columbus buddy artemi panarin who were both coveted free agents five years ago but panarin chose new york and has four game-winning goals in these playoffs. The stars come out on broadway for the opening night of round three. Raise the curtain and drop the park. Barkov goes off it in his own zone, plays it up for reinhart, checked by kreider. Kreider will get it free at centre. Turns and banks it off the boards into the panthers zone. Aaron ekblad will send it up for tarasenko. He'll get to centre. Feeds it across. Barkov for reinhart. Tried to go back for barkov. Stuck to the corner. It will come free for reinhart. Dumps it back of the net. Shesterkin tried to knock it down. Barkov to the point. Drive by forsling right on and shesterkin makes his first save of the game. >> Garry: forsling had quite the series against the boston bruins. A lot of people that aren't used to seeing him were blown away at how good a player he is. Barkov head on a swivel, he knows exactly where he is. There's a change going on, so there wasn't a lot of options for barkov. He was really the only one. He put it is right in his wheelhouse. He can one-time it and shesterkin makes the first save, a fairly easy one for him. >> John: forsling with the game-winning goal in game six, first defenseman to score a series clinching goal in panthers' history. Verhaeghe dumps it off in the corner. Trocheck off the boards, cuts off by verhaeghe. Lundell goes after it. Fox watching him. Vesey knocked it off the stick, tkachuk to the corner. Verhaeghe behind the goal for

anton lundell. Lundell tries to get away from the check of fox. Hands it off for tkachuk. Got it across for montour. He was waiting for the one-timer. Mikkola with it. He'll shoot, in front off a stick, picked off by verhaeghe. Tkachuk with a big hit in the corner. He took down his man trocheck. Montour on it. Dumps it back in to the rangers' zone. Rodrigues goes after braden schneider. Montour slides it back for bennett. Shot towards the net, shesterkin knocks it down. Gets it out... He'll get it up ahead and it's over the line, snapped towards the net. Panarin just about had it. Bobrovsky falls over. Zibanejad kicked it free. Bennett on the puck. Taken away by luostarinen clearing it out at centre. Schneider worked in by bennett and back in to the panthers' end. Picked up by bennett. Sam bennett hands it off. Luostarinen drops it. Lafreniere the other way. Rolled off his skate. Florida will turn it back. Cousins dumps it in. Cousins waiting for it. Got away from him and lafreniere tried to cut him off as forsling will work it up for ekblad. Shesterkin played it for trouba. Up the wing, kakko couldn't get it out, couldn't get it by forsling. Miller comes up with it. Miller fires it off the glass and in. Bobrovsky out of the net... [Indiscernible] back to the net, though, as it was kicked away back behind the goal by wennberg. Chytil goes after it. Filip chytil behind the net. Kakko tried to centre it. Blocked. Kakko tied up. Chytil up with the puck, frozen in front. Wennberg goes after it. He's got it and feeds it back down for kaapo kakko. Tried to break free from the check of ekblad. Chytil worked over in the corner by forsling. Forsling after the puck, dodged the check of kakko. Moves it for ekblad and aaron ekblad will get it off the boards and out. Stopped at centre by fox. Worked over for ryan lindgren. He'll dump it back in, hopped over the stick of ekblad and verhaeghe is there to give it back for ekblad. Now it's cleared out and rangers on it at centre. Miller is going to skate it right back in. Miller tried to drop it off for zibanejad. Turned over, anton lundell one it. Down the wing, slips the high shot, over the goal. Kreider at centre, dangled up with tkachuk. Zibanejad drops. Roslovic with the shot and zibanejad able to forecheck, ran in to lundell. Roslovic tied up with mikkola. Lundell back of the goal. Montour has it and he'll clear it out to centre. Bouncing puck knocked away by lindgren. In deep, shesterkin moves it in to the corner. Verhaeghe is on it. Miller reaching in. Bennett tried to get to it. Cleared out by lindgren as panarin will get it up ahead at centre. Trocheck with a shot, knocked the mask of bobrovsky right off his head. >> Garry: he looks like he's going to be fine. This is a guy that barely has a pulse. Shot volume, that's what florida loves to do. They're averaging 33 shots a game, good solid contact by tkachuk. He looks better already at the start of this game than he looked in game five and six versus boston. Pucks to the net with traffic. Shesterkin picks that up and how about this shot by trocheck, hits him right in the mask. You see the strap snap off the top and bobrovsky does the right thing, shake it off right away so the referee sees everything, shut the play down, faceoff to the right of bobrovsky. Both these teams pretty much even steven faceoffs in the playoffs running around 51%. We'll see who takes the lead in this series and who's better in the circles as this thing moves along. >> John: trocheck out for a draw against rodrigues. Trocheck leads all eastern conference forwards averaging over 23 minutes of ice per game in these playoffs. Panarin up with the puck. He'll get it to the point. Schneider throws it to the goal. Off the arm of bobrovsky. Wasn't sure where it was. Trocheck tried to get it. Lafreniere with a chance. He fans on it and the panthers move it to centre. Played it across for schneider. Angled in by lafreniere. Niko mikkola works his way up. Mikkola bounced it up ahead.

