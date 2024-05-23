CBRT - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 01:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

>>> Thank you. >> Rob: the city of calgary says parts of its new housing strategy are ahead of council. Council's community development committee was briefed on how the nearly 100 actions to be taken over the next six years are progressing. So far the city has done things like designate land for affordable housing and approved new zoning rulings. Today the development committee supported an idea to create two new volunteer roles to advise council on housing. The committee's chair says he's impressed by the progress: >> Never has a corporation this size, with this many employees come together to expedite these solutions as fast as they are. That has never happened and it demonstrates that people really want to see this response go forward and it's demonstrated that the people who work at this city and (indiscernible) we're trying to help. >> Rob: coming up, the R.C.M.P. is going ev, but is that realistic for the biggest land-based fleet of police vehicles in nor I did not know what my future would look like. The energy wasn't set up for me to thrive in. I didn't realize how formative 25 to 30 would be. I was so excited when they said I got to do an interview with you. Announcer: q with Tom Power. Available now onCBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. >> Are you ready to be entertained? >> The best comedians... >> Ooh, what a treat. >> ..from across the globe. >> Oh, great. >> An incredible lineup. >> Canada. >> Are you ready? >> Mmm. >> Oh. >> Are you kidding me? >> Announcer:CBC's got the best in stand-up comedy. Catch it all free onCBC Gem. Ram Power Days are here.The power to choose fromthe most awarded truck brand over the last five years. Like Ram Classic.As versatile as it is capable. Ram 1500, voted bestlarge pickup in Canada. Or Ram Heavy Dutywith a no-charge Cummins. And you don't pay for 90 days. The power is yours.The time is now. Get 20% off msrp on Ram Classic for up to $14,200 in discounts. Plus get 4.99% financing. Leon's Spring it on event ends Wednesday! Get incredible deals on furniture. Save up to 50% on select clearance mattresses. Save up to $1,000 on select Appliance and tv packages. Last chance to spring into savings. What does Joy mean to you? Winning $1,000,000 dream home? A new adventure-ready luxury motor home? Maybe it means going on a once in a lifetime trip every year, for ten years? Or maybe it means giving southern Alberta's tiniest patients a healthy start to their lives. With the children's hospital lottery, It's all possible. Get your tickets and add a little joy to your life while making a big difference for kids and families at the Alberta Children's Hospital. We were born from a deep desire to create positive change, together. One-hundred-fifteen years later, that impact is felt everywhere. It's where we've made innovations accessible to those who need it most. Where we've championed truth and justice... for all. Where we've mapped out futures... we're already living. From here to here and even here. We're not just transforming lives. We're shaping the world. Leon's Spring it on event ends Wednesday! Get incredible deals on furniture. Save up to 50% on select clearance mattresses. Save up to $1,000 on select Appliance and tv packages. Last chance to spring into savings. ( ) ( ) The infiniti qx60 exemplifies modern luxury. With powerful suv performance, three rows of comfort, and a sleek-yet-daring design. ( ) Lease a 2024 qx60 from 0.99% apr for up to 24 months. Visit INFINITI.ca. ( ) Hi, I'm Mae Martinand I cannot tell youhow stoked I am to get a bunch of selfies with celebs at theCanadian Screen Awards. [beep] I mean, I can't tell you how excited I am to host the awards. That is the main and most important thing. I am pumped! Yes! Announcer:The finish line is finally in sight. Maestro: One team will be crowned Race Against the Tidechampions. Announcer:On this beach anything can happen. Mm. -Oh, It makes your heart pound, it's going to be really exciting, no matter what. >> Rob: welcome back. A message from officials out of banff national park today, you're going to want to plan ahead. The park is expected to be very busy, especially in summer as usual. One of our outdoor loving reporters headed out this morning and has more on that. >> I'm dave gilson in banff national park.

officials here say the park's summer visitor season officially kicked off over the may long weekend. If you're planning oncoming out here in the weeks and months ahead they're offering up some tips to help enhance your park experience and to help you have a safe visit. >> Firstly, I would say plan ahead, so you can avoid disappointment when you come to banff national park and what I mean by that is make those reservations for transit, for shuttles, for your attractions, before you come to the park. So make those well in advance, and then when you get here you're not going to be disappointed. You'll be age get to your desired locations or to see the things that you want to see when you get here. >> And park your car once and take transit. There's parks canada shuttles in the lake louise area as well as many commercial providers that can get you where you want to go and enjoy a hassle free experience once you're here. Secondly the thing you can do it help us out with parks canada is make sure you're leaving no trace when you're here. Some of those things would include making sure any garbage is secure, that you take it with you, or you put it in a wildlife proof bin. The other piece would be wildlife viewing, people wants to see the wildlife, it's part of what makes this place so special. But we need to give them their space. So stay at a distance, give them their space. View them from your vehicle if possible, slow down, but threaten move on and give them their space. Lastly, beginning on the fire situation that we're having this summer, really we want to make sure that people are looking after their campfires. We want to make sure that you fully extinguish it when you leave and what that means is soak it, stir it, soak it, and make sure it's cool to the touch before you leave it so we're not having any potential issues with a fire escaping a fire ring. >> Officials are also asking people to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species species, complying with clean, drain, dry and certified requirements when hitting lakes and rivers this summer. More information can be found on the park's website. Dave gilson, cbc news, banff national park. >> Rob: now to other national park south of us where blisses are meaning for a busy summer. Here's what they told our. >> Dan: mcgarvey. >> I'm mike preston, I won the waterton park cafe. I've been operating this restaurants for -- since the beginning of the pandemic, so every year it's like opening anubis. We're fortunate that we've got a lot of our key staff that have come back for them since the beginning so that's very helpful. You don't have to train every year. We're looking forward to a hot summer, we're in the middle of a drought, apparently, so the heat should be there, which is a good thing for us, people like coming here when it's hot. >> I own the bayshore national resort and spa. Owning a business in waterton lakes national park is a seasonal owner is very challenging. First, staffing, it's been a challenge every year, bringing in staff for just a short six month period, again, it's like starting a business from scratch every single year. Opening takes about a month. But we've got a good crew, we've got a good team and we've been doing this for a long time. I've been here for 35 years and I'm probably one of the newer owners here so it's generation albass. We know how to work and manage in this environment but it has its challenges. Last year was a boughback year for us, after covid, after our fires, I think a lot of people during covid got to know alberta, especially albertans. I feel like it's definitely a reborn renewed time in waterton lakes national park. >> I'm keith robinson, I am the president and cofounder of the dark sky guides, a star gazing tour company located here in waterton lakes national park. We offer nightly star gazing tours. Over the last years, since the global pandemic, it's been a steady increase. Last year was great because we started to see U.S. travellers returning to the national park. We started to see international visitors returning to the park as well. And for my business, I've already started to receive a number of advance bookings for the summer season, people from all across canada, people from the united states, and international travellers as well. So I'm really optimistic that this year is going to take us back to where we were before the pandemic, and certainly beyond. >> So last year in 2023 we welcomed over 500,000 visitors. It was our third busiest year after 2021. I'm the visitor experience manager here at waterton lakes national park. Anecdotally we're busiest on

weekend and our sense is that it's our regional visit soressorrors, southern alberta, medicine hat, lethbridge, calgary, coming down for the day or an overnight on the weekend. We've observed an increase in cross-borders traffic from the united states, chief fountain border crossing, primarily visitors from glacier national park but also the rest of montana. So we're continually prepared to welcome a significant number of people and we just encourage people planning to come in that peak period, plan ahead, we have lots of information and resources on our website. And to just stay up to date with what's happening in the park so they can be ready to have the experience that they're looking for here in the park. >> The beautiful thing about waterton is is there's only 325 rooms in the entire park. Locals and the business owners don't want it to get any bigger. We want it to stay that untouched jewel of the rockies. So if you get a chance to visit it, you won't feel like you're in banff or in those busy places. But -- and I'm biased here, but I think the beauty is more, I think the environment, the atmosphere is better. And the pristine nature of the park is like no other. >> The federal government has asked the R.C.M.P. to switch to zero emission vehicles over the next decade but those in charge of trying to do that see a bumpy road ahead. >> Reporter: when it comes to the R.C.M.P. and horsepower, this might come to mind. But soon enough this could be the norm. The mounties are responding to a federal request to switch its plates to zero emission vehicles by 2035. >> With to see what's in the realm of the possible and be aheld of the curve. >> Unprecedented challenge. The R.C.M.P. has the largest lands police fleet in north america, it roughly 12,000 vehicles on the road including in many remote communities >> It's not just taking a retail and putting it out on the road. There's all kind of equipment that goes into the vehicle and that in itself is already very complicated. >> Reporter: this tesla needed to be fitted with lights, radio, computer, and a new back seat for suspected criminals. One lesson learned so far, this glass roof, not ideal. >> It's not the best vehicle for someone who might be trying to escape from the car. >> Reporter: the R.C.M.P. says teslas like this probably aren't suited for every detachment but it's giving them valuable data on how mounties can go electric. Charging is easy in ottawa, but it's a major concern for remote areas. The R.C.M.P. has jurisdiction. >> When you head out in the prairies and the northern part of canada, the northern part of our provinces as well, we cover a lot of grounds and our detachment area is quite large. >> Reporter: the force is going ahead this year testing more ev models including the fort f-150 lightning, similar to the gas model already in the fleet across the country. Even as a pilot ramps up it's unlikely northern and remote detachments will see an ev anytime soon. >> We don't want to put them in a situation where they'll fail and pull a member at risk. >> Reporter: the R.C.M.P. hasn't put an estimate on the up front costs of buying new evs and they say it's also too soon to tell how much they'll save in the long run on gas. Catherine tunney, cbc news, ottawa. >> Coming up, there's a new piece of public art here in town. We'll tell you the story behind the spirit of water

