CBCN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #33

bases in fact. Our counteroffer stems that the office of the president has the ability to create new processes and procedures to make decisions on issues like divestment. There's an ongoing genocide. Over 40,000 people have been murdered. Now is the time to make these decisions. Now is the time to divest. We know he can do that again for palestine. >> Linda: a reminder to our viewers, the I.C.J. is looking into whether genocide is occurring in gaza or not. I want to ask you about the decision to remain camps. The university says you had ample time to protest. There are ways to continue that protest that don't involve in encampment. Why do you feel you need to remain, specifically camped out and continue this protest? >> Right. It is 2024 encampment. This call to disclose and divest iss not new. We have been calling for this for years. For the past eight months, we have been outside protesting doing rallyies. The university has not met us. They have failed to acknowledge the gravity of the situation at hand. They have failed to speak to us about our demand. He hasn't attended one negotiation meeting since our encampment started. The offer they did give to us was a restatement of university policy. It wasn't an offer. This is the fist time that they are discussing disclosure and divestment with us. That's why we have to escalate and set the encampment up. Eight plus months we were protesting and asking for them to speak to us. They refuse. This is only way to get their attention. This time we will made steadfast. >> Linda: this isn't only something we've even at u of f. We've seen on the universities go through this. Where have you seen protests like yours resolve well? >> Right in the u.s., for example, there are examples of universities agreed and made commitments to things like divestment and disclosure. Ontario tech were able to strike a deal. McMASTER was able to strike a deal. In u of t we're not looking for what they reach at McMASTER. We are asking for immediate divestment and immediate disclosure, cutting ties with specific institutions, for example the hebrew university. Our demands are a little bit different. We have seen these encampments have been able to at least get admin to recognise the gravity of the situation and to begin working on divestment and disclosure. >> Linda: there's consequences here potentially. If police do show up at the encampment on monday morning and force that trespass order. Is the group ready to deal with the consequences here? >> We do think that it is appalling that the university is not allowing us to practice our freedom of expression on campus. They are threatening students with academic extension and faculty that their jobs will be taken from them. Admin said they want a peaceful resolution. We ask for them to actually negotiate with us in good faith so we can reach a peaceful resolution. Of course, the consequence of academic sanction is real. It is scary for some. But at the same time, what is more scary there's an ongoing genocide with over 40,000 people murdered. Many of our campers lost hundreds a hundred of family members. >> Linda: hoping that there are productive talks with this upcoming meeting in just under two hours. Thank you very much for your joining us today. For the first time in months, hamas has hit central israel with rocket attacks. The militant group said it launched a barrage of projectiles. A barrage of projectile from rafah in southern gaza. Journalist irris makler is in jerusalem and has the details. >> Reporter: what we know is that the barrage of something like eight rockets, crossed into israeli airspace. Most of them were intercepted. There was minor injuries, minor damage. Very few injuries to people. Nevertheless, most of that was injuries from shrapnel. Israelis in the centre of the country were running to the bomb shelters. Airport was closed. It did have an impact on israel.

what hamas said it's interesting. It's been four months since the last barrage to central israel. Hamas claimed responsibility. Pretty smartly. They said they were doing it in retaliation to israel's massacre. What israel says is this. They are firing from rafah. That's also significant. They are firing from rafah as israeli troops advance. They know once those rockets and weapons are located, they will destroy them. They are using it before they can be destroyed. Nevertheless, they have given some ammunition to right wing politicians in israel who say how can you stop fighting in rafah when there's still sufficient weapons there to be fired into central israel? >> Linda: this latest escalation came after eight trucks came through israel to bypass the rafah crossing through egypt. What can you tell us about that? >> Reporter: hundreds of trucks were lined outside the rafah crossing since israel took that crossing on may 6th. It's not far, 5 kilometres down the road to an israeli border crossing. They are going in from there. Some 200 trucks ready to go in. Much of the food has already spoiled. We have heard from palestinian sources inside the gaza strip that eight trucks had gone in with fuel and cooking gas. That is significant. What's coming in from the other pier that the U.S. set up is a smaller amount of aid. It's more expensive to get in. It doesn't come in the same quantity. Everybody is advocating for aid to come in by land through the old system through these border crossings. However, the problem is distribution. What we're hearing from the owner of the U.N. refugee agency, once it gets in it's hard to get it out. Especially to the something like 900,000 palestinians estimated to be on the coast having fled rafah. How do you get them to the coastal area. There's nothing there but the but the tents that they put up. There's no infrastructure. All of those issues, has to be said the fact that some aid is going in. >> Linda: that's irris makler in jerusalem. Representatives from dozens of countries are in brussels to talk about the future of the palestinian authority. The meeting comes just days before three european countries are set to recognise a palestinian state. >> The palestinian government calls on all states that have not yet recognised the state of palestine to take this principle decision as soon as possible. >> Linda: that was palestinian prime minster today thanking spain, norway and ireland for their decision to officially recognise the palestinian state later this week. He calls on the international community to pressure israel for a cease-fire. Today's meeting in brussels is a chance for countries to exchange views about the plans and priorities of the palestinian authority which currently controls the west bank. Several european countries say that the palestinian authority should take over the control of gaza from hamas. Still ahead. A mid-air turbulence scare on dozen people on qatar airways flight to dublin. Details after the break on cbc news network.

>> Linda: there's been another mid-heir incident that has left multiple people injured. It happened on a qatar airways plane flying from the middle east to dublin. Cbc e's albert delitala is looking into what happened. >> Reporter: 12 people were injured when that qatar airways flight hit turbulence on its way to dublin. The airport does say that it landed safely an on time. But certainly, some scary moments. Let's show you on a map just where it happened. The airport confirms the qatar flight over turkiye. The incident reportedly lasting less than 20 seconds according to passengers. It happened during the food and drink service on the plane. Six passengers and six crew reported injuries. You can see some of the scenes there after that plane safely landed meeting emergency crew when it did on the ground. Here's some passengers who spoke to irish public broadcaster R.T.E. after they got off the plane. >> We were all over the plane and everywhere. [ indiscernible ] >> Flight attendant went into the air. Food went everywhere. It was panic everywhere. >> Reporter: the airline calls the injuries minor and said that those who were injured are receiving medical attention. It didn't directly comment on the turbulence. It did say that an internal investigation is happening into that incident. >> Linda: sounds like a pretty harrowing incident according to the passengers on that flight. It also sounds like we're hearing about these things more frequently lately. This comes just days after a fatal incident on a singapore airlines flight. Tell us more about that. >> Reporter: that was on tuesday singapore airlines flight. That flight hit severe turbulence on its way to singapore from london. A 73-year-old british man died of suspected heart attack. You can see some of the scenes on that plane after all of that. 20 people sent to the I.C.U. the U.S. transportation safety board says turbulence is the most common kind of airplane incident. Most of those incidents result in one or more serious injuries. One airline say the analyst says turbulence is becoming more common with climate change. That airlines are adjusting their planes accordingly. >> Over the last 20 years, [ indiscernible ] multiscan, which is mentioned really good picture of what the weather is like ahead. They are making progress into turbulence detection as well. Also, airlines are now sharing data between aircraft encounters with turbulence everybody can be advised that's on that same flight track. >> Reporter: in terms of that singapore airline incident, the airlines says it is cooperating with investigators on the investigation there. That plane that returned to singapore today from bangkok where it made that emergency landing. Many of the passengers remain in bangkok where they are being treated. >> Linda: that was cbc's albert delitala. Police in india have arrested the owner of a clinic for babies after a fire there killed seven infants. It happened in the capitol new delhi. A fire spread quickly after igniting oxygen tank at the facility. 12 babies were there at the time. The firefighters managed to save five who were taken to another hospital. They say limited access slowed them down. The building had a single staircase and no fire escape. The blaze happened on the same day as the fire at an arcade killed 27 people. You're watching cbc news network.

>> Linda: the first season of the professional women's hockey league could come to a conclusion tonight in minnesota. >> Next up sunday with a chance to hoist the walter cup. >> Linda: that was the scene on friday when host minnesota beat boston in game three of the pwhl finals to take a 2-1 series lead. If minnesota wins today, they'll take the best of five series and hoist the walter cup. If boston extend the series with a win on the road, the deciding game will take place in boston on wednesday. The puck drops for game four 5:00 P.M. central time and 6:00 P.M. eastern in st. Paul, minnesota. In the nhl playoffs the dallas stars tied up the western conference finals last night with a win over the edmonton oilers in game two. The stars were able to pull ahead in the 3rd period when mason marchman tipped a shot passed the oiler's goalie. The sars would end a goal to win the game 3-1. Game three takes place in edmonton tomorrow night. With 60 days to go until the olympics in paris, we're getting a preview some of the world's top surfers.

surfing debuted at the 2021 tokyo games. The tahiti pro competition is being held at the same spot. The same spot where many of these athletes will return to in late july after a few lay days due to poor conditions. The competitors are stoked. Composer behind that old time classic and countless other legendary disney songs, richard sherman has died at the age of 95. Sherman was a team with his late brother robert and they brought joy to generations. The pair won oscars for their work on the mary poppins song. Sherman's death was announced in a statement by disney. He passed away due to an age related illness in los angeles. We're back in a moment.

