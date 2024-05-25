CBCN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #24

The chip Program allows you to access the value of your home without selling it. So you can live retirement on your terms. If you're 55 or older call now for your free no obligation chip Reverse Mortgage Guide. With chip you get up to 55% of your home's value in tax free cash take only what you need in a lump sum or over time with no monthly mortgage payments required. Call (number on screen) Maybe it's time for you to consider chip too! Call now for your free no obligation guide. Call (number on screen) or visit chip dot ca. Call chip today and live retirement your way. >> Andrew Chang: So you want to watchCBC News Explore, a new kind of news channel. Here's how to find us. We're on theCBC Newsapp, onCBC Gem, and on your smart tv. Stream any time. It's always free. Cbc News Explore. >> Marianne: one of the biggest names in soccer was expected to hit the field in vancouver this weekend. But lionel messi won't be joining his inter miami teammates when they play the whitecaps tonight. And that has fans kicking up a fuss. Michelle morton has the details. >> Now it's rojas creating a chaos. Played ahead. Fires. Goal! Lionel messi. >> Reporter: this is the star player tens of thousands of soccer fans have been waiting to see at B.C. place. >> It's a thrilling finish for messi. >> Reporter: that dream has been benched. Lionel messi is one of a handful of key players that will be a no-show in saturday's match. The whitecaps first announced the news thursday in a statement saying unfortunately we have no control over who plays for our opponent and it was important for us to communicate to our fans as soon as possible. The next day the head coach for inter miami offered this explanation. >> You look at the upcoming matching around the corner. In this location, obviously we have two home games. And we thought that it was the most prudent for them not to play this match. >> Reporter: major league soccer says the league will continue to review how clubs report player availability. Tickets had been starting at around $300. Now prices have plummeted. >> Two flights from edmonton and then you've got two days hotel and then you've got two tickets at reg price. So $330 a ticket. So it adds up. >> Personally I'm a pretty big fan. It would have been exciting to see him. I was disappointed but still happy to come and excited to go to the game. >> It's like only messi was there that we wanted to see. I'm a liverpool fan, too. It would have been good to see suarez. >> Like regular games usually $30 to $60, you know. But after messi not showing up, you know, they should refund people money. >> I understand their frustration. And I can tell them we share their frustration. As I said before, I think there's no one more disappointed and frustrated than our players. Because the one thing is to come to this event. The other thing is to be understated at this event. >> Reporter: the whitecaps say they'll still make the game a special one for fans, by hosting a large street party and offering in-stadium food and drinks at half price. A record 55,000 people are expected at saturday's match. Michelle morton, cbc news, vancouver. >> Marianne: the nhl stanley cup playoffs continue tonight in texas. Edmonton was able to steal a game in the western final opener on thursday night. >> Scores. It's over. 32 seconds in and redirected from the slot. >> Marianne: oilers' captain connor McDAVID'S O.T. winner overshadowed the double minor penalty that he took when overtime started. The penalty killers are crucial in the playoffs, successfully shutting down 19 consecutive power plays. Edmonton goaltender stuart skinner has three-straight wins since returning to the crease in game six of the second round. Game two happens tonight in dallas. >> He's hit bilaler. To centre. Knocks it down. [Cheers and Applause] [Buzzer] >> Marianne: and in the eastern final last night, goodrose scored in overtime to give the new york rangers a 2-1 win over the florida panthers. That levels the best-of-seven eastern finals 1-1. The teams move south to florida for game three tomorrow afternoon.

>>> THE EUCLID SPACE TELESCOPE IS PART OF A MISSION TO INVESTIGATE THEORIES OF DARK MATTER AND ALSO WHAT'S KNOWN AS DARK ENERGY. THOUSANDS OF IMAGES LIKE THESE WILL BE CAPTURED FOR THE NEXT SIX YEARS. DETAILING A THIRD OF THE ENTIRE NIGHT SKY. MORE THAN A BILLION GALAXIES WILL BE CAPTURED. EUCLID WAS LAUNCHED ON JULY 1st LAST YEAR. IT'S DESIGNED TO COMPILE WIDE-LENS IMAGES TO HELP SCIENTISTS SOLVE ONGOING COSMIC MYSTERIES. STAY WITH US. CBC NEWS NETWORK CONTINUES WITH YOUR TOP STORIES NEXT.

>>> Hello. You're watching cbc news network. I'm lyndsay linda ward. Coming up, a difficult week for israel on the international front. We'll examine the growing diplomatic isolation and the impact it could have on the war with hamas. >>> Also ahead, the remains of an unknown soldier from newfoundland, who died in france during the first world war, are on their way home. We'll show you the solemn ceremony that took place earlier in beaumont-hamel, france. >>> And the edmonton oilers will try to take full control of their semi-final series against the stars tonight in dallas. >>> But we begin with ongoing tensions on some of this country's leading university campuses. School officials at the university of toronto are waiting for a response, after issuing a trespass notice to pro-palestinian protesters. Students set up an encampment more than three weeks ago protesting the ongoing war in gaza. The cbc's albert delitala has been reporting on this since the occupation started. He joins us now with the latest. Albert, they issued the notice. So what happens next? >> Reporter: well, linda, we're counting down towards 8:00 A.M. local time on monday. That's the new deadline the protesters have to leave campus or potentially face a five-year suspension or even expulsion from the university. And that comes after more than three weeks of an encampment set up there. And that was in solidarity to the protests we've seen across north america. Pro-palestinian protests that seek to cede the war between israel and hamas end. So that offer, though, that they were considering -- they did decline the offer. And in it the university said they would not end partnerships with israeli universities. That was one of their demands. Also they invited students to attend a board of governing council meeting next month, when they could present their demands there. They also offered to make a working group, to consider options around disclosure and increasing transparency of their investments and other demands the students were making. They were to accept that by 4:00 P.M. yesterday. That was the deadline. They rejected that offer. They said that the university was essentially offering them a process that already existed. And they want commitments instead around their demands. Here's one protester who said they remain resolute around all of this. >> Do not plan to leave any time soon. The reason they issued this notice. They put out the first offer yesterday. More of an ultimatum that they're framing as the final offer. U. Of t. Knows how to bargain. They bargained with unions on campus all the time. The first written offer cannot be the final offer. So we are currently preparing our counteroffer and hopefully we're able to discuss that at the 5:00 P.M. meeting on sunday. >> Reporter: a representative with hello ontario spoke with cbc news. The group advocates for jewish students. He didn't answer as to whether he wants to see police go into the encampment, but he did say that it has to end. >> Ultimately what we want is we want piece. We want co-existence. And we want to be able to study and learn and live and work on a campus with everybody. And unfortunately these unlawful occupations have brought intimidation and hatred to campuses and it's time that university leaders across the province and across the country and our government leaders and well-meaning canadians stand up and say enough. >> Reporter: meanwhile, at McMASTER university in hamilton, west of toronto, a very different situation there. You can see some recent images of that encampment that's been going on there for about three weeks. It's set to come down today, that's after students reached an agreement with the university. That framework includes human rights considerations in their international agreements and also an annual disclosures of all of the direct investments they make. >> Linda: and, albert, in montreal a university there has filed an injunction against protesters. What do we know about that? >> Reporter: that's what the université du québec montreal. And that university filed an injunction, as you said, against the students encamping on their campus for over a week now. We have some pictures of that situation. They're actually seeking for those tents and other objects they've set up to not be closer than three meet piers -- metres away from buildings. They say safety is a concern. They also allege that vandalism has taken place. A lot of those accusations the students do deny. The judge in the case has yet to rule, but says that safety will be top of mind in that decision. Linda. >> Linda: thanks, albert. >> Reporter: you're welcome.

away from buildings. They say safety is a concern. They also allege that vandalism has taken place. A lot of those accusations the students do deny. The judge in the case has yet to rule, but says that safety will be top of mind in that decision. Linda. >> Linda: thanks, albert. >> Reporter: you're welcome. >> Linda: and turning to the situation in gaza now. There are new moves to kickstart cease-fire talks between israel and hamas, even as israeli forces defy a U.N. court order and international pressure by continuing their assault on rafah. [shots fired] israel's prime minister benjamin netanyahu insists the ground and air offensive in the city must go on. That's to root out militants. But behind the scenes diplomatic manoeuvres are under way in paris to bring about a truce that will end the bloodshed and see a new hostage release. Journalist irris makler is keeping an eye on those developments in paris and joins us now from jerusalem. So, irris, what more can you tell us about the latest efforts to finally get to some sort of a deal? >> Reporter: well, at the moment it just talks about talks. But it is significant, linda. What we've seen is an announcement in the past few hours that there was -- there were these meetings in paris between the cia chief, the israeli chief, the qatari prime minister. They say that talks will resume. Next week there's talks between the same three parties and also egypt and then hamas will be brought in. So that is I suppose optimistic, because we haven't seen any talks on this issue for more than two weeks. It's significant false because of the i.c.j., the international court of justice, orders to israel to stop fighting and particularly to protect the civilians in gaza. And because that order was some 24 hours ago. In that time, we have seen continued fighting. Israel says it is finding more tunnels, finding more weapons of militants. The hamas-run health ministry in gaza says in that period, there have been dozens more casualties. Dozens more deaths of palestinians. If there were to be talks and if there was another way to solve this issue, this deadlock, it would be very welcomed. >> Linda: irris, providing aid was central to the world court's ruling against israel. What can you tell us about any advances there? >> Reporter: there has been a breakthrough brought by guess after a conversation between U.S. president joe biden and the egyptian president. Aid will be able to enter from egypt via the israeli crossing point of shalom. That's significant. Usually that aid goes in from rafah. But for the past 19 days, since israel entered rafah on may the 6th, no aid has been going in. You know, israel and egypt blame each other for that. But in a way, it's not significant who is to blame. What is important is that there are hundreds of trucks lining up on that border at the moment. Aid is not getting in, fresh food is rotting there. This is a huge advance. The important thing once the aid gets in, will it be able to be distributed. Will it be able to be distributed to the some 900,000 people estimated to have moved out of rafah, to tents in an area called almalosi on the coast. Very small area. They need the humanitarian aid. I guess that's the aim right now. >> Linda: thanks for this, irris. That's irris makler in jerusalem.

>>> Well, rescue crews continue to search for hundreds of people feared buried by a major landslide in papua new guinea. Friday's early morning landslide swept away dozens of homes and covered many highways and buildings under mounds of mud and rock. The slide hit a remote area about 600 kilometres northwest of the capital port morseby. Dominic valitis has the latest. >> Reporter: the massive landslide hit papua new guinea's isolated enga province around 3:00 A.M. local time on friday. Several villages in the area were affected. Hundreds of homes were buried. And it's still not clear just how many people were killed as a result. But there are reports today that more than 300 people died in just one of those affected villages. So the authorities are certainly warning that the number of dead is expected to rise. We have been seeing more footage coming in from the scene today. Desperate images of villagers digging through soil for survivors. It is a heartbreaking scene to watch and extremely dangerous for those on the ground. Because the area is still very, very unstable. Now we understand that some emergency workers have arrived at the scene. But as you can imagine, they are facing some considerable challenges on the ground. Here's chris jensen, the national director for the charity world vision papua new guinea. Take a listen. >> At this stage with such large amount of debris, I think, you know, it's obviously they're looking at the worst-case scenario. We've got large amounts of teams from the provincial authorities, as well as national government authorities doing assessments, carrying out analysis on what exactly is required as we look at responding. >> Reporter: part of the problem is that enga province is an isolated place. It's several hundred kilometres from the capital of papua new guinea. The conditions on the ground in the affected areas are giving emergency teams real problems. Officials say that the debris caused by this landslide is in some parts about eight metres deep and covers more 200 square kilometres of land, including a large stretch of the only highway in and out of enga province. Dominic valitis, cbc news, london. >> Linda: an unknown soldier who served during the first world war has begun his journey home. These are some of the scenes from a ceremony earlier this morning in beaumont-hamel, france. Members of the canadian armed forces personally accepted the unknown soldier's casket. Premier andrew furey was also in attendance with his family and so was our reporter heather gillis. She'll have a report on the next phase of the journey coming up a bit later on cbc news network.

I did not know what my future would look like. The energy wasn't set up for me to thrive in. I didn't realize how formative 25 to 30 would be. I was so excited when they said I got to do an interview with you. Announcer: q with Tom Power. Available now onCBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. >> Linda: well, it's been a tough week for the israeli government and especially for its prime minister benjamin netanyahu. It started with an arrest warrant request by the international criminal court and ended with the u.n.'s top court ordering israel to immediately halt its offensive in rafah. In between three countries announced they'll recognize a palestinian state. For a closer look at everything that's happened this past week, we're joined by laura blumeen feld, a former senior policy adviser in the U.S. state department. Currently a middle east analyst at the johns hopkins school for advanced international studies. And she's in washington. Thanks for being with us today. >> Interview: thank you, linda. >> Linda: a lot to unpack here. I want to start with what happened yesterday. The international court of justice calling on israel to end its military operation in rafah. Israel has vowed they say, quote, no power on earth will stop it from protecting its citizens and going after hamas in gaza. I'm wondering what you think this ruling changes when it comes to israel's war efforts? >> Interview: absolutely. Well, look, the court can't enforce the ruling, you about the united states can. The court of opinion matters at the white house. And clearly from an operational point of view, and if you look at it as surgery, this is an an arthroscopic attack on rafah than a bone saw. The united states can moderate israel's behaviour and we have some leverage, because nothing speaks louder than weapons and they're heavily dependent on america for weapons. >> Linda: as we mentioned, this isn't the only thing that's happened this week. Going back to earlier in the week, the top prosecutor at theismat thei.c.c. Said they would seek arrest warrants for netanyahu and his defense minister. How significant was that from your perspective? >> Interview: I think it's fascinating. Look, from the outside looking in, this is flat-out bad. Unprecedented rulings. From netanyahu's view, it's a little more nuanced for several reasons. First of all, he was undergoing attacks from inside his own war cabinet domestically, politically. These rulings rally even his opposition around him. Sort of rallying around the israeli flag. The second thing is it validates netanyahu's point of view, which is the world hates israel no matter what it does. We need to proceed in order to survive. I would rather be alive and hated than loved than dead is his flosscy -- philosophy. Being a kind of bad guy for where netanyahu is sitting, it's not a bad thing. He hinted towards the treaty with saudi arabia recently, countries don't make treaties with the weak. This is all about since october 7th, proving that israel can be strong again. And the dramatic attack on october 7th. >> Linda: we also had signals from other it countries like spain, ireland and norway, who said this week that they would recognize palestinian statehood. Some viewed that as a signal of waning global support for israel. How much of a blow do you think diplomatically this was for israel? >> Interview: well, one thing I learned in the state department, where we unsuccessfully tried to negotiate peace is timing is the fairy dust of diplomacy. The timing of this announcement didn't really have much effect on the ground in rafah. And it just depends on what happens next. If the united states can pull out the cease-fire and then roll that into what our original goal was, was greater regional integration, more prosperous middle east, that's what we were

