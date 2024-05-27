CBCN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #9

Showbiz and cancel culture. Join me, Elamin Abdelmahmoud forCommotion, available now onCBC Listenor wherever you get your podcasts. Why, hello. It's me, Seth Rogen. Ten potters will be facing off in the most extraordinary ceramics competition show that this country has ever seen. I'm Jen Robertson and I'll be your host. This isThe Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down. ( ) >> Erica: as teams vie for a top spot on the professional women's hockey league, we throw the spotlight on canada's sarah nurse. >> A wicked top shelf goal. The first of her olympic career. >> Erica: how she made her mark. >> The lack of opportunities was glaring. >> Erica: in a sport that didn't value women as much as men. So here's another look at ian's interview with trailblazing athlete sarah nurse. >> Ian: I don't know that people fully understand that all that has gone into getting this league off the ground, both off the ice and on the ice. And now here you are a professional hockey player, sarah nurse. How does that feel? >> It's crazy to officially have that title and to be able to be a part of the inaugural season of the pwhl. It is kind of a roller coaster. And to be able to sit back and say, oh, my gosh, I'm a professional hockey player -- um, it's an honour. [applause] >> Look at the faces, look at the support, look at all of it that you have fought and battled for on the shoulders of the past generation to the present and all of the young ones out there. They are looking at their future opportunities. It's an unbelievable moment. I got chills. ( ) [Cheers and Applause] >> Ian: you must have thought about this -- the impact that even these first few weeks is having on 6, 7, 8-year-old girls who are either playing hockey or want to play hockey? >> Yeah, the amount of times that I've gotten messages or gotten tagged on social media of the gravity of what we've accomplished in the last year, in the last few weeks, um, has been absolutely incredible. Like, little girls being like, I can't believe, like, that I have a league to play in one day. Women in their 40s or 50s or 60s being like I cannot believe that you guys did this. I always wanted to play hockey and that's all I wanted to do, but there were no opportunities for me. So it's been a full circle moment of young girls, older women, and also men and boys as well who are really understanding that I get stopped at our practise facility all the time by boys, you know, wanting to talk to me about hockey. And talking about how cool it is that we have a professional league. >> Ian: yeah, speaking of full circle, let's go back to the 6, 7, 8-year-old sarah nurse in hamilton. Not that far away geographically but it seems so far away in terms of your hockey journey. How did you choose hockey? How did you get involved? >> I started skating when I was about 3 years old and my dad, he always wanted to play hockey but was never able to. He was a huge hockey fan. And a huge toronto fan. So as soon as he could get me on the ice, he put me on skates. We skated at a local pond together and I was very natural at it. And I took to it very easily and I loved it. So the natural progression from there was figure skating or hockey. And my dad took that as an opportunity to put me in hockey. And I fell in love with the game. I love playing the game so much. I definitely played other sports growing up, but I quickly learned throughout my early teens that my skill set and what I was best at was hockey. >> Ian: yeah, and it is pretty clear as we visited your parents' place in hamilton that he and your mom are incredibly proud of you. They have built basically a little museum, a little sarah nurse museum in hamilton. >> So this the shrine to our kids where we keep all of their memorabilia and all of the stuff that they did. This is the sarah shelf. We have her first 50 goal puck. Her first international goal when she was playing ua teams against germany. Now this barbie doll here is her barbie doll that is made to look like her in her image. And this, this is the stick -- the stick from the first olympic goal. >> A wicked top shelf goal, the first of her olympic career for sarah nurse of canada. ( ) >> Ian: four years later, you made the canadian olympic team -- won a gold medal. And didn't just win a gold medal, but you set the record for the women's olympic hockey tournament, most assists and

most points. So one line should be, sarah nurse, one of the members of the greatest women's olympic teams of that year. And another line out of that is sarah nurse, the first black women's hockey player to win a gold medal at the olympics. So, first of all, in terms of terminology I have seen you used both the word black and biracial to describe yourself. Which do you prefer? >> I usually refer to myself as a biracial black woman, a bit of a combination of the two. And just I think that it is important for me -- there's so many levels of, you know, blackness and for me understanding that I have the inherent privilege of just being a lighter-skinned woman. So I think that it is very important for me to understand and to exemplify that, that I may not necessarily go through some of the things that some of my darker sisters would. >> Ian: um-hmm. Has race been an obstacle to you in your career? >> I think that for myself, um, growing up we were always the only black family in the arena. And so, like, I joke around saying that I always knew who my dad was because I would just have to look out and he was the only black man in all of the white faces. So definitely that was polarizing as a child. And then growing up with women's hockey, I remember someone asking me a few years back if there was racism in women's hockey and I was like -- well, I'm not really sure. But then I took a look around and I was like, well, there are no other black people, there are no asian people, there are no indigenous people. The first time that I ever played with someone who wasn't white was on the 2018 olympic team and that was with my teammate brigitte laquette. And so it was crazy because I was like there's no diversity in this sport at all. And so to be able to see players like sophie jakes and tinker and layla edwards coming up and being a black woman playing on a respected national team in professional hockey, it's going to help to change the game. It's going to help to make the game more inviting and open and welcoming to everybody. >> Ian: you may not have seen a lot of other faces that looked like yours when you were really young playing hockey but you certainly saw a lot of elite athletes just in your family, right? I mean, your aunt who was a basketball star at syracuse. And your cousins, kia, a basketball star and professional player. Darnell, a professional hockey player. So it sounds like a fantastic environment to achieve success. What about being a girl growing up in hamilton playing hockey -- did you feel that there were any obstacles there? >> I think from a very young age, because darnell and I are the exact same age, we played the same sport and our paths always ran parallel to each other. And I always noticed how him and his career was spoken about, versus mine. So we were both elite -- we were both at the top of our age groups, our teams, our province, our country. And I remember that whenever he was spoken about it was like, well, he'll make a living playing this. This will be his full-time career and he can 100% focus his time on this. Whereas, me, it wasn't spoken about like that. It was spoken about -- oh, you need to get an education, because with you are done doing the little thing that you're doing you need something else to do. So me playing my sport was not taken as seriously as his was but that was because there was no professional hockey for women. And the lack of opportunities was glaring for the people that I looked up to, the people around me, and they wanted to make sure that I had my things in order so that I could be as successful as possible outside of hockey. >> Ian: now there was professional women's hockey before the current league, but it sounds like it wasn't that professional. Can I ask, what were the salaries like in those leagues that came before the current league? >> Um, when I first started playing in the cwhl in 2018-2019 -- I was paid $2,000 I believe that my contract was. And then -- >> Ian: $2,000 a game? >> $2,000 a year -- yeah, $2,000 a year, with a possible bonus at the end -- >> Ian: wow. >> And maybe a couple thousand more. >> Ian:SO the difference between almost like an honourarium, and now what I hope is a salary that people could actually live on. >> For sure. >> Ian: one distinction about the new women's league is that it may be the first league ever where there was a collective bargaining agreement in place before the first face-off. The season is sold out. You are on network television. >> Um-hmm. >> Ian: the highlights are on sportsnet and tsn, how are you feeling about where things are right now? >> I'm very proud to see the amount of media that are covering our league because we have never seen that before. The numbers from our first game -- I saw 2.9 million across the network and that's like gold medal game numbers. So the fact that there's that much interest and the fact that people know about it -- because we have played on tv before but

there's been no awareness. So for me to be watching "hockey night in canada" the other day with my family and, like, my face pops up and saying that toronto is playing montréal this week and I am like oh, I forgot -- amazing. But it is so cool to be able to see that because we are front and centre and some people have access to us like never before. >> Ian: some of the athletes are front and centre and you're definitely one of them. And one of the interesting things about the kind of public persona that you have is that on the one hand you played a sport that is rough and tumble and aggressive and there's body checking in this league. But at the same time, you are not afraid to embrace this -- can I say -- sort of feminine image on instagram, for example. Like, how do you balance that? What kind of image are you hoping to portray? >> Yeah, I've always struggled with this because as a child, again, I played so many different sports, but I loved a dress and I loved playing with dolls. So there was one time that I walked into my hockey game at like 7 years old with a dress on and a hockey stick over my shoulder. And that's me -- just how I have always been. So I want to be the person that, like, 7-year-old sarah could look up to and be, like, my gosh, I could be like her, because I didn't have anybody to look up to in that lens. Playing sports, playing hockey, I was always taught that I had to be like brutal and like vicious and I was like that's just simply not me. On the ice I'm a competitor, but off the ice, these are my interests, and I think that is okay. I think that femininity is a sliding scale. I think that my version of femininity is going to be different than the next woman or the next man's version of femininity, and I just want to allow everybody the space to know that they can be who they want to be. I like hockey and it's not who I am, it is something that I do, but I can also like several other things and they can be combined, pretty awesome. >> Ian:THE average male hockey player is usually asked probing questions about getting pucks in deep, or how the power play went. Are you tired of answering the questions that I asked you today about all of these different issues? >> Definitely -- 100% I do. [laughter] but I thinkssues? >> Definitely -- 100% I do. [laughter] but I think that it's been so important, because we have to share our story and we have to continue the movement. And it's important for the next generation of female athletes. So to be able to speak about this is so important. And now being a professional hockey player, I'm seeing the other side of the glass, and I am answering questions about getting pucks in and what is going on with our power play and why we're not being successful. Like, toronto media? They are kind of rough. So it's great. I think that it is great. Now I get to answer questions about both and I hope that one day young girls, girls in my position, are just talking hockey. >> Erica: and the success of the pwhl's first season was just plain to see. It was just honoured as breakthrough of the year at the sport business awards. In the first five months the league set six attendance records for women's hockey.

>>> When we come back, a rare catch off of the coast of nova scotia. >> Just yellow -- bright yellow. There was no missing it, that is for sure. >> Erica: the story behind this colourful lobster next. [surfer rock plays] [giggling] Ahh! Announcer: Son of a Critch. Watch free onCBC Gem. This is our future, ma. GoDaddy airo. Creates a logo, website, even social posts in minutes! -How? -a.i. Ay I like it! Who wants to come see the future?! Get your business online in minutes with godaddy airo. Parrots are incredible animals. [Parrot] Another overdue bill! Yeah. They're also extremely intelligent. [Parrot] Forgot to pay again! They also repeat things they hear a lot. The new bmo eclipse rise Visa card rewards you with points for paying your bill on time every month to help build a routine. [Parrot] Rewards you with points! And you get 5x the points on things like groceries, dining and recurring bill payments. [Parrot] For paying your bill! —But also you can... — [Parrot] Every month! —And just remember. —[Parrot] Build a routine! [Parrot squawking] He is a talker. When a bank helps you make real financial progress. That's the bmo Effect. Bmo The Jeep No Limits Eventis here.Which means more trailsto blaze. More challenges to meet. And right now enjoyno payments for 90 days. Get into a Jeep Compass. With best-in-class horsepower. Or Jeep Grand Cherokee,the most awarded suv ever. ( ) Jeep No Limits is here. Time to test your limits. Get up to 10% off msrp for up to eighty sevenhundred dollars in discounts. And no payments for 90 days. When you live with diabetes,confidence comes from knowing your glucose levels and where they're headed. Manage your diabeteswith confidence with Dexcom g7. Our Enercare technicians are experts at heating and cooling. Water heating and water purification. We can help you with a range of affordable solutions to help your home run smoothly. Enercare Experts at home Okay, and root beer to drink? No. [gasping] What? He didn't get root beer? I'm getting frozen root beer. Oh! Try frozen a&w root beer with sweet cream. When you back hurts, life hurts. Robax dual action formula relieves pain and relaxes tight muscles. Take back your back with Robax. Welcome to BetMGM Live Dealer. All your favorite casino games. Black Jack, Poker, Roulette, Craps and More. All on your phone, desktop or tablet, twenty-four seven. Play with friends or make new ones at the table. Double down Dave! Chat with players and live dealers like you are at the casino. Give me a ten! Yes! Now you're betting with The King of Live Dealer. [Lion roar] Good. Good. Good morning. Hey. Good morning with Dulcolax ...for a gentle and fast relieve Dulcolax Soft Chews works with the water in your body... in as little as 30 minutes. Making your good morning... ...even better with Dulcolax. >>The Great Canadian Baking Showis back. >> It's time to get whisked away into a magical tent. >> Whisked away? I see what you did there. It has begun. >> Alan, please don't start with a - >> Donut. >> - pun competition. >> I got my eyes on the pies. >> I'm jayme poisson and tomorrow on cbc's daily news podcast "frontburner," we're talking about the announcement of a snap election in the U.K. and why after an era of unprecedented dominance, the tories could be on their way out. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or on YouTube. ( ) >> Erica: they are calling it a one-in-30-million catch. A yellow lobster caught off of the coast of pictou island in nova scotia. It was a big surprise when it turned up in their traps. They told their story to tom murphy. And tonight it's our "moment." ( ) >> Just bright yellow lobster, something I have never seen before. We were just on the west end of pictou island, just regular and hauling our trowels and they stopped and said, look down at this trap here. And so it was all operations came to a stand still and this stood out from the rest. Just yellow -- bright yellow. Yeah, it was. I mean, there was no missing it, that's for sure. And it was almost like just found a can of yellow paint more or less. So the first thing was first, of course, everybody had their cell phones out and a half dozen pictures or more were taken and,

YEAH, JUST SAT THERE AND ADMIRED IT I GUESS FOR THE NEXT FEW MINUTES AND CARRIED ON, I GUESS. >> Reporter: HOW RARE DO YOU THINK THAT IT IS? >> ACCORDING TO GOOGLE, AND THEY SAY FROM MAINE, ONE IN 30, 35 MILLION. >> Erica: WOW, AND THAT MUTATION APPARENTLY IS DUE TO A PROTEIN THAT NORMALLY BINDS WITH THE SHELL'S PIGMENT. BUT A ONE IN 30 MILLION CHANCE OF DISCOVERING THAT LOBSTER? I WONDER IF HE WENT OUT AND BOUGHT A LOTTERY TICKET LATER THAT DAY. >>> FROM ALL OF US HERE AT "THE NATIONAL," THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. YOU CAN WATCH ANYWHERE, ANY TIME ON THE FREE CBC NEWS APP AND SUBSCRIBE TO "THE NATIONAL'S" YouTube CHANNEL. >>> I'M ERICA JOHNSON, TAKE CARE. ( ) ( ) >> All right,Family Feud Canada'sback and survey says... [board dings] >> Audience: Apply now! >> Go to cbc.ca/familyfeudcanada and you could end up on this very stage. [cheers and applause] [theme plays] ( ) Make your first move with battery power made by STIHL. ( ) ( ) ( ) Find STIHL tools, starting at $229.99. Shop local. Buy STIHL. Find yours at STIHL.ca. With FASTSIGNS, create factory grade visual solutions to perfect your process. FASTSIGNS. Make Your Statement™. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Loving the uncommon is a wonderful thing we have in common. ( ) We all need fibre for our digestive health, but most Canadians only get about 50% of the fibre they need. Good thing Metamucil Gummies are an easy way to get plantbased fibre. Three gummies have the same amount of fibre as 2 cups of broccoli. Metamucil Gummies. The easy way to get your daily fibre. The all new GoDaddy Airo helps you get your business online in minutes with the power of AI... with a perfect name, a great logo, and a beautiful website. Just start with a domain, a few clicks, and you're in business. Make now the future at GoDaddy.ca/Airo ( ) That's a DQ Chicken Strip Basket! Oh look at those tasty DQ chicken strips. And fries! Plus all the dips! Oh let's order one, right now! DQ. Happy Tastes Good. Woman: My grandson can choose to be anything he wants to be. Which reminds me: I've got a few choices to make of my own. Welcome to Seniors Choice. How can I help? Hi, I'd like a quick quote, please. If you're a Canadian Resident aged 50-80, you can choose the right amount of coverage for you and your family up to $250,000. That kind of money would help a lot. You can choose to apply over the phone now in just minutes, with no medicals or blood tests, just a few health and lifestyle questions. Wow. That easy? Depending on the coverage you choose, it would be as little as $14.88 a month. That's just 49 cents a day. That's less than I thought. And that money could help my family cover my funeral costs, support my husband's retirement planning or even pay off the loans. I'll do it. Seniors Choice are the #1 Direct Choice for Canadians over 50. To get a free, no-obligation quote, call one of our trusted insurance advisors today at 1-844-834-2722. Or visit seniorschoice.ca. Her particular skill set can be helpful to us. -She's a con artist. I need to get off that boat

and back to being a full time detective. And you need to stay out of prison. The best way we do that is to keep our heads down and do as we're told. ( ) >> Tonight, terrifying turbulence. A dozen people injured onboard an international flight. >> It was very scary. There was panic everywhere. >> Erica:ANOTHER sudden mid-air drop sends passengers and crew flying. >> I went right into the air. >> Erica:WHAT is making turbulence more common, severe and dangerous? >> Vote for me and we should win together. >> Erica:DONALD trump heckled and booed. Why he risked creating cheers for jeers at a libertarian convention. >>> A facebook account hijacked and friends tricked out of thousands of dollars. >> They had a lot of people saying this is a scam and they didn't do anything about it. >> Erica:WHY it is still making the rounds online. ( ) >> Announcer: from cbc news this is "the national" with erica johnson. >> Erica: good evening, ian is away tonight. >>> Passengers aboard a qatar airways flight are recounting a terrifying episode of extreme turbulence that left 12 people injured, the second case of severe turbulence this week. Six passengers and six cabin crew were hurt after the plane hit turbulence en route from dublin to doha. Emergency crews met the plane when it landed in ireland. Yvette brend shows us what happened when the plane suddenly lost altitude and why it's happening more often. >> It was very scary. It was the worst experience. >> Reporter: shaken, but safe. Qatar airway passengers on a flight from doha to dublin recall turbulence over türkiye. >> People were all over, on the ceiling, everywhere. You would go up in the air and come straight back down. >> There was panic everywhere. >> Reporter: passengers say that the plane seemed to drop suddenly for about five seconds during food and drink service. 12 were injured, eight taken to hospital. This only days after more than 100 singapore airlines passengers were injured when turbulence hit a flight to london over myanmar. One 73-year-old passenger with a heart condition died. >> It can happen very suddenly, without any warning at all. >> Reporter: the national transportation safety board says that turbulence accounts for more than a third of accidents on airplanes and can cause severe injury. >> If you're not strapped in, there's a good chance that you're going to get brain or upper spinal injuries. So even though seatbelt sign is off, while you're seated, keep that belt fastened. >> Reporter:SINGAPORE airlines changed safety rules after tuesday's turbulence to stop serving hot meals and drinks when the seatbelt sign is on. Researchers warn that air turbulence events are increasing and becoming more difficult to predict. >> I do think that we need to continually re-evaluate that in the face of the reality that these things are more frequent and more severe than before. >> Reporter: in a statement

>>> U.n.'s top court ordered israel to halt its offensive in rafah two days ago, but israel says that attacking the city is crucial for defeating hamas. From rafah the militant group launched a barrage of missiles deep enough to trigger air raid sirens in tel aviv. [sirens] the first such attack since january. There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries. >>> In gaza, medical workers say that the death toll at the tent camp is expected to rise as the search-and-rescue continues. >>> University of toronto students protesting that war are facing a looming deadline -- end the encampment by tomorrow morning or the administration is threatening legal action. But lisa xing explains that the protesters have a potentially powerful new ally. >> We will not be tired out. >> Reporter: a clear message from protesters -- they are not budging. >> We're not interested in committees, we're interested in commitment. >> Reporter:COMMITMENTS that the university say they're unwilling to make. They set up camp three weeks ago demanding that the city make its investments public and cutting ties with companies that profit from offensive in gaza and with some israeli universities. The u of t's latest offer, to consider a working group to look at disclosure and divesting. Disclosure and divesting. >> We don't have time six months to wait to go through this process and procedure only at the end to be given a no. >> The university of toronto doesn't care about their students. >> Reporter: so talks continue as the threats of action looms. The university is giving demonstrators until monday morning to leave, otherwise, students could be expelled. Staff and faculty fired. The university asking the courts to clear the encampment, but protesters may get reinforcements. Now the ontario federation of labour is putting its weight of one million workers behind the students and staff here, saying that the negotiations must continue in good faith, and without the threat of police intervention. In an open letter to the university, the ofl said, you decide to move against the students, you will have to go through the workers first. >> It is a very big deal and it's a thing that the people have been asking for. And they are grounded in national and international law.le have been asking for. And they are grounded in national and international law. >> Reporter: the orginisation representing several jewish student unions in ontario says that it is past the time for action. >> This is a very intimidating and harassing environment that the universities all across the province have shamefully allowed to continue for far too long. >> Reporter: this week the university of waterloo put its protesters on notice. Two québec universities have gone to court to remove their encampment. And earlier this month, protesters were forcefully disbursed in alberta, raising the question when and how it could happen here. Lisa xing, cbc news, toronto. >> Erica: they are looking for for multiple suspects who shot at a jewish girl's elementary school on saturday. >> They exited the vehicle and shot at the school causing damage at the front of the school. >> Erica: no one was injured. Police say that the motivation is not clear yet. But the hate crimes university is helping to investigate. The prime minister and ontario's premier both condemned the shooting as an act of anti-semitism.

