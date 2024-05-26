CBCN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #27

were injured I would wager were not fastening their seat belts. With this turbulence occurring, it can happen suddenly without any warning. If you're not strapped in there's a good chance you'll get brain and upper spinal injuries. While you're seated, keep that belt fastened. Keep it termly fastened. If you're in a car wreck, you won't don't want to have a loosely fastened seat belt. >> Linda: the turbulence that they hit, are there any clues that you can glean from what we're hearing about the flight about what this airplane encountered? >> Well, here's the situation. If you have no turbulence, if flying through area of thunderstorms. You know the storms are there. You warn the people what to expect. Usually list some turbulence associated with it. When you get through, you can turn the sign off. You don't know when to turn the seat belt sign on. If you leave it on all the time, people are going to ignore it. They'll get up and walk anyway to use the restroom. You can expect the seat belt sign won't be on more than likely when you encounter this unexpected turbulence. >> Linda: if you can't see it coming, clear turbulence as a pilot, what can you do beyond quickly turning that seat belt light on? >> Well, by then it's too late. We have speeds called turbulence penetration speeds. If we had anticipated the turbulence, we could have slowed the airplane to that particular speed. Because there's no warning, we can't do anything. Once the turbulence occurs, turn on the seat belt sign on it's really too late. >> Linda: we had a pretty similar incident even more severe earlier this week. A man dying of suspected heart attack, dozens injured in a flight to singapore. Given that these incidents happened just days apart and we heard of recent incidents that are similar as well. How do you think this is affecting the public's perception about flight safety? >> Well, you're going to incur a certain amount of turbulence as well as normal turbulence. If you fasten your seat belt, it's probably not going to bother you. It's the folks that didn't do that that got injured. It's easy to prevent injury. That's the main takeaway. Passengers have to be prepared at any time to anticipate some turbulence. >> Linda: we've reports that with climate change, these types of incidents are likely to become more common. We're more likely to see turbulence. Is there anything airlines can do to prepare for increased incidents like this? >> Well, the reason there's more turbulence incidents because there's more flights now. Singapore airlines just made a change in their policy. Now, they won't serve hot drinks or meals while the seat belts sign is on. That keeps the flight attendants seated during periods of time expected or known turbulence. >> Linda: is there a need change how equipped airplanes specifically are to weather this turbulence. You heard albert talking about multi-scan radar turbulence detection and information sharing between airlines. Is all of this enough or more need to be done as we see more incidents of this? >> The sharing of information between airplanes has been done for generations. If you encounter turbulence, you announce it, state what flight level you're on and how long it lasted and how bad it was. Other than that, turbulence detection equipment is long way away from being practical or being disseminated in an actual aircraft. >> Linda: keith mackey I want to thank you for your insights boo this incident. For the first time in months, hamas has hit israel with fresh rocket attack. The militant group says it launched a large barrage of projectiles on tel-aviv from rafah. J.T. journalist irris makler is here with the details. Bring us up to speed here. >> Reporter: what we know is

that the barrage of something like eight rockets, crossed into israeli airspace. Most of people were intercepted. There was minor injuries, minor damage. Very few injuries to people. Nevertheless, most of that was injured from shrapnel. Israelis were running to bomb shelters. Airport was closed. It did have an impact on israel. What hamas said it's interesting. It's been four months since the last barrage to central israel. Hamas claimed responsibility. They said they were doing it in retaliation to israel's massacre. What israel says is this. They are firing from rafah. That's also significant. They are firing from rafah as israeli troops advance. They know once those rockets and weapons are located, they will destroy them. They are using it before they can be destroyed. Nevertheless, they have given some ammunition to right wing politicians in israel who say how do you stop fighting in rafah when there's still sufficient weapons there to be fired into central israel? >> Linda: this latest escalation came after eight trucks came through israel to bypass the rafah crossing through egypt. What can you tell us about that? >> Reporter: hundreds of truckers were lined outside the rafah crossing since israel took that crossing on may 6th. It's not far, 5 kilometres down the road to an israeli border crossing. They are going in from there. Some 200 trucks ready to go in. Much of the food has already spoiled. We have heard from palestinian sources inside the gaza strip that eight trucks had gone in with fuel and cooking gas. That is significant. What's coming in from the other pier that the U.S. set up is a smaller amount of aid. It's more expensive to get in. It doesn't come in the same quantity. Everybody is advocating for aid to come in by land through the old system through these border crossings. However, the problem is distribution. What we're -- once it gets in it's hard to get it out. Especially to the something like 900,000 palestinians estimated to be on the coast having fled rafah. How do you get them to the coastal area. There's nothing there but the deputies they -- tents they put up. There's no infrastructure. All of those issues, has to be said the fact that some aid is going in. >> Linda: that's irris makler in jerusalem. For more on the situation in gaza, we spoke earlier with a medical team leader in gaza for doctors without borders. She told us about her recent experience doing humanitarian work there. >> We witnessed was something unprecedented. This 700,000 people leaving rafah. [ indiscernible ] they were having access to food supply in rafah. Food supply disappears because there's not enough aid coming in. This aid is not reaching them. They want the war to stop. They can't take it anymore. It's extremely difficult on a daily basis to witness that. It's extremely frustrating for us to find a solution for the need. There's nothing to eat. Just how we get in. That is beyond our means in terms of humanitarian workers. It's extremely frustrating to

know we have the solution and it's not being put in place. >> Linda: that was medical team leader in gaza for doctors without borders. Also today at the university of toronto, organizers from the pro-palestinian encampment there presented their counter proposal for school officials to the media. >> This process is slow. Bureaucratic and archaic. We reject playing a game that will go nowhere. Our counteroffer is built on the fact that the office of the president has the ability to create new processes and make decisions on divestments. >> Linda: they want the university of toronto to divest fully from israel and suspend any ties to the country. They plan to present this to school officials. Protesters have been issued a trespass notice and told to leave by 8:00 tomorrow morning. University of toronto presented an offer last week. The school says any claims it has investments in weapons manufacturing companies in israel have no basis in fact. Also in toronto, police are searching for multiple suspects who fired gunshots at a jewish girl elementary school. >> Suspects arrived at the school in a vehicle. Dark coloured vehicle. They exited the vehicle and opened fire at the school causing damage to the front of the school. The suspect then got back in the vehicle and left the area. There were no reported sound of gunshots at the time. There was no reported injuries. >> Linda: the force hate crime unit is helping with the investigation and police are increasing their presence in the local community. Prime minster justin trudeau and ontario premier doug ford have taken to social media to condemn the shooting and call it an act of anti-semitism. Stay with us. More news ahead.

to hoist the cup. >> Linda: that was the scene on friday when host minnesota beat boston in game three of the pwhl finals to take a 2-1 series lead. If minnesota wins today, they'll take the best of five series and hoist the walter cup. Boston, of course, will be looking to extend the series with a win on the road and if that happens, the fifth and deciding game would take place in boston on wednesday. The puck drops for game four today at 4:00 P.M. local time in st. Paul, minnesota. In the nhl, the oilers hoping to keep their winning momentum going for game two against the stars in dallas. Came up a little short. Cbc's emily fitzpatrick has the details from edmonton. >> Reporter: while it wasn't a result edmonton oiler fans were hoping for. Dallas ended up winning game two of the western conference finals. It was quite a match. Within seconds of the first period, dallas scored first. It wasn't long before connor brown responded and tied it up 1-1. It wasn't until the 3rd period that dallas scored again and taking it to 2-1. Finally minute left they scored again. Securing the win 3-1 against the edmonton oilers. What is good news how many edmonton oiler fans came out osupport the team. Downtown was full of oiler fans wearing jerseys, going to various watch parties. The watch party sold out. People started lining up hours before the game to get in. By faceoff it was at capacity. Regardless of where the game was being played, the oiler fans came out to support their team. It was an evenly matched game. There's some fear going into this. Dallas was on a run. They took out the last two winners of the stanley cup in record time. There was some fear going up against the dallas stars. The thing is, both teams are hungry to move on to the stanley cup finals. Edmonton hasn't won a stanley cup since 1990. Dallas stars hasn't won one since 1999. Both teams are hungry for a win here. They are going to do what it takes to come out on top. But, game three will be on monday and will be played in edmonton. The team finally gets a home ice advantage. I'm sure the fans that came out tonight will be back to support their edmonton oilers. Emily fitzpatrick. Cbc news, edmonton.

>> Linda: now to russia's war on ukraine. Ukrainian forces say that they invoiced missile and over 30 drones in an overnight russian airstrike. This latest attack comes just hours after another attack killed at least a dozen people in ukraine's second largest city. This is the aftermath of the yesterday's bombing on a kharkiv hardware store. Local officials say the attack wounded 43 people. Temperatures are expected to hit 50° in some parts of pakistan as an intense heat wave rolls through the country. Hospitals have witnessed a spike in patients admitted with heatstroke and heat exhaustion over the last week. The extreme temperatures are due to climate change. That conditions will become even more unbearable in the coming months when the humidity increases. The current hot spell is expected to last until at least next week. At least five people are dead in texas after violent storm and tornadoes tore through the central united states at the start of the memorial day weekend. Officials say children are among the dead. Two children are also missing and there are dozens of injuries. The extreme weather has damaged homes overturned vehicles and knocked down trees and power lines. The prime minster will attend ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the d-day landing next month in frappes. It will be the first time justin trudeau has attended the event since the 75th anniversary in 2019. More than 14,000 canadian soldiers landed a parachuted into france on june 6, 1944. Suffering more than a thousand casualtiescasualties that day including 359 killed. The battle of normandy saw 5000 canadian troops lose their lives. We're back in just a moment. >> Announcer: News you can trust, delivered when you want, where you want, with localCBC Radio Onelive to connect us closer to home on theCBC Newsapp. Download for free.

