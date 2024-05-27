CBCN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #22

events also happen. And we had an earlier statement from the idf saying that these strikes were carried out against legitimate targets under international law for the use of precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence against two senior hamas officials but as you did mention there, reaction coming in from right around the world. We also heard from the U.N. palestinian refugee agency, unwra. It has posted on "x" that gaza is now hell on earth adding that they have lost contact with colleagues in the gaza strip. Let's take a listen to what we also heard from the e.u.'s foreign policy. Josef burrell. >> This is a dilemma how the international community can force implementation of the international justice. >> Natasha: there's something else we absolutely need to cover. This airstrike happened just hours after dispursed rocket attacks into central israel in months and the rockets were fired from rafah and hamas has claimed responsibility. That's a major development. Just bring us up to speed on that. >> Reporter: you're exactly right. It's caused a lot of shock here in tel aviv and central israel. It was four months since the last air raid sirens were activated. A barrage of missiles sent over from, as you mentioned there, from rafah into central israel, causing people to run to shelter. We can stel tell you that the iron dome missile defence system was activated and intercepted quite a large number of these rockets, although some did make it through. It was just a little further north of me that one of these rockets actually came and hit a house injuring one person that was then taken to hospital. So certainly this is something that hamas continues to do, fire rockets from rafah, really causing a lot of panic here in israel. >> Natasha: we've got two, three days of just absolutely devastating and destructive rocket fire going back and forth. What is all this doing for any possibility of ceasefires or talks of negotiations, hostage release, anything like that? >> Reporter: well, really it would appear to be diminishing the chances of any hostage and ceasefire talks. We do know that the israeli war cabinet met last night, although they are remaining very, very tight-lipped about what actually was discussed there. We've also heard the qataris coming out saying these strikes on rafah really affect the chances of any ceasefire and hostage deal being reached and while there is a lot of hope this may be achieved, not really a lot of optimism. >> Natasha: sarah coates in tel aviv, thank you.

>>> A jewish girls' school in toronto is welcoming back students today after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Police say they're looking at multiple suspects and the hate crimes unit has opened up its own investigation. Cbc's marianne dimain is following this ier stochlt earlier today a solidarity rally did take place. The mayor and other officials were there. What can you tell us about that? >> Reporter: the message at this rally outside of the school in toronto this morning is that students should have the right to a safe learning environment and that's why dozens of people came out outside of the jewish girls' school. Some of them carrying flags, other signs. One of them said "you are not alone." what you're looking at now, scenes from the weekend and the damage to the school that happened on saturday morning. Police saying that armed suspects were at the school around 5 A.M. that's when shots were fired at the school before the suspects fled the scene. At this point, they have not found those suspects, but no one was injured in this case. The school was damaged, as you saw there in those images. The school community quite shaken up as a result of what happened there over the weekend and that's what prompted today's rally. The mayored was also there but also parents were quite concerned and here's more from one of those parents. >> Who are angry and shocked, angry that we have to explain to our girls why this is happening and shocked that, you know, it's gone this far. >> Reporter: toronto's police chief as well as the mayor of the city was also there this morning. Other communities were also speaking to the crowd of dozens of people standing there in the rain this morning and here's some of what was said. >> What happened here this weekend crossed a dangerous line. It was an attempt to intimidate and isolate the wonderful people, the wonderful children, here and it was a deliberate attempt to spread fear across our entire jewish community, to make us cower and hide who we are. As you can see here today, the attackers completely failed. We are more united than ever. We are more committed than ever to support each other. We are more determined than ever to fight antisemitism wherever it happens. >> We say to this coward, these cowards, we will find you. You will be held responsible. >> Reporter: toronto's guns and gangs unit as well as the hate crime unit are investigating. The suspect has not yet been found. >> Natasha: I want to let folks watching at home know that we have put in a request to speak to toronto mayor olivia chow about what's happened at the school and how things will move forward from there. So thank you for playing that clip, marianne. Let's talk about the school itself. What is it going to look like there today? >> Reporter: you know the school community banding together right now. They are standing together in solidarity. Its business as usual there. The principal spoke at this news conference as well as to reporters saying that there is a lot of attendance there. Not a lot of people have stayed home. They have pretty much a full house. Amid those classes today also a stepped up police presence. That will be the case for quite some time. Also some important conversations. Here's more on that. >> I have two groups of students who are splitting them in half. The younger students first and then the older students. And we are going to have those conversations. We'll discuss what happened. We're going to discuss moving forward, how we plan to continue doing what we're doing. >> Reporter: that stepped up police presence not just at the bais mushka but other area schools and area synagogues in the community as well. >> Natasha: cbc's marianne dimain dimain, thank you so much.

>>> In just under an hour's time, thousands of residents in fort nelson, british columbia, and fort nelson first nation will be allowed to return home. They've been on an evacuation order for more than two weeks when the parker lake wildfire got way too close. They're praying themselves for what they're see when they get back home. >> Out in the rural areas, they're going to see a lot of damage. Particularly out on the edges of community to the north and at the fire bird highway so it's blackened trees and there's some places where you can't go where you used to be able to go like the parker lake recreation area is blocked off just because of so many danger trees across the road. So there is some significant damage to the north and west of the community. You know, that's going to make them feel sad. >> Natasha: more than 4500 evacuees have been out of their homes since may the 10th. Some essential workers have been there over the past few days to get services up and running again. The mayor is telling people to fuel up and bring a few days' of essential supplies. Residents will need to remain on high alert and ready to leave again since they are still fires burning nearby. >>> Prime minister justin trudeau will head to france next week to mark the 80th anniversary of d-day. The large allied seaborne invasion of europe during the second world war. Thousands of canadian troops stormed juno beach in 1944. The cancer moan will be held there on june the 6th. More than 5,000 canadian troops were killed in the battle of normandy. On june 5 he, a memorial will take place at the beny-sur-mer war cemetery where more than 2,000 canadian soldiers are buried. We'll air that ceremony for you live next wednesday. On d-day, again, thursday, june the 6th, beginning at 4 A.M. eastern time, we will have special coverage of the ceremony at juno beach. Chief correspondent adrienne arsenault will be our host. You can get it on our on-line platforms.

>>> Still ahead, new brunswick's premier says he will ban a sex education group from presenting at schools in the province for using what he calls clearly inappropriate materials. Details on that come up right here on cbc news network. >> Andrew Chang: May is Asian Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating the many contributions that Asian Canadians make to Canada. [explosion] [dynamic] How can any of this be fair? They might think, hey, we just need more doctors, but that's not really it. Ah, Russian's came here. Shows you where it starts, where it ends. Were you really willing to risk that job? Yes. At Thunder Bay's favourite festival "Wake the Giant". Ta-da! There it is. The premier says the materials in the school were clearly inappropriate. What exactly is the issue? >> Reporter: it's hard to see and vey exactly what the premier is taking issue with, though we know that the premier blaine higgs posted on "x," former twitter, he is furious about this picture, this photo of a presentation that was done at a new brunswick school that was shared with him and is shows questions on this slide where it has questions like, do girls masturbate? Will it hurt the first time I do it? Questions that might come up kind of organically during a sex ed conversation or sex ed class; however, this was being done and organized by the research and information group so acb global action, a group that tries to share information about sexual transmitted infections with students around the world and across canada and specifically this past week in a few schools in new brunswick. And so blaine higgs, the premier of new brunswick, saying that what they were talking about goes beyond the scope of what they were there to speak to the students about. Now, he put this in his post at the bottom of the post, there is a link to the pc party website where people can share their thoughts on if they are concerned about this, how much they are concerned about this, as well as an option to volunteer for the party. So perhaps some public sentiment assessment, perhaps a collection of public feedback happening here as well. >> Natasha: what are we hearing from this organization that offered the sex ed resource? >> Reporter: well, they're scratching their heads a bit too because they've done presentations like this for years in new brunswick schools. They have been prepared in four different new brunswick schools. The material or the topics they will be talking about is all within the curriculum, they say, of new brunswick and the materials specifically was approved, as is always, for them, they say, prior to the presentation beginning by the schools themselves. So they are surprised, disappointed, by this decision. As for more details, the cbc new brunswick colleagues are reaching out to the premier's office so far for more details. So far no answer to those requests. >> Natasha: brett ruskin in halifax, thank you.

>>> Police west of toronto say they have laid hundreds of charges and recovered stolen vehicles worth tens of millions of dollars. This follows a major auto theft probe into peel region widely considered the car theft capital of canada. >> Since october of 2023, we have been investigating hundreds of stolen autos that have been destined for foreign markets. This is a highly orchestrated criminal operation where several individuals were responsible for stealing the vehicles through various methods, many of which we have come to know that include violent carjacking as well as other methods of stealing vehicles for the intention of shipping overseas. >> Natasha: project odyssey led to the arrest of sixteen people with ten arrest warrants still jut standing. Police say they have laid more than 300 charges. 69 vehicles have been recovered worth more than $33 million. The suspects were reportedly working with organized crime to export stolen vehicles through the port of montreal to the united arab emirates and oman. >>> Still ahead, extreme weather wreaks havoc in the U.S. midwest over this memorial day weekend. Deadly tornadoes have left a trail of devastation across multiple states and weather warnings are still in place. We'll bring you the details right here on cbc news network. >> Natasha: we expect to hear in the next half hour or so from the governor of kentucky. It's one of four states hit over the weekend by deadly tornadoes. As many as 120 million americans remain under an extreme weather threat. Officials say four children are among the nineteen people killed

across texas, oklahoma, arkansas and kentucky. Hundreds of others have been hurt and at least eleven tornadoes were reported just on sunday. Reporter steve futterman is joining us live from los angeles. Steve, such a terrible loss and loss of life but also the destruction of property, the uprooting of communities. What's the latest from the officials in those four affected states? >> Reporter: you know, natasha, this is a holiday weekend here in the U.S. but there are many people in those four states who are not really celebrating death and destruction in those four states, texas, oklahoma, arkansas and kentucky. Texas, I think, one of the hardest hit areas. You go to some pockets where the tornadoes went through, there's not much left in some of these small towns. Virtually every home has been knocked town, businesses knocked down. We've heard harrowing stories of survival. This man from texas telling how he got through the tornado. >> The owner came around honking his horn warning everybody to get out. I don't know why I heeded that warning. I'm glad I did. I grabbed my dog. We headed for there and it just -- it was just unbelievable the sound of all the destruction going on around us. It's terrible. >> It's terrible. It's amazing the destruction and

the loss that has been experienced in this tornado. Not only here in valleyview but at the other locations here in north texas. >> Reporter: valleyview, texas, you heard that mentioned just before that area, that small town at least seven people died there. And you look everywhere in these places, the trees are down, power lines are down, there are hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity right now. And there are even some reports of some of these big rig trucks, natasha, these giant big rig trucks just blown over by all this. >> Natasha: the weather continues to be a threat. So what are we seeing in the forecast? >> Reporter: well, this storm is not over. It's moving east, though, so kentucky, these other states will not be impacted that much but it's moving east so the east coast is going to be hit. We don't know how severe the weather will be, but there are these severe weather watches throughout and up and down the east coast from new york to savannah, georgia, and we mentioned texas. They may not be having these storms right now but they're having right now very hot weather in del rio, texas, today, temperatures expected to hit 43° celsius. So if it's not a storm, it's the heat. Just really severe weather throughout the U.S. right now. >> Natasha: steve futterman, thank you so much. >> Reporter: thank you. 12340e9>> Natasha: a new chapter may be written today for canada's biggest bookstore chain. Indigo shareholders are voting on a deal that would put the company fully back in the hands of its founder and her husband. Scott peterson is following this story. The big question is why take the company private now? >> Reporter: a lot of analysts are asking this. There's a couple of it different answers. One the stock is flirting with lows that we haven't seen in four years. So it's a potentially good buying opportunity. And two, if you're the majority shareholder, maybe you want to buy those shares back before putting some real investment into the company. There's a couple of different things. Take a look at the stock price and get a sense of what's happening. The share is worth $8. Over $30 if you go back a few years. They're at $2.48, there about, because the offer now is for $2.50 for the shares that heather reisman and jared schwartz do not own. So the ownership structure here is kind of an interesting with indigo. For example, jared schwartz is the founder of onyx corp.

he owns 59% of the common shares of the company through holding companies. He is married to ceo heather reisman, who owns about 4.6 of indigo shares again through holding companies. So together, they make up about two-thirds of the company. Now, the offer for the shares, like I mentioned, at $2.50, and the vote is taking place this morning at 11 o'clock and it requires approval by two-thirds of the shareholders out there and the majority of the shareholders who are not involved with those holding companies. So a lot of analysts are saying that indigo is going through some tough times. They need some money to invest. They've fired people as recently as january and they took a $50 million fiscal loss last year, so the company is poised to have an influx of cash. Maybe we will see that after the restructuring and if it does go through and approved by the board, there will be -- it should delist the company as of june. They expect that to close soon. >> Natasha: the canadian stock market is open for business. It's memorial day down south. What should we be looking for? >> Reporter: look for markets to drive the sideways. We have the tsx up 50 points. Don't expect any volume or volatility without the big direction of U.S. neighbour. Let's take a look at some of the indicators s the price of oil flirting with $78 a barrel. We have the canadian dollar, the euro, british pound, all a little bit positive against its U.S. counterpart. I don't know if we get the tsx. It's up about 60 points right now. That's without direction of the U.S. markets which are closed for memorial day. >> Natasha: thank you, scott. >> Reporter: thanks. >> I'm somebody. Ish. >> Guys, focus. New rule, put the phones away. We're here to get sober, not famous. >> Oh, that's a good tweet. >> Yeah, get that out. But that's the last one. >> Joshua. Does your mother know about this? >> No. >> Well, I guess I'll be seeing you in church then. >> Stop it. [ ] >> Natasha: officials in papa new guinea now say more than 2,000 people may have been buried alive by friday's landslide. Rescuers are digging with their bare hands or simple tools to reach the victims. Tons of debris buried the homes in the middle of the night when most of the villagers were asleep. Some parts of the village are under as much as 8 metres of debris. Officials warn that few of those will be saved because damaged roads mean rescuers can't get the heavy equipment they need into the disaster zone. Let's stick with this story. Mate begocher is with the united nations humanitarian. He is an adviser there. He's based in papa new guinea and joining us from wabeg. Thank you for making time for us. >> Reporter: thank you. I want to let the audience know, it is so dark where you are because "a," it's the middle of the night, and you guys have lost power. So it really means a lot that you've stayed up to speak to us. We care deeply about this story. I know we're reaching you in this location right now but you are in some of the disaster areas earlier in the day. Can you please describe what you saw. >> Yes, thank you for having us. So we reached today the disaster area. We were there where the landslide occurred, approximately 72 hours ago. So there is a population in big disstress. People are very traumatized looking for their relatives who are buried and the overall situation was very, very tense.

