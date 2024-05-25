CBCN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #36

>>> The we continue to track a developing story in toronto. Police are looking for two suspects after finding evidence of gun fire at a jewish elementary school. A bullet hole in a window of the school for girls. Just before 5:00 a.m., two occupants of a vehicle pulled up in front of the school and discharged a firearm towards it. There have been no reports of injury. Both the hate crimes unit and the guns and gangs task force are investigating. >>> Turning to the war in ukraine. Russia is keeping up its attacks on the second biggest city, prompting for a fresh call for allies to send more air defence systems. At least six people are reported dead and another 40 injured after russian forces bombed a hardware store in kharkiv. Up to 200 customers and staff were inside and they fear the number of victims could rise, because a large number of people remain unaccounted for. Ukrainian officials leased the video -- released video which shows the missile that struck the store. >> On the agenda is how the g7 might be able to use frozen russian assets to help ukraine. >> Reporter: so the final g7 finance minister statement was cautious and lacking details when it addressed the issue of how it would use frozen russian assets, most of which are here in europe, to help ukraine. They committed to the concept and finding ways to do it, but it's really not clear yet how they will do it. The U.S. is pushing for that help to ukraine to take the form of loans that they will loan ukraine the money it desperately needs to pay for weaponry and other things. And ukraine would pay it back using the interest on these hundreds of billions of dollars of frozen russian assets. Russia is not happy about this. It calls the move illegal and it says if it goes ahead, it will retaliate. It's already taken over western businesses that operate in russia. The other issue on the agenda was china and its flooding of the market, foreign markets, of inexpensive products. China subsidizes a lot of the products. The chinese government. And the U.S. and other countries accuse it of unfair trading practises. Now, the U.S. last week introduced a series of new tariffs against a lot of these products, but europe is less committed to it as there was a call for unity and in the final statement they say they are unified, but europe is not ready to get into a trade war with china, which is really here. The other two issues a billionaire tax, global billion tear tax which was pushed by france and a global tax on corporations are in the final statement, but it's unclear whether or not those issues will go forward. They were sort of kicked forward to mid june when the leaders of the g7 countries will meet in italy. >> Deana: still ahead. The U.S. and australia are reporting more human infections related to the bird flu. We'll talk to dr. Isaac bogoch about the latest. That's coming up. [ [inspirational] Michael j. Fox:From breaking on the streets to battling on the world stage. - -[crowd cheers] ( ) Interrupted by dry eyes? Get fast-acting relief with hydraSense eye drops. ( ) Made with a naturallysourced lubricant. hydraSense eye drops. Parrots are incredible animals. [Parrot] Another overdue bill! Yeah. They're also extremely intelligent. [Parrot] Forgot to pay again! They also repeat things they hear a lot. The new bmo eclipse rise Visa card rewards you with points for paying your bill on time every month to help build a routine. [Parrot] Rewards you with points! And you get 5x the points on things like groceries, dining and recurring bill payments. [Parrot] For paying your bill! —But also you can... — [Parrot] Every month! —And just remember. —[Parrot] Build a routine! [Parrot squawking] He is a talker. When a bank helps you make real financial progress. That's the bmo Effect. Bmo The words in your head, you're the only one that can hear them. Say it! Yes I can, Yes I must. Watch me! Start your 30—day home trial at OnePeloton.ca. Terms apply. Ram Power Days are here.The power to choose fromthe most awarded truck brand

over the last five years. Like Ram Classic.As versatile as it is capable. Ram 1500, voted bestlarge pickup in Canada. Or Ram Heavy Dutywith a no-charge Cummins. And you don't pay for 90 days. The power is yours.The time is now. Get 20% off msrp on Ram Classic for up to $14,200 in discounts. Plus get 4.99% financing. ( ) That's a dq Chicken Strip Basket! Oh look at those tasty dq chicken strips. And fries! Plus all the dips! Oh let's order one, right now! Dq. Happy Tastes Good. At Pet Valu, we treat your pet like our pet. Well, Georgie, it's time for adult food. And there's a lot of great options to choo... too choose from. They grow up so fast. I know... I do this like ten times a day. [rock] go hard go wild Woman: And the crowd goes wild! you fear the blood the sweat the tears We fight the best we can. Man: We build our own legacy. Arena announcer: She scores! >> Deana: welcome back. Australia and the united states are reporting more cases of avian influenza in humans. They're struggling to contain an outbreak in livestock, particularly dairy cows. Canada says they haven't found any in cattle, but millions are reported in bird populations. For more is dr. Isaac bogoch. Thank you as always for taking the time. >> My pleasure. >> Deana: we have been talking about h5n1 in the U.S. specifically for week and I always ask you the same question, how worried should we be now? Well, now we have an additional case in a farmer in the U.S. we know that a child in australia has also been diagnosed. Last I checked, they both had mild infections but should we be more worried about human infections? >> You absolutely have to be aware this is circulating in nonhuman animals. There is a big outbreak in dairy cows in the united states. We have to acknowledge there is transmission from nonhuman animals and humans. We have to acknowledge this is a potentially deadly pathogen as we've known for the past 20 years, and the more transmission we see in nonhuman animals, the more opportunities this virus has an ability to mutate and be transmitted between mammals. That means we should be prepared. We just should be prepared. We need surveillance and good systems that are up and running so if and when we do see outbreaks, we can respond to them quickly and quell those as quickly as possible, so there is less impact in farming communities and population. >> Deana: I think for most of us hearing about wastewater testing, during the pandemic, that's when we first heard about it. They were gauging how much of the virus was in the community. Now samples across 18 different states show signs of the avian influenza virus. How crucial is wastewater testing when it comes to tracking the spread of infection? And could you see us doing this in canada? Are we doing it already? >> Right, yeah. So a couple of great points. Wastewater surveillance is fantastic. It's cheap and it's scaleable and actionable. This is wonderful. We saw how helpful this was during covid-19. You don't want to underinterpret or overinterpret the data, but you can get data that creates a meaningful response. Wastewater gives you a general geographic distribution of where you might be seeing a particular infection. It gives direction alt, are we seeing more of this overtime, less? Tt and you can get genome testing. But you need more granular testing. Wastewater is one of several different ways to track infections. It is helpful and was underutilized before the pandemic and hopefully we'll be seeing more of it. Are we doing this in canada? We haven't heard much of this in canada. We know there is a capacity to do it. But we haven't heard much of a report and what the approach to wastewatered screening is in

canada. Hopefully, we hear more of that because it's an important component to the surveillance programme. Not just for covid, not just for h5h1, but other that can have fact in canada. Very, very useful tool. Cheap, effective and actionable. >> Deana: let's talk about other types of testing. You mentioned wastewater testing. Let's look at -- not just for this virus, but many others that could emerge in the future -- what other types of testing is in place here in canada to prevent an outbreak? We know the canadian food inspection agency has confirmed that canada's milk supply remains free of avian flu, something that is not the case in the U.S. but some say it's just a matter of time. Is testing milk a way to go about it? >> I think the key point there to is at this time. This is a dynamic situation. You don't want to just do testing in several provinces and say, we didn't find anything, case closed. Obviously this has to be an ongoing process because if you detect the genetic fingerprint of avian influenza in the milk supply, it means we have an issue here and we have to hone in like a laser beam and quell that outbreak. I think ongoing surveillance is a very wise idea. In addition we talked about wastewater surveillance which is also a very effective approach. And the other low-hanging fruit is screening those who are working in close contact with, for example, dairy cows or other imimpacted animals on a routine basis to see if there is asymptomatic in those individuals. If someone gets really sick, you're going to test them for it. But we've seen with the cases, the human case in michigan recently, texas, there is largely largely conjun civil rights. And then screening of animals could be routine as well. There is a lot of different layers. Tt we have the tools, the technology, the capability to do it. We should be doing this because it's a food security issue. It's a human health issue. It's a public health issue. And, you know, being ahead of the game is so important in outbreaks. >> Deana: doctor, I have a feeling we'll be talking about this in the weeks to come. Thank you so much for your time as always. >> My pleasure. >> Dr. Isaac bogoch is infectious disease specialist at toronto general hospi Announcer:Stories that make you think. -Will you lower prices? Announcer:If it matters in your home -I'm going to get in more debt. Announcer:or to this country -Affordable housing. -Climate change. Announcer:it's onCanada Tonightwith Travis Dhanraj. Watch onCBC News NetworkandCBC Gem. ( ) (Wincing) Get started for free on eharmony. Must be 18 or older to join. Get who gets you. eharmony. Mother: My family loves to travel. Whoa... (Exhaling) And I love it when they all come back home. Toffifee combines what everyone loves. Caramel, hazelnut, nougat cream and chocolate. (Laughter) Summer's on its way... And Wayfair's big Victoria Day Clearance is here now! It's the talk of the town. Right now through May 25th, get up to 70% off everything home. Save on finds for indoors and out. Plus, score surprise flash deals that'll make your day. And get it all with fast shipping straight to your door. Save up to 70% off Wayfair's Victoria Day Clearance now through May 25th, and kickstart your summer with savings! Wayfair every style, every home Kevin and Sarah have one of the world's largest collections of souvenir plates. [crash] They also have a teenager, so they got their plates insured. But they don't have life insurance. Kevin's worried his diabetes will make it hard to qualify, and Sarah does not like medical exams. So we got them some new plates to tell them about Canada Protection Plan. Canada Protection Plan hassolutions for both the healthy and hard to insure. With no needles or medicalexams required on most plans. You'll get great coverageat a price you'll love and there are no paymentsin your first month. Anybody between18 and 80 can apply and there are greatmember benefits including rewards for activeliving and giving back. As part of the Foresters family,your coverage is backed by our excellentfinancial strength. Contact your advisor or call now to get a no-obligation

quote in minutes. Canada Protection Plan. Protecting what matters most... you. [crash] >> Deana: the nhl stanley cup playoffs continue tonight in texas. Edmonton was able to steal a game in the western final opener on thursday night. >> It's over, 32 seconds in, reconnected from the slot -- redirected from the slot. >> Connor McDAVID'S O.T. winner overshadowed. Game 2 goes tonight in dallas. >> He's hit, centre, knocked it down. He's in -- [cheers and applause] >> Deana: and in the eastern final last night, the new york rangers notched a win. That levels the eastern semi-final 1-1. They move to florida tomorrow afternoon. >>> The pwhl continued last night. The teams split the first two games before heading west. >> Minnesota on the point. Control on the backhand, she scores! >> Minnesota would add an empty-netter and take a 2-1 series lead. The teams play again sunday night. >>> The town of couplerland, remote community east of saskatchewan has declared a state of emergency and the people there are unable to leave. Heavy rains have washed out the only road to and from the village. Highway 123 is the only access route for transporting food and fuel. The mayor says essentials like milk, bread, baby formula and prescription medications are in short supply. Community leaders are calling for emergency meetings with the provincial government and federal governments.

>>> A massive fire broke out in an amusement park in india. The park is usually packed with families enjoying summer vacation. Many of the structures in the park have now collapsed. The fire is under control and rescue efforts are under way. Police plan to file a case of negligence against the park owner. The cause of the fire is under investigation. >>> A raging tunnel fire brought traffic to a stop yesterday in boston. Three vehicles caught fire and filled the tunnel with smoke. Authorities closed the tunnel and surrounding roads causing traffic jams. The tunnel reopened hours later after crews doused the fire. People suffered minor injuries and the vehicles completely destroyed. Headlines are coming up on cbc news network. [ ] Michael j. Fox:From feeling the pressure of 16 black belts in her family to knowing they always have her back. - -[crowd cheers] Hey! Wake-up. The words in your head, you're the only one that can hear them. Say it! Yes. I. Can. Move! Feel it. Hold onto this feeling. Yes I can, Yes I must. Watch me! Payment plans available at OnePeloton.ca. Terms apply. If you're lost You can look And you will find me Time after time For everything you care about. Intact Insurance. (Sniffling) Feeling Claritin Clear is like... ( ) Is she...? Claritin Clear? Yeah. Get fast, non-drowsy allergy symptom relief. Live Claritin Clear. If you're frustrated with occasional bloating or gas. Your body's giving you signs... it's time to try Align. Align Probiotic was designed by gastroenterologists to help relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. When you feel the signs... it's time to try Align/ With fastsigns, signage that gets you noticed turns hot lots into homes. FastSigns. Make Your Statement. It's odd how in an instant things can transform. Slipping out of balance into freefall. (The stock market is now down 23%). This is happening people. Where there are so few certainties... (laughing) Look around you. You deserve to know. as we navigate a future unknown.

I'm glad I found stability amidst it all. Gold. Standing the test of time. [ ] >> Deana: hello. I'm deana sumanac-johnson. The remains of the unknown soldier is on their way home this hour. [ ] >> Deana: those are the scenes from a ceremony this morning in beaumont-hamel france. Members of the canadian armed forces personally accepted the casket. Premier andrew furey was also in attendance. Our news team spoke to people in st. John's. >> It's amazing. I can't believe I'm here when it's happening. I'm from saskatchewan and just happened to be here at the same time it's happening. That's pretty cool. >> I think it is absolutely amazing this is taking place today. I'm quite moved by it. >> A very proud moment for the province. The premier has mentioned newfoundland and now newfoundland and labrador was not part of canada at that time, so it's a very distinct, very important time for the province. >> I think it's a really good idea knowing that he's back home and buried in a spot where even if he didn't have direct descendants, but relatives of his can actually now go see where he is and just pay the respects. >> Just had a moment when you asked me that question. It means so much. I have a great uncle who died during world war I and he is buried in france. >> Deana: to the latest on the war in gaza. There are strong hints that new cease-fire talks are on the horizon involving israel and hamas. Mediators say they could happen as early as next week, but hamas is claiming no date has been set. Word began to leak out as benjamin netanyahu said his country would defy a U.N. court order issued yesterday and press on with the offensive in rafah. With the conflict now into its 34 week, pressure to reach a truce and get the remaining hostages home is growing with the netanyahu government domestically. This is a scene in tel-aviv earlier, as families call for a deal and fresh government elections. Journalist irris makler is in jerusalem tracking developments around any new talks. She says there is optimism negotiations will go ahead next week despite the doubt cast by hamas >> Reporter: what we have seen is announcement in the last few hours there were these meetings in the israeli, the qatari prime minister, the mossad chief and the C.I.A. chief. Next week there will be talks between the next three parties. That is, I suppose it is optimistic, because we haven't seen any talks on this issue for more than two weeks. It's significant also because of the i.c.j., the international court of justice's order to israel to stop fighting and particularly to protect the civilians in gaza. And the battle 24 hours ago and in that time we have seen continued fighting. Israel says it's finding more tunnels and weapons of militants. And hamas says there has been dozens more casualties, dozens more deaths of palestinians. If there was another way to resolve this issue, this deadlock, it would be very welcome. >> Deana: we continue to track a developing story in toronto. Police are looking for two suspects after finding evidence of gun fire at a jewish elementary school. It began after a report of a bullet hole in the school for girls. Video shows that just before 5:00 a.m., two occupants of a vehicle pulled up in front of the school and discharged the firearm toward it. There are no reports of injury. Police gave an update. >> The integrated gun and gang task force is the lead in this. However we have the full support of the hate crime unit as well. One of the questions that I'm sure people are asking, is if

this is a hate crime, is this a terrorist act? What I want to say, it's too early in the investigation to say whether it is or not. We're not going to ignore the obvious, you know, what occurred here and what the target of the shooting was, but at the same time, it would wrong to just guess at this point. >> Deana: the inspector says there will be increased police presence in the neighbourhood around other schools and the synagogue while the investigation proceeds. >> >> The university of toronto has issued a trespass notice to pro-palestinian protesters on the grounds. The protesters say they plan to stick around. >> We do not plan to leave any time soon. They put out their first offer to us yesterday, more of an ultimatum that they are framing as the final offer. U of t knows how to bargain. They bargain with unions all the time. Hopefully, we're able to discuss the counter-offer 5:00 P.M. on sunday. >>> Protesters had 24 hours to respond to the university's latest offer, but once the deadline passed 4:00 P.M. yesterday, the university issued a notice. They said further consequences will come if they don't leave on monday. That could include a five-year suspension or expulsion. Students have been asking for the university to cut ties with israeli institutions operating in the west bank among other demands. >>> McMASTER university in hamilton, ontario, has had a dierent approach from many universities in handling the pro-palestinian encampment. It has not filed an injunction or called on police to intervene. Instead, protesters and school officials spoke and agreed to terms. They are breaking up the encampment after the talks. One of the terms includes providing up to $200,000 in support for qualified palestinian academics and students.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts