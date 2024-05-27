CBCN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #3

>>> When we come back, a rare catch off of the coast of nova scotia. >> Just yellow -- bright yellow. There was no missing it, that is for sure. >> Erica: the story behind this colourful lobster next. Steve Jobs: We are calling it iPhone! Why would anybody want a phone without a keyboard? [upbeat electronic] Canada has one of the best backyards in the world. Don't let allergies prevent you from breathing it all in. (Sneeze, birds squawking) Get relief fast. Reactine acts fast to relieve allergy symptoms and lasts 24 hours. How can you protect yourself from continually rising health care costs not covered by your government health insurance? With SureHealth from Green Shield Canada. My SureHealth plan helps to protect me and my family from a lot of routine medical expenses. Host: Like prescription drugs, dental care and vision care. And many unexpected expenses I could face, if I have an accident or get a serious illness. Like physiotherapists, chiropractors, home care, emergency medical travel expenses, and more. And for most plans, your acceptance is guaranteed, with no health exam and no medical questions when you apply. If you're self-employed, don't have health coverage at work, are recently retired or retiring soon, get SureHealth now and protect yourself and your family from rising health care costs not covered by your government health plan. Call or visit SureHealth.ca now for your free, personalized SureHealth info package. That's SureHealth.ca. At Pet Valu, we treat your pet like our pet. Well, Georgie, it's time for adult food. And there's a lot of great options to choo... too choose from. They grow up so fast. I know... I do this like ten times a day. Do you remember when I gave you that? 50 years ago, and I'm still trying to figure it out. Well, one thing we did figure out was a better way to waterproof decks and balconies. Certainly did. It takes no time at all to solve your decking needs at duradek.com a delicious McWrap can be hard to put down. But with new Creamy Avocado Ranch sauce, it's even harder. So what'll it be Sarah? Juicy text, or juicy bite? Obviously. For the McWrap fans. ( ) The all new GoDaddy Airo helps you get your business online in minutes with the power of ai... with a perfect name, a great logo, and a beautiful website. Just start with a domain, a few clicks, and you're in business. Make now the future at GoDaddy.ca/Airo Voltaren Emulgel Extra Strength contains an anti-inflammatory... ...that has the power to relieve your muscle and joint pain. It penetrates deep to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. And you can go 12 hours between applications. Voltaren. The joy of movement. Meet the Melville's.They've had GlobalDecking vinyl on their deckfor over 3 and now they're readyfor a new look. By using global decking systemsdeck membranes. There'sno need to rip up the old deck and send to a landfill or purchase more lumberto rebuild a new one. Just pick one of our attractive prints and have it installeddirectly over the old one. Good for another 30 years. Global Decking Systems. The only decksurface you will ever need. >>The Great Canadian Baking Showis back. >> It's time to get whisked away into a magical tent. >> Whisked away? I see what you did there. It has begun. >> Alan, please don't start with a - >> Donut. >> - pun competition. >> I got my eyes on the pies. >> I'm jayme poisson and tomorrow on cbc's daily news podcast "frontburner," we're talking about the announcement of a snap election in the U.K. and why after an era of unprecedented dominance, the tories could be on their way out. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or on YouTube. ( ) >> Erica: they are calling it a one-in-30-million catch. A yellow lobster caught off of the coast of pictou island in nova scotia. It was a big surprise when it turned up in their traps. They told their story to tom murphy. And tonight it's our "moment." ( ) >> Just bright yellow lobster, something I have never seen before. We were just on the west end of pictou island, just regular and hauling our trowels and they stopped and said, look down at this trap here. And so it was all operations came to a stand still and this stood out from the rest. Just yellow -- bright yellow. Yeah, it was. I mean, there was no missing it, that's for sure. And it was almost like just found a can of yellow paint more or less. So the first thing was first, of course, everybody had their cell phones out and a half dozen pictures or more were taken and,

YEAH, JUST SAT THERE AND ADMIRED IT I GUESS FOR THE NEXT FEW MINUTES AND CARRIED ON, I GUESS. >> Reporter: HOW RARE DO YOU THINK THAT IT IS? >> ACCORDING TO GOOGLE, AND THEY SAY FROM MAINE, ONE IN 30, 35 MILLION. >> Erica: WOW, AND THAT MUTATION APPARENTLY IS DUE TO A PROTEIN THAT NORMALLY BINDS WITH THE SHELL'S PIGMENT. BUT A ONE IN 30 MILLION CHANCE OF DISCOVERING THAT LOBSTER? I WONDER IF HE WENT OUT AND BOUGHT A LOTTERY TICKET LATER THAT DAY. >>> FROM ALL OF US HERE AT "THE NATIONAL," THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. YOU CAN WATCH ANYWHERE, ANY TIME ON THE FREE CBC NEWS APP AND SUBSCRIBE TO "THE NATIONAL'S" YouTube CHANNEL. >>> I'M ERICA JOHNSON, TAKE CARE. ( )

( ) >> Tonight, terrifying turbulence. A dozen people injured onboard an international flight. >> It was very scary. There was panic everywhere. >> Erica:ANOTHER sudden mid-air drop sends passengers and crew flying. >> I went right into the air. >> Erica:WHAT is making turbulence more common, severe and dangerous? >> Vote for me and we should win together. >> Erica:DONALD trump heckled and booed. Why he risked creating cheers for jeers at a libertarian convention. >>> A facebook account hijacked and friends tricked out of thousands of dollars. >> They had a lot of people saying this is a scam and they didn't do anything about it. >> Erica:WHY it is still making the rounds online. ( ) >> Announcer: from cbc news this is "the national" with erica johnson. >> Erica: good evening, ian is away tonight. >>> Passengers aboard a qatar airways flight are recounting a terrifying episode of extreme turbulence that left 12 people injured, the second case of severe turbulence this week. Six passengers and six cabin crew were hurt after the plane hit turbulence en route from dublin to doha. Emergency crews met the plane when it landed in ireland. Yvette brend shows us what happened when the plane suddenly lost altitude and why it's happening more often. >> It was very scary. It was the worst experience. >> Reporter: shaken, but safe. Qatar airway passengers on a flight from doha to dublin recall turbulence over türkiye. >> People were all over, on the ceiling, everywhere. You would go up in the air and come straight back down. >> There was panic everywhere. >> Reporter: passengers say that the plane seemed to drop suddenly for about five seconds during food and drink service. 12 were injured, eight taken to hospital. This only days after more than 100 singapore airlines passengers were injured when turbulence hit a flight to london over myanmar. One 73-year-old passenger with a heart condition died. >> It can happen very suddenly, without any warning at all. >> Reporter: the national transportation safety board says that turbulence accounts for more than a third of accidents on airplanes and can cause severe injury. >> If you're not strapped in, there's a good chance that you're going to get brain or upper spinal injuries. So even though seatbelt sign is off, while you're seated, keep that belt fastened. >> Reporter:SINGAPORE airlines changed safety rules after tuesday's turbulence to stop serving hot meals and drinks when the seatbelt sign is on. Researchers warn that air turbulence events are increasing and becoming more difficult to predict. >> I do think that we need to continually re-evaluate that in the face of the reality that these things are more frequent and more severe than before. >> Reporter: in a statement to cbc, qatar airways say that the boeing flight is now under internal investigation. Safety and security are their top priority. >> So, yeah, it was just atrocious. Never again. >> Reporter: this man walked away with just torn clothes and questions how he plans to travel next time. Yvette brend, cbc news, vancouver. >> Erica: officials in gaza say that israeli airstrikes hit a tent camp in rafah, killing at least 35 people. A warning here -- the images coming from the scene are graphic and disturbing. [sirens] rescuers scrambled to find survivors at the camp and some victims trapped as fire tore through the area. >>(speaking alternate language). >> Erica: "it burned them," said this man, "it burned a whole neighbourhood. People are still burning." israel says that it is investigating the incident but its target, a hamas compound, was legitimate under international law.

>>> U.n.'s top court ordered israel to halt its offensive in rafah two days ago, but israel says that attacking the city is crucial for defeating hamas. From rafah the militant group launched a barrage of missiles deep enough to trigger air raid sirens in tel aviv. [sirens] the first such attack since january. There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries. >>> In gaza, medical workers say that the death toll at the tent camp is expected to rise as the search-and-rescue continues. >>> University of toronto students protesting that war are facing a looming deadline -- end the encampment by tomorrow morning or the administration is threatening legal action. But lisa xing explains that the protesters have a potentially powerful new ally. >> We will not be tired out. >> Reporter: a clear message from protesters -- they are not budging. >> We're not interested in committees, we're interested in commitment. >> Reporter:COMMITMENTS that the university say they're unwilling to make. They set up camp three weeks ago demanding that the city make its investments public and cutting ties with companies that profit from offensive in gaza and with some israeli universities. The u of t's latest offer, to consider a working group to look at disclosure and divesting. Disclosure and divesting. >> We don't have time six months to wait to go through this process and procedure only at the end to be given a no. >> The university of toronto doesn't care about their students. >> Reporter: so talks continue as the threats of action looms. The university is giving demonstrators until monday morning to leave, otherwise, students could be expelled. Staff and faculty fired. The university asking the courts to clear the encampment, but protesters may get reinforcements. Now the ontario federation of labour is putting its weight of one million workers behind the students and staff here, saying that the negotiations must continue in good faith, and without the threat of police intervention. In an open letter to the university, the ofl said, you decide to move against the students, you will have to go through the workers first. >> It is a very big deal and it's a thing that the people have been asking for. And they are grounded in national and international law.le have been asking for. And they are grounded in national and international law. >> Reporter: the orginisation representing several jewish student unions in ontario says that it is past the time for action. >> This is a very intimidating and harassing environment that the universities all across the province have shamefully allowed to continue for far too long. >> Reporter: this week the university of waterloo put its protesters on notice. Two québec universities have gone to court to remove their encampment. And earlier this month, protesters were forcefully disbursed in alberta, raising the question when and how it could happen here. Lisa xing, cbc news, toronto. >> Erica: they are looking for for multiple suspects who shot at a jewish girl's elementary school on saturday. >> They exited the vehicle and shot at the school causing damage at the front of the school. >> Erica: no one was injured. Police say that the motivation is not clear yet. But the hate crimes university is helping to investigate. The prime minister and ontario's premier both condemned the shooting as an act of anti-semitism.

>>> As many as 670 people are presumed dead in papua new guinea, after a huge landslide swept through remote villages, burying people and homes in its path. Rescuers are racing to free people trapped under debris. The disaster was sparked by an earthquake that hit the northern part of the southern pacific country friday. >>> At least 15 people were killed as violent storms and tornadoes swept across the southern U.S. this weekend, destroying homes and knocking out power to half a million people. Multiple tornadoes touched down in texas, killing at least seven people, including two young children and leaving a trail of destruction. >> When it hit, it was -- it was just so loud. It was like something just crashed into us. >> Erica: powerful storms and twisters also ripped through arkansas and oklahoma, taking lives and flattening homes and businesses. >> Just everything that you had and worked so hard for all of these years is gone. >> Erica: over half a million people across nine states lost power. As warnings about large hail and more tornadoes continue. >>> Donald trump got a rough ride on the campaign trail this weekend, appearing at the libertarian party convention in washington. He was loudly heckleed and booed as he hit the stage. Alison northcott now on what fueled the hostility. >> And I am truly honoured to be invited here tonight. >> Reporter: he may have been invited but it was clear that donald trump was not welcomed by everyone at the libertarian convention on saturday. >> Now I think that you should nominate me or at least vote for me and we should win together. >> Reporter: as trump sought support, he faced boos and jeers, but struck back too. >> You know, only do that if you want to win -- if you want to lose, don't do that. Keep getting your 3% every four years. >> Reporter: the libertarian party believes in limited government and more individual freedoms, values that trump has championed, but some libertarians distrust trump over his covid policies and adding to the national debt. >> He's going to say anything that he can to get more votes and push more people in his direction. >> I'm very, very happy to be here today. >> Reporter: another presidential hopeful, independent candidate robert f. Kennedy jr., spoke at the convention friday, criticising trump and biden's pandemic policies. As americans prepare for a trump-biden rematch in this fall's presidential election, both candidates have to contend with R.F.K. jr. And the risk that he could dilute their support in key battleground states. >> This is shaping up to be another extraordinarily close presidential election. >> Reporter:THIS political science professor says that trump's appearance shows that he's looking to win over any support that he can as he and biden look at the kennedy campaign with trepidation. >> For biden, they're worried that kennedy will appeal to old-school democrats who have fond memories of kennedy's father and his brother, president john f. Kennedy. But from the trump campaign, they're worried that this is somebody who is running on anti-vaccine sentiment, who is running on the host of sort of conspiracy theory ideas that are very appealing to a lot of folks on the right. >> Erica:AND, alison, after a busy weekend of campaigning, trump's legal issues will keep him busy in the days ahead? >> Reporter: yes, erica, and for weeks he had to juggle his stops with court appearances at his criminal trial in new york and he'll be back in court on tuesday for closing arguments over whether he falsified the business records to cover up payments to conceal an alleged sexual encounter with stormy daniels, allegations that trump denies. The judge will then instruct the jury before deliberations can begin. >> Erica: okay, we'll be watching. Alison northcott in washington tonight.

>>> A keynote of donald trump is nato failing to meet its promised spending promises. Now they are targeting justin trudeau directly and urging canada to honour their alliance commitment. J.P. tasker now with their call to pay up. >> Reporter: prime minister justin trudeau was in the hot seat again over defence spending. In a rare move, a bipartisan group of 23 U.S. senators blasted canada's commitment to the nato military alliance. Writing in a letter, "we are concerned and profoundly disappointed canada won't hit the target of spending 2% of G.D.P. on defence this decade." adding "canada will fail to meet its obligation to the alliance to the detriment of all nato allies and the free world without immediate and meaningful action." >> We would sure like to have our closest neighbour and closest friend step up a bit. >> Reporter:CANADA'S latest defence plan suggest that spending will reach just 1.76% of G.D.P. by 2029, that's up from the current 1.4%, but still falls short of the target. >> Frankly, there are very few countries in nato that are doing less in terms of the percentage of their grchlt different p. Than canada, and we would like to get that number higher. >> Reporter: nato estimates that more members will hit 29% target this year, 18 of 31. This defence analyst says that canada's reputation is on the line as it falls behind other allies. >> Do you think that this letter is a bit of an embarrassment? >> Obviously, we have a lot for not meeting our targets. We're increasingly isolated. >> Reporter: trudeau says that other people in the U.S. think that what canada has planned is sufficient. Massive investments in arctic safety and security, and recognising nato's western and northern flank is canada's arctic are all extremely well received by the americans. >> Reporter: and if a big order for submarines goes through, the country could hit the 2% target sooner. >> We know that we've got work to do, we've acknowledged that from day one, that there's more that we need to do. >> Reporter:THE U.S. say they want trudeau to spend more before than the nato summit in july. Defence experts that I spoke to said that canada could lose out on funding or leadership roles if it doesn't come through. J.P. tasker, cbc news, ottawa. >> Erica:AS the alberta government seeks feedback from its proposed gender identity policies, cbc news learned that some advocates were not included. The invite list limited to just 40 groups and individuals. And as sam samson tells us, to attend they must agree to keep the conversations confidential. >> From what I am told it's the largest lgbtqsia2 library in alberta. >> Reporter: this space is to help lgbtqsia plus people to feel safe in edmonton, but the staff here worry that new policies from the alberta government could jeopardize that, policies they haven't been asked to weigh in. >> We have not received any consultation from the beginning. The ones who will be most impacted are those ones that are not from affirming safe spaces. And that is a life-long sentence of pain and suffering. >> Reporter: the province says that it is looking for feedback on proposed changes to gender policies, including banning hormone therapy for children under 16, and barring transgender women athletes from competing in women's leagues. Cbc news learned that alberta's government sent 40 invites to physicians working in gender-affirming care, bioethicists, and members of the trans community, but to attend you have to sign a non-disclosure agreement. N.D.A.s are tools that the governments have used in the past for other topics like budget discussions. In this case the province says that the indefinite N.D.A.s ensure confidentiality, but some people outright refused the invite and calling on premier danielle smith for more transparency. >> If she really wants to hear what we have to say, she can schedule a public hearing where those of us who are part of the medical community can be on record. Many of my patients said that their mental health has worsened as a result of these policy proposals. >> Reporter: this comes as more than a dozen 2slgqts plus groups did not attend pride events. >> They are infringing on what pride is about, which is celebrating your uniqueness and your identity and the integrity of you as a person as hart of -- part of the lgbtq community. >> Reporter: the U.P.C. declined an interview and stating that the party supports and celebrates all albertans. Sam samson, cbc news, edmonton. >> Erica: the family of golfer grayson murray confirmed that he died by suicide. Murray was playing in the charles schwab challenge in texas this week. He withdrew from the tournament during the second round on friday, citing an illness. Murray was a two-time pga champion and spoke about his challenges with addiction and mental health in the past. In a statement today, his parents said, "please honour grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else." murray was 30 years old.

>>> Could québec put an age limit on social media? >> Social media has an impact on mental health for many kids. >> Erica: and nicki minaj apologises to fans after being arrested this weekend. >> He asked me if I had anymore in those purses and I said, no.

>> Erica: oscar-winning composer richard m. Sherman has died. A generation of families will be familiar with his work, alongside his late brother robert, he wrote songs and music for classic films like "mary poppins" and "the jungle book" and "chitty chitty bang bang." sherman was 95.

