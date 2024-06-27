CBC's Scott Russell retiring following Paris Games, ending a nearly 40-year career

Veteran CBC sports broadcaster Scott Russell will retire following his coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the network announced Thursday.

Russell will host CBC's Bell Paris Prime from July 26 to Aug. 11 and continue with coverage of the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

The Paris Games will mark the conclusion of his nearly 40-year career with CBC.

The announcement of Russell's retirement shocked some athletes at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials in Montreal, including world champion hammer thrower Camryn Rogers.

"Oh my God, noooooo!" Rogers said with her jaw dropped upon hearing the news. "He's such an icon. Oh my God. I mean, what an incredible career. What an amazing person. Oh my God. You're gonna make me emotional."

"I'm kind of in shock, actually," she added. "I love him. He's such a huge sweetheart and always such a big fan and supporter of everything that we do."

Russell, who has covered 16 Olympic Games, will make his final on-air appearance on Sept. 8, coinciding with the closing ceremonies of the Paralympics.

Alongside his Olympic coverage, Russell has been a fixture at CBC since 1985, contributing to the network’s broadcasts of six Pan Am Games, six Commonwealth Games, two FIFA World Cups, and two FIFA Women’s World Cups.

He also served as host and rink-side reporter for Hockey Night in Canada for 14 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press