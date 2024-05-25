CBCN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #7

services and supports in their neighborhood. [ ] >> Reporter: one way of doing that is coliving. Friends or acquaintances buying a house together. In 2018, we met london, ontario's golden girls. Phyllis, barb, and mary pooled their money to buy this house. Five years on, we wantseded to ask how it's going. Mary is leaving to help out her family. Co-living isn't something barb and phyllis ever imagined when they were younger. Now in their 70s -- >> When somebody says barb, supper's ready, oh, good. >> Hallelujah. >> Yeah. >> I paid way more in rent than I pay per month to be here. >> Imagine that. >> That was just rent. That wasn't anything else. >> Shows where the money goes. >> Reporter: they share all food and home expenses. Receipts go in the bowl. >> At the end of each month, we have a finance meeting. >> Reporter: cleaning and daily cooking duties, all shared, too. Who's the best cook? >> Oh, I'm not going to ask that. >> Reporter: it's all very cordial, well organized, and caring. >> People ask what about when you're feeling grumpy or when you have a fight? >> Reporter: it's important to be flexible. >> It's important to listen to what other people are saying and try to find a solution. >> Reporter: of course co-living isn't for everyone. Another idea canadians are exploring to help them age in place is called norc, naturally occurring retirement communities. Instead of community services, norc brings services to communities where 30% or more of residents are older adults. [ ] >> Reporter: about 70% of the residents living in this toronto building are over 65. During the pandemic, the birthday girl reached out to u.h.n., a hospital network, to ask about their fledgeling norc programme. >> Norc says, what do you need? Not what we can give you, but tell us what you need. >> Reporter: services like food care, paramedic clinics, access to exercise programmes. >> One of my favourite quotes by the residents is how this norc programme has turned a cold apartment building into a warm community. >> Reporter: this man is the director of the research programme that's running the programme. They looked at 2,000 communities housing about 217,000 older adults. Norc streamlined results. >> People are better supported and feel healthier in their homes where they've said they want to be. They're not going to end up in emergency rooms as often. >> Hey, mary. >> Come on in. >> Reporter: mary vigro says affordability has always been top of mind. Now 87, she lives alone, but she's not lonely. >> I've spoken to more people in the building. >> Reporter: when she fell and broke her hip inside her apartment, one of her neighbours noticed something was off. >> I had not taken in my newspaper, and I was dehydrating, so she got in touch with the custodian, and they opened the door and fortunately she saved my life. >> Reporter: with all the benefits and a silver wave looming, it's worth asking why aren't there more NORCs? McMASTER professor lori letz leads a norc study, finding that it could create an opportunity for governments to create healthy aging in their communities. Norc programmes aren't expensive to run, and they provide residents with a sense of purpose. This woman says she never did an exercise class in her life until she was 88. >> You have your independence.

your independence means so much to everyone and you're able to have that. >> You can't be stuck in the way you've always done things. You need to be open to there's more than one way to do something. >> Reporter: while long-term care will be there for those requiring 24-hour care, many of are working to age in place as long as they possibly can. >> Erica: christine, could governments move towards an aging-in-place model? >> Reporter: it would be a big shift. Experts we spoke to say supporting these retirement communities could really streamline services, bringing them to where older adults are. Already wait lists for beds in long-term care and assisted living are long. The federal government is giving provinces money to help canadians age with dignity. Residents we spoke with say NORCs can be the model for aging in place. It's already widespread in several regions in the u.s., but people here have to get behind it. >> Erica: how do you go about creating one? >> Reporter: before this, I hadn't thought about where I want to be living where I'm older. I like the golden girls arrangement, but it requires commitment and a bit of creation. I couldn't believe that mary was 87 years old and living alone. If you're interested in creating a norc in your community, you can go to norc communities and click on the "more" link. >> Erica: christine birak, thank you. >> Reporter: you're welcome. >> Erica: in less than two yak, canadians will be among -- two weeks, canadians will be among those celebrating the 80 anniversary of d-day. Adrienne is covering more on the story. >> Adrienne: the queen's own rifles pushed through, took and held the battered building. A beacon then, and 80 years later, canadians still come. >> Adrienne: the people who live there say that when veterans return to this spot on juno beach, the place where they landed on june 6, 1944, often they will ask the question, what happened to the wall? Where's the huge wall that protected them from the german fire that was coming from that house right there, the house that canadians ultimately liberated. It turns out the wall is not gone. It's not been destroyed. The beach has just reclaimed it. The sands have shifted, but the beach still holds the evidence of d-day all these years later. >> Erica: adrienne will host "the national" from juno beach june 6 to june 8.

>>> Next, in our "moment," a piece of history found off the coast of florida. How a diver made the >> Andrew Chang: May is Asian Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating the many contributions that Asian Canadians make to Canada. When arthritis pain makes the stairs feel like a summit... There's Tylenol Arthritis. With 2 layers of pain relief, one acts fast, one lasts for up to 8hrs and it's gentle on your stomach. Tylenol Arthritis: made for everyday moments. Wall paper or paint.We make thousands of financialdecisions every day. Stay on top of it all withalerts and insights from the cibc Smart Account. Do you remember when I gave you that? 50 years ago, and I'm still trying to figure it out. Well, one thing we did figure out was a better way to waterproof decks and balconies. Certainly did. It takes no time at all to solve your decking needs at duradek.com We know you care. But if this is all too real for you and your loved ones. Make the call. Because we care too. Home Instead. To us, it's personal. Nutty...and sweet. Latte macchiato. ( ) This one is for the prize? Intenso. No, cool. Definitely iced. ( ) Sweet. Bye. Nespresso, what else? Sometimes the difference between a summer road trip and the road trip of the summer is an ice cold drink from McDonald's. Like a Small McCafe Iced Coffee or a refreshing Coca Cola for $1 plus tax. Step up your summer today. Air Wick. How far would you go to set the ambiance of your space? Try the Air Wick way with Air Wick Essential Mist. Infused with natural essential oils, to fill your moment with immersive fragrance for up to 45 days. Now that's a breath of fresh Air Wick. Dry skin needs a little extra care. And it's natural. Treat it that way. With Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion. Formulated with nourishing prebiotic oat. Proven to moisturize dry skin. All-day. Also, try our face formula. Aveeno. Woman: My grandson can choose to be anything he wants to be. Which reminds me: I've got a few choices to make of my own. Welcome to Seniors Choice. How can I help? Hi, I'd like a quick quote, please. If you're a Canadian Resident aged 50-80, you can choose the right amount of coverage for you and your family up to $250,000. That kind of money would help a lot. You can choose to apply over the phone now in just minutes, with no medicals or blood tests, just a few health and lifestyle questions. Wow. That easy? Depending on the coverage you choose, it would be as little as $14.88 a month. That's just 49 cents a day. That's less than I thought. And that money could help my family cover my funeral costs, support my husband's retirement planning or even pay off the loans. I'll do it. Seniors Choice are the #1 Direct Choice for Canadians over 50. To get a free, no-obligation quote, call one of our trusted insurance advisors today at 1-844-834-2722. Or visit seniorschoice.ca. >> Erica: you're looking at a couple of divers holding a prehistoric fossil, a tusk that belonged to an american mastodon, a distant relative of the elephant. The tusk was discovered by one of the divers just off the coast of florida, and his rare finding makes our "moment." >> Out of the corner of my eye, like, up against this reef, I saw this piece of little what looked like tree bark sticking out. I started fanning it, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger, and I pulled it up out of the sand in one piece. It's an american mastodon piece. The age is anywhere from 10,000 to 1.5 million years old. Tusks in florida especially one that size and in that good of shape are incredibly rare. I showed my parents. I opened up the trunk of my car and said hey, look at this. They said it's a piece of wood, and I said no, it's a tusk. I told my girlfriend that it's a family tusk now. Our kids will inherit this tusk, our grand kids, and hopefully it stays in the family and nobody sells it. [ ] >> Erica: that's correct. Some wills, you get the house, you get the car, but no, you get the american mastodon tusk. It was about four feet long and

65 POUNDS. NO WONDER HIS PARENTS DIDN'T BELIEVE HIS DISCOVERY. >>> THAT'S IT FOR US. WATCH US ANY TIME ON-LINE OR ON OUR FREE CBC YOUTUBE CHANNEL. I'M ERICA JOHNSTON. TAKE CARE. [ ] >> What assurances can you give to Canadians watching this at home? Is that everything you needed to do, or everything you wereableto do? >> We're not going to make a decision on a budget we haven't seen yet. >> Let Canadians decide. >> Announcer: David Cochrane forPower & Politics, weekdays at 5:00 p.m. Eastern onCBC News Network. The Jeep No Limits Eventis here.Which means more trailsto blaze. More challenges to meet. And right now enjoyno payments for 90 days. Get into a Jeep Compass. With best-in-class horsepower. Or Jeep Grand Cherokee,the most awarded SUV ever. ( ) Jeep No Limits is here. Time to test your limits. Get up to 10% off MSRP for up to eighty sevenhundred dollars in discounts. And no payments for 90 days. Summer starts... now! The NEW DQ Summer Blizzard Menu. New Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, New Picnic Peach Cobbler. And more delicious flavors. Start summer now! Only at DQ. Happy tastes good. When you back hurts, life hurts. Robax dual action formula relieves pain and relaxes tight muscles. Take back your back with Robax. (Horn honking) Hi, Dad! (Vehicle departing) How's your visit with Noah going? He took out my Jag! (Chuckle) But he doesn't know how to drive stick. He doesn't? (Tires screeching, thud) Ah, f... Fix Auto! The first words that should come to mind after an accident. It's odd how in an instant things can transform. Slipping out of balance into freefall. (The stock market is now down 23%). This is happening people. Where there are so few certainties... (laughing) Look around you. You deserve to know. as we navigate a future unknown. I'm glad I found stability amidst it all. Gold. Standing the test of time. It's Leon's Storewide Super Sale! Save up to 50% on furniture. Save up to 50% on mattresses. Plus, get an L2 washer and dryer set for only $998 including a 2 year warranty! Ends Wednesday! (Sniffling) Feeling Claritin Clear is like... ( ) Is she...? Claritin Clear? Yeah. Get fast, non-drowsy allergy symptom relief. Live Claritin Clear. Nutty...and sweet. Latte macchiato. ( ) This one is for the prize? Intenso. No, cool. Definitely iced. ( ) Sweet. Bye. Nespresso, what else? I'm Mike, and I'm Lori, and this is our TimberTech story. There are certain things you can do in a house that will last for the ages. TimberTech decking is one of those things. It was an obvious choice for all of the things that we wanted appearance, durability. It was a no brainer. We love the TimberTech products so much that we had to do the railing as well. With what we've experienced with TimberTech, there is no other choice. It's that good. Hello! Dad is the master of marketing. So handsome, both of them. How big is my face?

Bigger. -Dad is a superstar wherever he goes. Two-one! -Daddy marketing works! [ ] >> Erica: tonight, cbc news has learned charges have been laid in connection with a deadly wrong way crash on canada's busiest highway. >> Oh, my god! >> Erica: that passenger in the u-haul van chased by police was out on bail. >> You shouldn't be out on bail. Multiple times, you shouldn't be out on bail. >> Erica: what we learned about the decision that sparked the dangerous pursuit. >>> And canadians will be have more place -- will have more places to buy liquor, but it comes at a cost. >>> And a new challenges and potential solutions to help canadian seniors age in place. [ ] >> Erica: good evening and thanks for joining us. Ian is away. >>> We're learning new details about the cascade of events that led to a police pursuit the wrong way down a busy ontario highway, and now, charges have been laid. Court documents obtained by cbc news show the passenger in that u-haul van running from police robbed a liquor store. It was that event that ended up with the suspects running from police and killing four people in a head-on impact. >> Reporter: in that u-haul van racing down the highway in the wrong direction, two men were fleeing durham police. >> There's a psycho in a truck driving the wrong way. >> Reporter: the high-speed chase ending in a fatal crash that killed a two month old and his two grandparents. The driver of the u-haul died, and now, newly obtained court documents show that his passenger, manpreet gill, recently robbed a liquor store. He and the driver were both out on bail at the time of the crash. >> If he's out on bail, you shouldn't be out on bail. Multiple times, you continue to do the same thing. >> Reporter: it was a close call for this woman and her husband. >> He was coming right at us. All I saw was headlights. He was just flying. We didn't have any warning besides those westbound police. >> Reporter: investigators say it all started with a robbery at this liquor store. Here's what ontario provincial police were told in radio communications that evening. >> There was a male inside the lcbo trying to rob the store. He pulled a knife on an off duty officer. >> Reporter: ontario's police watchdog is looking into the chase and the deadly crash, but the new charges provide new insight into what happened. Durham's police chief hasn't said what happened even when asked. >> Those events are not separated. That is one event that happened, and I'm going to let the S.I.U. complete their investigation. >> Erica: and thomas, the whereabouts of gill, the van passenger, are not entirely clear right now. Why is that? >> Reporter: yeah, he was scheduled to appear in court yesterday on these new charges. He didn't show up. He may well still be in hospital. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but it's not known. In recent years he was charged with a series of offenses including being possession of a stolen vehicle and robbing another liquor store in the toronto area. He's expected to appear in court by video link on these new charges. >> Erica: cbc reporter thomas daigle.

>>> The truck driver responsible for the deadly humboldt broncos bus crash has been ordered out of the country. Manpreet gill was responsible for the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13. It could take months or years before he's deported. His lawyer says he plans to fight the decision on humanitarian grounds. >>> Israel has received a clear order from the international court of justice: stop the assault on the city of rafah. Israel has already said no power on earth can stop it, and the court has no power to enforce it, but as sasa petricic explains, it does add to the international pressure. >> Reporter: the international court of justice their orders are direct. >> Israel must immediately halt its rafah offense and any other actions by the israel government. >> Reporter: the palestinians welcome the order. But it's not that simple. Though the order is legally binding, the court has no way to enforce it, and israel has vowed to carry on. A statement from prime minister benjamin netanyahu says israel is defending itself consistent with its moral values and consistent with international law. The outrage is shared on the streets of tel aviv where the feeling of the attacks on october 7 is more evidence. Within hours of the ruling, bombs were dropping on rafah once again. America has to pressure israel, says this man, but it won't. The U.S. responded by pointing to its long opposition to israel's rafah offensive. As for canada -- >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: the I.C.J.s proposals are binding, and we expect everyone to follow them as a matter of international law. >> Reporter: even if israel ignores it, observers say the pressure has now grown significantly. >> Israel will not able to remain a part of the democratic world if it will go on ignoring the most important institutions of the international community. >> Reporter: and not just this one. Another tribunal, the international criminal court, is considering arrest warrants for netanyahu and his defence minister for alleged war crimes, accusations he has dismissed. Sasa petricic, cbc news, toronto. >> Erica: pro-palestinian protesters at the university of toronto encampment have been given a new deadline to leave and a warning. The university says it will take all legal steps to clear out the protesters if they aren't gone by monday and also threatened students with fines and suspensions. It comes after students dismissed the university's offer to set up a committee to study their demands as too vague.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts