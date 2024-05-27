CBCN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #31

about 5 years ago, indigo was going for $8 a share and then plunged in the shock of the pandemic and then recovered part way after people were locked down at home needed a lot of books and other things that the creature comfort that indigo was known of selling. In september, the shares fell to almost $1 each. When you fall under that, you get into penny stock status and that creates another set of problems. No longer having to worry about that because the company is now going to be private as of next month. >> Andrew: okay, so what does that mean? What does that accomplish? >> Jeannie: well, what going private accomplishes is closing the door for public scrutiny. When you're a publicly traded company, you have to annals to to -- answer to shareholders and board members, that's a lot of answering to. This way, a lot of changes can be made in a hurry. Consider the reason why companies may consider going private. You would have more freedoms to make decisions, especially big shake ups, including cutting back on the huge amount of real estate that indigo stores occupy at the moment. You have the idea that there would be less distraction overall when you are already fighting other things like tough competition. Amazon has always been breathing down the neck of indigo. You also have consumers who change their minds on what they want when they walk into indigo. Retailing overall is difficult when real estate is expensive and it requires that nimble reaction to make the fast changes necessary. Fast changes are necessary at indigo. They have been losing money and they laid off some people at the beginning of the year, as well as they choose to suffer the hang overof a hack attack last year, and a big turn around in the executive suite and the board of directors. >> Andrew: thanks jeannie. [ >> What assurances can you give to Canadians watching this at home? Is that everything you needed to do, or everything you wereableto do? >> We're not going to make a decision on a budget we haven't seen yet. >> Let Canadians decide. >> Announcer: David Cochrane forPower & Politics, today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern onCBC News Network. This Is Pretection.The everyday skinprotection ritual that protects your skinfrom mosquitoes. Pre-BBQ Pre-Walk Pre-Everything off! PreventionIs The Best Protection sc Johnson ( ) (i am by your side ) Thanks! Anytime! (i am by your side ) ( ) Salonpas, makers of effective pain relief patches for 89 years believes in continuous improvement, like rounded corners that resist peeling, with an array of active ingredients and sizes to relieve your pain. Salonpas. It's Good Medicine. Hisamitsu Is that a Cheestring? I'll trade you my bagel for it. How about my pirate's treasure? Mystery Orb? I offer Cthulhu, the World Eater! I'll stick with the Cheestring. Keep it Cheesy. Cheestrings, only from Black Diamond. Voltaren Emulgel Extra Strength contains an anti-inflammatory... ...that has the power to relieve your muscle and joint pain. It penetrates deep to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. And you can go 12 hours between applications. Voltaren. The joy of movement. For over 70 years,Swiss Chalet has helda special placein the hearts of Canad proudly serving Canada'sfavourite rotisserie chicken, creating special momentsand memories for friends and families alike. We say “Thank you Canada.” Here's to the next 70 yearsof Swiss Chalet. I've got good news. There is a murderer - Oh! - walking among us. [gasps] Fantastic! I'm sorry, what? She watches a lot of true crime. Welcome to the family. There's so much new stuff happening out there. I just can't keep up. Well it's too far to swim back now. This is amazing! I promise you I'll not let you down. Stream the best of British tv only on Britbox. Watch with a free trial at britbox.com. The words in your head, you're the only one that can hear them. Say it! Yes I can, Yes I must. Watch me! Start your 30—day home trial at OnePeloton.ca. Terms apply. What powers a lifetime of zoomies and play? The secret starts in the bowl... it's nutrition! Royal Canin fuels their journey, from playful beginnings to their golden years. Pick it up in-store,

>> Andrew: time for your weather outlook, let's check in with chris murphy at the weather network. >> Chris: well, your national forecast, first the big picture nationwide. We have fair weather on the east coast, rain showers on the west coast, a bump up in temperatures in the prairies, and an ontario and quebec stormy weather. We have widespread showers, rounds of thunderstorms, and we're going to get more of that in the trailing cold front of the low will bring some stormy weather further east in the U.S. showers and thunderstorms, another round coming in this afternoon, north of the gta is possible. The cottage country, ottawa, the valley, western quebec towards mount laurier and another round this evening targeting the st. Lawrence seaway. We will have to watch that up towards central ontario, most of the showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon diminishing in the afternoon and overnight. There are going to be scattered showers, thunderstorms will be isolated, it will be cooler tomorrow and then a drier cooler trend for wednesday and thursday. This is your risk of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of severe weather is eastern ontario, western queue berk, and can't rule out the central areas as well. Large hail, heavy rain, and damaging winds. We will have multiple rounds of thunderstorms, significant rain in eastern ontario and throughout quebec. Tomorrow will be your risk across the maritimes and there could be a few rounds of storms as well, beginning earlier in the day around fredericton and saint john and later in the afternoon towards halifax, heavy rain in south of newfoundland and likely wreckhouse winds tuesday night. Low pressure system will bring a few days of scattered rain showers across coastal b.c., the threat is in northeastern B.C. and northwestern alberta. >> Andrew: an investigation is underway after shots were fired at a jewish girls school over the weekend. Details straight ahead.

Call (number on screen) Maybe it's time for you to consider chip too! Call now for your free no obligation guide. Call (number on screen) or visit chip dot ca. Call chip today and live retirement your way. >> Announcer: We carry a world of information in our pockets. Because we want to know. Breaking news that shapes your world. >> All right. >> Announcer: Reporting from the scene onto your screens. >> Dropping the aid now. We are just approaching Gaza. >> Announcer: With local cbc Radio Onelive to connect us closer to home. It's news you can trust, delivered when you want, where you want, on theCBC Newsapp. Download for free. Her particular skill set can be helpful to us. -She's a con artist. >>The Great Canadian Baking Showis back. >> And the winner is... >> Alan, no, it's too soon for that. [upbeat jazz] >> How about after? >> Give me that. >> Ok, sure. Hamas-run health ministry said the attack killed 45 palestinians sheltering in the area. Prime minister netanyahu said there was a "tragic mistake". The encampment was reduced to ruins sunday night. 20 of those killed were women and seniors. 250 people were wounded. The air strike has sparked global outrage and happened less than three days after the U.N. world court ordered israel to abandon their offensive in rafah. Journalist sarah coates has more from tel aviv. >> Reporter: this is an area declared as a safe zone, where many people were sheltering. They are describing absolute horrors. There were pictures of people pulling others out of fires while paramedics on the ground said bodies were absolutely ripped to pieces. Now we have heard some reaction from the israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu. He has come out to say this is a tragic era, also further reaction from the israeli military saying that they did not expect the strike to harm civilians, adding before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chances of harm to uninvolved people, including a visual aerially inspection and the use of precision weaponry and intelligence information, adding that the i.d.f.'s top tier fact finding mechanism will investigate. We also heard from the u.n.'s palestinian refugee agency unrwa. The director of unrwa, he has just come out to say athat a number of unrwa employees are missing. A little earlier, they were posting on x that no one is safe, no place is safe, adding that gaza is like hell on earth. We also heard from the e.u.'s foreign policy chief. He announced the reactivation of an E.U. border mission. Let's take a listen to what he had to say a little earlier. >> This is really a dilemma how the international community can make international justice. >> Reporter: we do need to remember that these strikes came up during incidents a little earlier in the day yesterday. A barrage of rockets fired by hamas from rafah from central israel, including right here in tel aviv, activating red alert sirens for the first time in four months. Residents were forced to rush to shelter. The missile defence system accepted a number of the incoming rockets, but not all of them. One hit a home further north of where I am standing, injuring one person. >> Andrew: sarah, we are also hearing an egyptian soldier killed near gaza's rafah border. What can you tell us about that? >> Reporter: both the egyptians and the israelis have confirmed this saying they opened an investigation into the incident and they are communicating. We do have a statement from the egyptian military. They posted on x just a while ago saying the egyptian armed

forces are conducting an investigation through the competent authorities regarding a shooting incident in the border area in rafah, which led to the marsdon of one of their personnel. There is no mention of israel in this statement and it brings into question the decades long peace treaty between the two nations and causing problems for these potential ceasefire and hostage talks that potentially could get underway this week, even given that egypt has been one of the key mediators in all of this. >> Andrew: reporter sarah coates in tel aviv. Pro-palestinian demonstrators remain on campus this hour and the tents are still in place. The cbc's meagan fitzpatrick is at the u of t with the latest. >> Meagan: well, it's pretty quiet here andrew, but earlier this morning there was a large rally held beside the encampment with supporters of the encampment, including a number of labour unions that helped organize that rally. The rally is being held in response to the trespass notice that had been issued on friday evening, ordering them to evacuate by 8:00 A.M. this morning. Behind me, they have not left. U of t is issuing a statement this morning. Here's part of what it said. It said that lawyers representing the school did serve documents in court seeking an injunction from the ontario superior court of justice. They also asked for an expedited case conference for scheduling a hearing, to hear that injunction application. The school says they continue to engage in discussions. They held a long and productive meeting yesterday with representatives of the encampment and they are meeting at 5:00 P.M. today, another meeting. The school says they remain hopeful they can reach an agreement and bridge -- bring the unauthorized encampment to an end. They said all along since this encampment started that the student protesters are trespassing. The school said they have been patient, but it's now time for the encampment to end. They say they have allowed this to go on, allowed the students to exercise their right to freedom, but they consider this a right to protest, freedom of expression and they consider this private property and say that school policies are being violated essentially and they have taken over this encampment, using this space to the exclusion of use by other students. They received reports of hate speech and harassment connected to the encampment. Those complaints were forwarded to toronto police. The school had warned that there could be repercussions for continuing this, issuing that trespass notice on friday, which obviously has been ignore with the encampments still going this morning. >> Andrew: the cbc's meagan fitzpatrick in toronto.

>>> Meanwhile, in the campus in downtown montreal, a quebec superior court judge approved in part an injunction the school is seeking against the pro-palestinian encampment there. Kwabena oduro has the latest. >> Reporter: the partial injunction request said the protesters need to stop blocking doors, windows and let the fire department have access into the buildings. The camp needs to be 2 metres away from the access, so people can access the building in and out freely. I want to show you what the encampment looks like right now. This is all the entrances around the campus. It is blocked off like this and this is why the injunction request was filed so these accesses are not blocked no more. People are having trouble getting in and out of the buildings. This encampment started as a protest to the injunction request filed by McGILL. At that time, people at this encampment were saying they wouldn't invite people from the McGILL encampment to be here if the other encampment got dismantled. So, people here at this encampment are calling for more measures than the other encampments. They want all universities in quebec to cut ties with israel. They want the province to abolish that bureau they have in tel aviv as well. They don't have any ties with israel's, no firearms, no frameworks with israel, and they say that they won't be reacting to the judgment just yet. They want to study it and see how it goes. Protesters here say they are in it for the long haul. Even though the McGILL encampment is still there and still going, they are still not going down here. It's in solidarity with all the encampments across the country and all the other encampments that still have stayed standing up until this time across the world and they say they won't leave until their demands are met. Police presence is here at all the entrances at the campus. Police presence is here and police say they're not going to step in because they don't have the authority to. They said that campus security could give tickets, but they are not allowed to do anything because that is not the injunction request. They are just here to monitor the situation and make sure that everything remains safe and peaceful. Kwabena oduro, cbc news, montreal. >> Andrew: meanwhile, fushlofficials from several canadian universities spoke in front of a justice committee. The issue was anti-semitism. So what did we hear from the committee? >> Karina: there were a lot list, all eyes were waiting for the heads of the university. We heard from a lawyer, a criminal defence lawyer with a very stark view on what constitutes hate crime and hate speech. The toronto police deputy chief and another detective, sergeant was there. As you mentioned, the heads of four universities, concordia, McGILL, ubc, and the university of toronto. They all talked about how antisemitism is on the rise. Some talked about how it's very much like a cancer and that if you don't stem it early, it will spread. There was quite some opening statements, especially from the lawyer I mentioned who talked about the kinds of stories they're hearing and examples and saying that these are not isolated incidents and that people need to stop talking about them as if they are isolated incidents. Have a listen. >> Public school teachers erasing israel from the map and replacing it with palestine. Students praising hitler's leadership, saying he only failed because he didn't finish the job. A student changing the indigenous land acknowledgement by blaming jews for killing all her people. The principal didn't feel this was problematic. Students playing choke the jew, being threatened with a knife, shoved to the floor of a muddy school bus and tomedld to taste what their grandparents tasted in the holocaust and told by their teachers to let it go. >> Karina: that was a startling opening statement. Of course we were waiting to hear from the heads of the universities because there have been large concerns by the jewish community, concern about the rise in antisemitism about a lack of action from the universities in dealing with this on their campuses, whether they were talking about radicalized professors, that there has been no discipline of people who have broken the code of conduct at these universities, the toxicity in certain classes, a lot of talk about the equity and diversity

and inclusion programs at universities, how they left out jewish students, and so you know, we heard from the university presidents all talking about how hard they are working on thee challenge-- these challenges, how it's not easy but they made changes, what is being done. The M.P.s were not convinced. They heard a disconnect from what they heard from jewish students at the committee and the university president and also concerns over, you know, what actual accountability has taken place, especially surrounding the encampments. Have a listen. >> The encampment has been in place for 3.5 weeks. So, we have not yet had -- >> So has anyone been expelled or suspended because of the encampments? >> Those processes are underway. >> So no one has been expelled or suspended after graphics like this. >> Actions are underway but it takes time to follow due process. >> Karina: similar answer from the president of concordia on what kind of -- any expulsions or suspensions that happened, the answer was no. The answer is that processes are underway. You definitely got a real sense that frustration from the M.P.s that it's not good enough. >> Andrew: so karina, where does this go from here? >> Karina: so this was the last session of this particular study so we expect a report, as most committees produce one that will be submitted to parliament, that has recommendations on what changes will be made. There have been changes. The universities did outline this. They have been under scrutiny on the rise of antisemitism on campus. So there have been some changes already. We're waiting to hear what's going to take place for the islamophobia study, that is also supposed to take place, I presume, but I'm making an assumption here that it's supposed to come in due course. There is more to be said on this, more to be heard on this, but while this is going on, I mean it's not like the actions at these encampments or these other incidents that you heard in that earlier clip from the lawyer, those still continue. So, regardless of what recommendations eventually come forward, it's still a very live and present thing that people are dealing with. >> Andrew: karina, thank you. The cbc's karina roman in ottawa.

