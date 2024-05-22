CBHT - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 05:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #3

entitled to dictate what their neighbours do with their property. This is a compromise that is part of what it means to live in a city and enjoy the benefits of highly developed infrastructure, nearby culture and amenities. Idea that these concerns should be put above the needs of the city, especially in the urban core of all places, is absurd and irresponsible. >> Tom: changes would allow around 200,000 housing units across the region. Halifax got nearly $80 million for the accelerator fund. Council will make the final decision tomorrow. >> Amy: local libraries in cape breton expanded a programme to help people learn english and people are not only learning about language, but also about learning the local culture. >> Reporter: public libraries are often seen as gathering spaces, and now they have become a home for newcomers wanting to learn english. A year ago, cam sun came to cape breton to study at cbu. >> I think it helps a lot. At first I didn't want to speak with people, even I know a lot of words, I couldn't organise them together. >> Reporter: sun says when he first arrived he spoke little english, had few friends and was feeling alone. Now he's feeling a connection to cape breton and hopes to stay after his studies. >> If there is some resource that people can help you to improve, I think it is -- it is very good to help you settle in canada. >> Reporter: some newcomers say learning english is one thing but understanding fast talking locals and accents is another. >> When you say english and not just saying like the formal one, you know, like the academic or the business english, but it's important -- I think it is important for us as a newcomer or as immigrant to learn like the daily stuff. >> Reporter: some of the daily stuff means ordering a pizza, understanding unique phrases such as clear as mud, or finding items at the nearby grocery store. The programme's coordinator says through these groups, immigrants are able to build connections in their new communities. >> When they first come here, they may have their friend here and there but that's it, and they get to meet other families, they get to discuss things, what, you know, where do you shop, things like that. >> Reporter: conversation groups are staffed mostly by volunteers, many of whom are retirees. >> So it really builds a sense of community and I think it's important to provide this because otherwise they are very isolated. >> Reporter: caser says the programme started six years ago with as few as ten people attending. It has since grown to 30 people in sydney and spread to other communities like north sydney, glace bay and new waterford. Cbc news, sydney. >> Tom: first of its kind report tracks the economic prosperity of nova scotia's black community has been released. Index was presented at the halifax regional library. The index detailed data on african nova scotians and black immigrants in the province. Co-chair of the youth council and eighth generation african nova scotian. Says the most important aspect of data collection for black communities is self-determination. >> I have a parent that's an immigrant but the other side, eighth generation african nova scotian. If I were counted in the census, I would not be counted as third generation or more, I would be considered second generation. So exactly, that's the type of thing that really make you wonder, what is this actually represent and how do we represent our data collection method so we can more accurately reflect the reality. >> Tom: the group behind the index hope to compile such data every three years. >> Amy: a number of countries plan to officially recognise a palestinian state, saying it's critical to achieving peace in the region. >> Tom: hrm councillor is calling for review of the ferry service after repeated cancellations of crossings. Calling for the service to be improved. >> Amy: and jay is back next with his weather forecast. We'll see you after the break. ( ) At Enterprise Mobility, we never stop looking for new mobility solutions. Because sometimes the best road forward, is the one you didn't expect. ( ) To give your teeth a dentist clean feeling... start with a round brush head... add power... and you've got Oral-B. Round cleans better by surrounding each tooth... to remove 100% more plaque... for that just-left-the-dentist clean feeling. Oral-B

Sometimes a sub comes along and hits just so right. And then we show it like this and you think: "That can't be $4.99." Guess what? The Subway 6 inch Turkey Breast sub is only $4.99. Not forever. Offer ends June 23rd. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Loving the uncommon is a wonderful thing we have in common. ( ) What keeps baby's skin healthy? A diaper that doesn't leave skin wet. That's why Pampers Swaddlers absorbs wetness better for up to 100%leakproof protection and 0% skin irritation. Pampers. For healthy baby skin. ( ) When you need healthcare in Nova Scotia, you have options. With services available at pharmacy clinics, mobile care clinics, urgent treatment centres, and virtual care, you have more options than you think. Right in your community. Find out how you can access more healthcare, faster atNovaScotia.ca/ActionForHealth. Okay, and root beer to drink? No. [gasping] What? He didn't get root beer? I'm getting frozen root beer. Oh! Try frozen a&w root beer with sweet cream. The qeii Home Lottery final deadline is midnight Friday! Live lakeside in Glen Arbour with the 1.8 million dollar Grand Prize Showhome awarded with $50,000! Absolute final deadline midnight Friday! QE2HomeLottery.com Leon's Spring it on event ends Wednesday! Get incredible deals on furniture. Save up to 50% on select clearance mattresses. Save up to $1,000 on select Appliance and tv packages. Last chance to spring into savings. Some days you just need an easy win. So why not start saving with Eastlink's Perfect Pair. Gig internet and unlimited mobile for $99 a month. For cashing in before we come to our senses. You've been waiting to get outand drive a New Nissan,great offersare ready So, check out all the latesttech, features and thrills - it's all happening right now. Now, at Nissan, lease select models from as low as 2.99% for 24 months. ( ) The next lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot is a massive $52 million! Imagine the possibilities Plus, the Classic $5 million jackpot. [alc Sting] >> Amy: some dry conditions out there, sounds like we are getting a little bit of wet weather coming our way. >> Tom: we could use some moisture, jay. >> Jay: it's not a good soaking, not widespread. Potential thunderstorms develop late in the day, that's where you could see more moderate pockets of rain, and certainly thursday night into friday morning, pockets of rain building through. With the moderate to high fire risk, light, steady rain for a day or two, good for the lawns and knocking the fire risk down a bit as well. Not only has it been dry, but we have had quite a warm one today. Temperatures were up near 30 in a number of inland areas today. You can see at stanfield and halifax, 26° for the daytime high. Temperatures from coastal stations to inland areas, and see the range again tomorrow. The wind picking up from the south into the afternoon tomorrow, that really could subdue temperatures into downtown halifax and for coastal areas in general versus inland areas, which will be up to the mid to high 20s away from the water, or not the wind of the water, for tomorrow. As we take a look at the satellite and the radar picture, isolated showers that the province is seeing today have really been along the north umberland shore, scattered in nature. For northern areas again, past midnight, a better chance of seeing some showers set up into tomorrow morning. Slight chance for a rumble of thunder with these. I think better for some more moderate pockets of rain with convective or isolated thunderstorms will hold off to later in the day. Take a look, the morning hours, those showers do taper off by early afternoon. And then we are watching for clouds to increase as we edge into the evening hours, and this is where you have the chance for

showers, and isolated thunderstorms into the evening hours as we look to your friday, could see some more moderate pockets of rain friday morning. It's not a widespread rain and the sky begins to clear out from west to east into the afternoon. So still some sun into the friday forecast. I would like to see more cloud and more widespread rain drops. A much more beneficial thing heading into the weekend. Certainly a start on the gardening. A look at the overnight conditions, north of halifax as we look to the truro area, up north, showers possible tonight into tomorrow morning. You'll want to keep an ear to the sky but isolated showers better chance later in the day tomorrow. Temperatures into the low teens through the overnight hours, fairly mild. As we look to tomorrow afternoon, again, we are seeing temperatures up in the mid to upper high 20s inland, the wind off the water, southerly breeze could keep temperatures below 20° for parts of the halifax area and near the coast. Inland, though, seeing more of the yellow and the oranges, the warmer temperatures away from the marine influence. And we have a chance of showers for northern and eastern areas, lingering into the early afternoon before clearing and then late afternoon and evening the chance will return again. Otherwise, fairly mild, a mix of sun and cloud for most areas. Morning fog patches and drizzle. Thursday night into friday, we do see some periods of rain. There is isolated thunderstorm risk but the showers begin to clear out as we edge into friday afternoon. Saturday sunny and fairly mild. We see temperatures start to cool off into next week, and keeping an eye and fingers crossed for this one as well early next week for tuesday. Tom, amy. >> Tom: thank you so much, jay. >> Amy: thanks, jay. >> Tom: up next, I'll talk with sam austin about the review of the halifax dartmouth ferry service he has been calling for. That's our newsmaker. >> Amy: stay with us. You are watching cbc n

