CBCN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

>>> A shipping route serving the northwest territories is once again being disrupted as a major river runs dry. >> What we're seeing here is very low rainfall, very high temperatures. >> Erica: what's behind the record low levels. >>> A bus driver is honoured for his quick thinking that saved 23 children. >> You're a foot away from that truck. >> Erica: and a diver's prehistoric discovery. >> I s [dramatic] Announcer:What's new? What's breaking? What's really going on? Cbc News Network. Summer starts... now! The new dq Summer Blizzard Menu. New Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, New Picnic Peach Cobbler. And more delicious flavors. Start summer now! Only at dq. Happy tastes good. Gnarly! Back in my day, I used to call this the 180 Spice Bomb. Watch this. (Grunt, thud, car horn honking) That was awesome! Oh, f... Fix Auto! The first words that should come to mind after an accident. How can you protect yourself from continually rising health care costs not covered by your government health insurance? With SureHealth from Green Shield Canada. My SureHealth plan helps to protect me and my family from a lot of routine medical expenses. Host: Like prescription drugs, dental care and vision care. And many unexpected expenses I could face, if I have an accident or get a serious illness. Like physiotherapists, chiropractors, home care, emergency medical travel expenses, and more. And for most plans, your acceptance is guaranteed, with no health exam and no medical questions when you apply. If you're self-employed, don't have health coverage at work, are recently retired or retiring soon, get SureHealth now and protect yourself and your family from rising health care costs not covered by your government health plan. Call or visit SureHealth.ca now for your free, personalized SureHealth info package. That's SureHealth.ca. >> Andrew Chang: So you want to watchCBC News Explore, a new kind of news channel. Here's how to find us. We're on theCBC Newsapp, onCBC Gem, and on your smart tv. Stream any time. It's always free. Cbc News Explore. Announcer:News you can trust,when you want,where you want. Download the freeCBC Newsapp. >> Erica: one of the most crucial waterways in canada's north is in deep trouble. The McKENZIE river is a vital artery for communities which rely on barges to deliver supplies. For some, that's now impossible. The river is fed by great slave lake, canada's deepest, but juanita taylor shows us it's the lowest ever recorded this time of year. >> What we're seeing now is totally unprecedented. >> Reporter: like nearly everyone in the dehcho region of the northwest territories, this man has never seen the McKENZIE river this low ever. >> How is it affecting the fish, the water that we drink, the birds, the animals. >> Reporter: he monitors the water levels on the river in fort simpson, and it's not just the river. The great slave lake is the lowest it's ever been in canada, the river bed now visible. >> These extreme low water levels are the result of extreme drought over the last two, 2.5 years. >> Reporter: water levels in great slave lake have dropped over a metre, the lowest it's been since record keeping began. >> We've seen a lot of evaporations, a lot of water loss, and it hasn't been replenished. >> Reporter: the level of the water is having a major impact on this construction season: deliveries have been delayed. Now the federal government is working with indigenous communities to figure out a plan. >> McKENZIE river is our highway. If a large major city like toronto had the 401 closed, imagine the disruption and imagine the cost. Now put yourself in remote indigenous communities and that's even amplified. >> Reporter: people want -- here want to know when the

water will return. Hydrologists say it will take time and a lot of rain. But the bad news for communities is it won't happen now. >> Erica: seniors are looking for creative ways to stay in their communities. We'll show you the different ways that some people are choosing to live together. >>> And the U.S. government is going after megaentertainment company live nation. >> Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, I'm the problem. It's me. >> Erica: eli glasner explains [rock] go hard go wild Woman: And the crowd goes wild! you fear the blood the sweat the tears We fight the best we can. Man: We build our own legacy. Arena announcer: She scores! Woman: My grandson can choose to be anything he wants to be. Which reminds me: I've got a few choices to make of my own. Welcome to Seniors Choice. How can I help? Hi, I'd like a quick quote, please. If you're a Canadian Resident aged 50-80, you can choose the right amount of coverage for you and your family up to $250,000. That kind of money would help a lot. You can choose to apply over the phone now in just minutes, with no medicals or blood tests, just a few health and lifestyle questions. Wow. That easy? Depending on the coverage you choose, it would be as little as $14.88 a month. That's just 49 cents a day. That's less than I thought. And that money could help my family cover my funeral costs, support my husband's retirement planning or even pay off the loans. I'll do it. Seniors Choice are the #1 Direct Choice for Canadians over 50. To get a free, no-obligation quote, call one of our trusted insurance advisors today at 1-844-834-2722. Or visit seniorschoice.ca. ( ) ( ) The infiniti qx60 exemplifies modern luxury. With powerful suv performance, three rows of comfort, and a sleek-yet-daring design. ( ) Lease a 2024 qx60 from 0.99% apr for up to 24 months. Visit INFINITI.ca. ( ) Hey! Wake-up. The words in your head, you're the only one that can hear them. Say it! Yes. I. Can. Move! Feel it. Hold onto this feeling. Yes I can, Yes I must. Watch me! Start your 30—day home trial at OnePeloton.ca. Terms apply. >> Andrew Chang: So you want to watchCBC News Explore, a new kind of news channel. Here's how to find us. We're on theCBC Newsapp, onCBC Gem, and on your smart tv. Stream any time. It's always free. Cbc News Explore. >> Erica: a nova scotia school bus driver is being recognised as a community hero for his quick action when a tractor trailer fell on the highway in front of him. Last week, we told you about the crash near halifax. With 23 students on board, terrie brown stopped the bus going 100 kilometres an hour in just six seconds to avoid the truck. >> Everybody's calling me a hero. I'm not a hero. I'm just doing my job the best way I can do it. >> Erica: brown was presented by a community hero by south southland, the school bus company, and his school, as well as a cheque for $500. No one was injured on the bus or the truck.

>>> Millennials and gen-z votes could makeup close to half of the electorate in the next election, and as ashley burke shows us, the prime minister and members of his caucus are trying to use social media to reach them. >> Reporter: these staffers work for environment minister randy boissonnault but in this case they're calling the shots. >> I'm going to say with confidence you're walking away. >> Reporter: they're directing social media videos that could hit with millennials and gen-z like this. The liberals have heard from young canadians they want authentic politicians. This is one way they're trying to wintrust. >> Going to have some videos that are fun and edgy and that say I'm real. >> Reporter: it's all part of an effort to win young voters. >> It's answering the questions that they have, speaking to the issues that they have on platforms that they are on. >> Reporter: trudeau's liberals need to win the support of canada's largest voting demographic or risk losing the next election. >> Right now, liberals are in the worst position with millennial voters and gen-z voters. >> You want to be able to afford rent? Then you have to vote for pierre poilievre. >> Reporter: in the last year, the liberals have pivoted with housing announcements and a budget focused on younger canadians. >> To ensure fairness for every generation. >> Reporter: but how do you get that message to younger voters who don't watch traditional news? Talk to content creators including danica nelson. She says that content creators are a way to meet this generation. >> They want to meet people where they are, and a way to do that is on social media. >> Reporter: the prime minister's office is also sharpening its social media game, doing more interviews with podcasters and making more videos explaining policy. >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: you may have heard of the capital gains tax. >> Reporter: that video getting millions of views, but whether that translates into trust and votes is too early to tell. Ashley burke, cbc news, ottawa. >> Erica: now it's time to dig deeper into the stories shaping our world. [ ] >> Erica: we found different ways seniors are using to avoid care homes and age in place. >> Turned a cold apartment building into a warm community. >> Erica: but first, canadians say yes to the U.S. government's vow to break up live nation and cut ticket prices. >> I think it's a great idea. >> Yeah. >> Erica: washington says it means business. Entertainment reporter eli glasner is here to breakdown the coming battle and what it could mean for fans. Well, eli, how did we get to this point where the U.S. is trying to break up ticketmaster and live nation? >> Reporter: so you may remember back in 2022 tickets for the taylor swift tour went on sale. There was massive demand, and the essentially the system crash buckled under the weather of the fans. Swift took ticketmaster to task, saying, "i'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and they assured us they could. It's amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it sucks that a lot of people went through several bear attacks to get them." this led to ticketmaster executives being hauled before congress and senators quoting swift song lyrics and the C.E.O. apologizing. >> May I suggest respectfully that ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, I'm the problem. It's me. >> Senator, we absolutely agree. There are a lot of problems in this industry, and as the leading player, we have an obligation to do better. >> Reporter: but behind the scenes, the department of justice had already launched an investigation two years of looking how the company monopolized the industry. You'll remember that the U.S. country allowed ticketmaster

and live nation to merge back in 2010. They're locking venues into exclusive contracts, targeting promoters and others. It controls 60% of concerts in the united states and 80% of ticketing. As the attorney general said, fans should be able to go to concerts without a monopoly standing in their way. The lawsuit describes what live nation itself has touted as its flywheel business model, charging fees, attracts artist -- attracting artists, and then locking them into long-term deals. Now, ticketmaster says the lawsuit against live nation and ticketmaster won't reduce prices and fees, that artists set prices for their tickets while the venues set and keep the majority of ticket fees, not ticketmaster. >> Erica: well, all that said, the big question is if they succeed will it actually mean better ticket prices? >> Reporter: you know, I don't want to scare anyone, but maybe. Some say that ticketmaster's size allow it to take a smaller portion of each concert, and if live nation and ticketmaster were broken up, artists could charge more since smaller promoters would take more. Others say convenience fees and service fees, that is part of the ticket price bloat so with less power and more competition those fees could trip. Now it's interesting to look at europe where they have legislation about open ticketing. That means that multiple companies can sell tickets for the same tour, which is why you may have heard about taylor swift fans flying to see her in paris. Even on its own, some say ticketmaster has too much power, and they're calling on the government to go further, breaking ticketmaster up into smaller regional companies. >> Erica: okay. In the meantime, while this suit unfolds, what can people do to score cheaper tickets? >> Reporter: first, be patient. These antitrust lawsuits take a very long time. We can get a whole new understanding and a look at the inner workings of live nation, but the change, even if it comes, is far down the road. If you can't afford a trip to paris, which is still a lot of money, we spoke with a personal finance expert, barry choy. He says the right kind of credit card could be an advantage. >> The only way around ticketmaster is hope that your credit card provider has exclusive concert offers. One provider had partnered with the taylor swift tours to get better access. That doesn't mean you get better prices, just better access to tickets. If you're an american express ticket holder, you get access to american express experiences. You can also look at any cash back or points you have. >> Erica: but with credit cards, you have to remember the interest fees. What are artists saying? >> Reporter: people who took on ticketmaster earlier like bruce springsteen, taylor swift, eddie vedder of pearl jam, they didn't say anything. I spoke to other artists who wouldn't go on record because of fear of reprisal. Some in the industry are looking at simpler solutions. Our colleagues at "marketplace" spoke to richard jones. He's the manager of the pixies. Last summer, in the past, they actually went around ticketmaster, selling their own tickets, and he has an idea to put cheaper tickets on the market. >> We'd like to see reselling tickets at a profit illegal. There will be more tickets to go around at the correct price. >> Reporter: others say there's always going to be a secondary market whether it's legal or not. >> Erica: yes. Where there's a will, there's a way. So that's the U.S. what is canada doing? >> Reporter: well, we spoke to the competition bureau. They said they are working with their american counterparts, but they also work

confidentially, so they cannot confirm whether or not they're conducting their own investigation. I will say that a lot of artists that I spoke to say that canada should follow washington's lead. >> Erica: cbc senior entertainment reporter eli glasner. Thanks for breaking it all down. [rock] go hard go wild Woman: And the crowd goes wild! you fear the blood the sweat the tears We fight the best we can. Man: We build our own legacy. Arena announcer: She scores! They'd help you too (Applause, cheers) See you through Whatever life looks like to you, we're here for it. For life as you know it. Insurance, investments, advice. Canada Life. There's a new Tims run in town with new Flatbread Pizza. Served hot out of the oven and freshly prepared in Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, Simply Cheese, and Bacon Everything. Try Tims new Flatbread Pizza. It's time for Tims Looking for a natural health product to reduce your joint pain. Try Genacol® Pain Relief. This clinically proven joint care formula contains AminoLock® Collagen and Eggshell Membrane These two ingredients help reduce joint pain associated with osteoarthritis. Thanks to Genacol® Pain Relief, you can start to feel results in just 5 days! Add Canada's #1 Selling Joint Care Supplement to your daily routine and feel the difference! Genacol® Makes me feel so good! Voltaren Emulgel Extra Strength contains an anti-inflammatory... ...that has the power to relieve your muscle and joint pain. It penetrates deep to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. And you can go 12 hours between applications. Voltaren. The joy of movement. Bleeding gums? Hold on. It could be a sign of gingivitis. Listerine mouthwash contains antibacterial essential oils that kill up to 99.9% of germs and fight plaque and gingivitis. Listerine. Trusted for generations. With 125 years of germ-killing power. ( ) Ever wonder what's around the next corner? ( ) ( ) Past the trees. ( ) Over the mountains? ( ) That's where adventure lives... ( ) Take a Nissan suv and go find it. ( ) My name is Egypt Sherrod. I'm an interior designer and real estate broker. I'm Mike Jackson. I'm a contractor builder. When we decided to take our old deck down, we knew right away we were going in with TimberTech. The longevity, the sustainability, and you get 50 years out of it. I mean, more than with wood. You get, at least... You get probably one year. The thing about it, it doesn't look like plastic from a design perspective. It's beautiful. So for our family and maybe for yours, there's just so many reasons to have a TimberTech deck. Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Owning an nhl team. Penguins head office went through your offer and it looks good. Wow. [he chuckles] Get me on the phone with Copps Coliseum, tell them I want to buy it. [upbeat rock] [ ] >> Erica: how more and more older canadians find options for staying at home. >> Think you can't be stuck in the way you've always done things. >> Erica: from sharing homes to forming communities with neighbours facing the same challenges. >> You have your independence. Your independence means so much to everyone. >> Erica: it's called aging in place, and when it works, everyone benefits. Christine birak takes us through those options and why they're catching on. [ ] >> Reporter: never before has the number of people nearing retirement been so high. By 2030, almost a quarter of canadians will be over 65. Since the pandemic, surveys show 96% of older adults would do everything they can to avoid living in institutions. Many are afraid of long-term care, and vacancies are up in expensive retirement homes, too. What most older adults say they want is to age in place but they've got either too much house or too little support. So what is aging in place and what are some ways to make it work? >> As people age, they want to continue to be able to live their lives as they have, so aging in place is a part of that. Living in the community that they know, having access to

services and supports in their neighborhood. [ ] >> Reporter: one way of doing that is coliving. Friends or acquaintances buying a house together. In 2018, we met london, ontario's golden girls. Phyllis, barb, and mary pooled their money to buy this house. Five years on, we wantseded to ask how it's going. Mary is leaving to help out her family. Co-living isn't something barb and phyllis ever imagined when they were younger. Now in their 70s -- >> When somebody says barb, supper's ready, oh, good. >> Hallelujah. >> Yeah. >> I paid way more in rent than I pay per month to be here. >> Imagine that. >> That was just rent. That wasn't anything else. >> Shows where the money goes. >> Reporter: they share all food and home expenses. Receipts go in the bowl. >> At the end of each month, we have a finance meeting. >> Reporter: cleaning and daily cooking duties, all shared, too. Who's the best cook? >> Oh, I'm not going to ask that. >> Reporter: it's all very cordial, well organized, and caring. >> People ask what about when you're feeling grumpy or when you have a fight? >> Reporter: it's important to be flexible. >> It's important to listen to what other people are saying and try to find a solution. >> Reporter: of course co-living isn't for everyone. Another idea canadians are exploring to help them age in place is called norc, naturally occurring retirement communities. Instead of community services, norc brings services to communities where 30% or more of residents are older adults. [ ] >> Reporter: about 70% of the residents living in this toronto building are over 65. During the pandemic, the birthday girl reached out to u.h.n., a hospital network, to ask about their fledgeling norc programme. >> Norc says, what do you need? Not what we can give you, but tell us what you need. >> Reporter: services like food care, paramedic clinics, access to exercise programmes. >> One of my favourite quotes by the residents is how this norc programme has turned a cold apartment building into a warm community. >> Reporter: this man is the director of the research programme that's running the programme. They looked at 2,000 communities housing about 217,000 older adults. Norc streamlined results. >> People are better supported and feel healthier in their homes where they've said they want to be. They're not going to end up in emergency rooms as often. >> Hey, mary. >> Come on in. >> Reporter: mary vigro says affordability has always been top of mind. Now 87, she lives alone, but she's not lonely. >> I've spoken to more people in the building. >> Reporter: when she fell and broke her hip inside her apartment, one of her neighbours noticed something was off. >> I had not taken in my newspaper, and I was dehydrating, so she got in touch with the custodian, and they opened the door and fortunately she saved my life. >> Reporter: with all the benefits and a silver wave looming, it's worth asking why aren't there more NORCs? McMASTER professor lori letz leads a norc study, finding that it could create an opportunity for governments to create healthy aging in their communities. Norc programmes aren't expensive to run, and they provide residents with a sense of purpose. This woman says she never did an exercise class in her life until she was 88. >> You have your independence.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts