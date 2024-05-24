CBCN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #10

filing. We look at what went wrong. >> Reporter: the casual dining chain that serves up seafood to the masses is in hot water. Red lobster has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and is in the process of doing the same in canada, cbc news has learned. Already the chain has shutdown close to 130 U.S. locations, putting hundreds out of work. >> This is a nightmare because it's just like being separated from something that's been part of your life for 40 years. >> Reporter: as the chain grapples with hundreds of millions of dollars of debt. >> They filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection which gives them a lot of runway as they sort of figure out if they are going to operate in canada. >> Reporter: there's speculation red lobster got into deep debt by offering all you can eat shrimp in the u.s., but some experts say the 56-year-old chain faltered by not changing with the times. >> Red lobster, popular with the boomers and older demographic but did not do anything to attract the younger consumers with new innovation. >> Reporter: red lobster remains open in this country and consumers hope it stays that way. >> My favourite restaurant to eat. >> Can the canadian red lobster restaurants be saved? >> I believe with the right group coming in, with management and leadership team, that red lobster could be salvaged. >> Reporter: on tuesday, it's expected that red lobster will be granted bankruptcy protection, allowing it to stay on the menu. Sophia harris, cbc news, toronto. >> Adrienne: and london drugs says that files obtained by hackers have released private information on-line. They say they're taking steps to mitigate the impact from these criminal acts. On tuesday, the company confirmed it was a victim of a ransomware attack but it refused to pay. All 79 stores in western canada were closed for over a week due to the attack.

>>> Well, a new stedudy shows that the first nation of grassy narrows is still being poisoned. Industrial pollution is making the water and the fish that live in it even more toxic. >> Reporter: in this northwestern ontario river upstream from the grassy narrows first nation, researchers say a slow motion crisis in unfolding. >> We've elected to release this data today because of the urgency of the situation. >> You can see -- >> Reporter: a new study from western university shows that wastewater from the dryden paper mill is combining with mercury dumped in the water decades ago to generate methyl mercury which is even more toxic. >> We are a poisoned people. >> Reporter: judy da silva says that she and many others in grassy narrows first nation lived with the debilitating neurological symptoms. >> Coordination, and for me, it's swallowing. Sometimes I choke on my food. >> Reporter: an estimated 90% of the nearly 1,000 people at the first nation have signs of mercury poisoning mainly from eating fish that live in the contaminated water. In the 1960s and 70s, the dryden paper mill dumped nine tonnes of mercury into the water. >> And so they wonder why we get upset. >> Reporter: the chief of grassy narrows first nation wants action to clean the water now. >> Especially with the new generation and the children that are growing up, the river should be cleaned up for them and we should be compensated because they're still taking mercury into their system. >> Reporter: the mill owner, dryden paper, said it acquired the company from a former owner, domtar. The mill is meeting with government officials and first nation leaders next week. The government has committed to building a mercury care home, with $77 committed to the structure. Juanita taylor, cbc news, yellowknife. >> Adrienne: and in texas, tornados destroyed homes and businesses. There weren't any reports of serious injury, one city has declared a state of emergency and opened a shelter for those who lost their homes.

>>> New predictions from weather scientists warn that the upcoming hurricane season could be a bad one. International climate correspondent susan ormiston shows us the coming forecast. >> Reporter: when hurricanes hit florida last august and acapulco, it was bad, but this season is looking to be worse. >> This season is looking to be extraordinary in a number of ways. >> Reporter: all the things in place for a severe season. El nino giving way to la nina, setting up more severe storms, including the big one, ocean warmth. In parts of the tropical atlantic, temperatures are mimicking august already. Noaa predicts 17 to 25 named storms, up from last year, eight to 15 major storms, and four to seven named ones, as well. >> The forecast is the biggest that noaa has ever issued for the may outlook. >> Reporter: typically, canada sees about 25% of the severe storms. Lee hit nova scotia and new brunswick last fall after feeding on southern atlantic waters. Another worrisome pattern? Fast moving hurricanes. Otis went from a tropical storm to a killer overnight. >> When we see water temperatures this warm, you're looking at intensity and you're looking at the rate of intensity which can be tremendous, as well. >> Reporter: noaa names hurricanes. Remember fiona? It's picked 21 names this year, and that may not be enough. >> Adrienne: so susan, when experts talk about hurricanes, what can we expect? >> Reporter: when hurricanes develop, they take that energy from the ocean and become stronger. Experts are saying that more severe rainfall will happen during the storms and also rising sea level will cause more damage during storm surges. Here's the good side. Hurricanes can churn up cooler deeper water which can soothe the coral reefs that are bleaching. >> Adrienne: susan ormiston, thank you. >> Reporter: you're welcome. >> Adrienne: a sudden and deadly gust of wind caused a stage collapse in mexico. It happened during a campaign rally for a long-shot presidential candidate. At least nine people were killed, including a child. More than 100 others were injured. Some are still in serious condition. Presidential candidate was not seriously hurt. He says the weather event that caused the collapse came without any warning.

>>> Back in this country, the government has moved to reinstate citizenship for kids of foreign born canadians who were also born outside the country. They've been barred from citizenship for the past 15 years, but now a new bill aims to undo that, and as raffy boudjikanian reports, there are an unknown number of lost canadians waiting to be found. >> Reporter: right now, susan burton's children can enjoy this view, but one thing is out of reach. >> My boys cannot have citizenship. >> Reporter: she cannot pass hers onto them as she was born in the U.S. >> It is not a citizenship of convenience. For us, it is a fundamental acceptance into a country. >> Reporter: in 2009, former prime minister stephen harper changed immigration law to crack down on so-called canadians of convenience, facing pressure after ottawa paid $85 million to extract canadians from lebanon three years earlier in a war between israel and hezbollah. >> This is a technical fix to a bill that should have been done a while ago. >> Reporter: but instead it's been a long time coming. The liberal government fought a legal batting against reversing the move, only dropping that after a court order last december found a law to contravene the charter. >> We want the law to be accessible with clear and transparent rules. Not everyone is entitled to it, but for those who are, it needs to be fair. >> Reporter: marc miller is proposing foreign born children of canadian parents who have spent three cumulative years in this country would become canadian citizens, unclear for now how many people would be impacted, but the bill does have N.D.P. support. >> I've talked to parents where their children are deemed stateless, lost in the system because of this punitive unconstitution law. >> Reporter: conservatives have said they're studying the bill, but the clock is ticking. The ontario superior court says the bill has to be fixed in less than a month. Raffy boudjikanian, cbc news, ottawa. >> Adrienne: confirmation earlier today that canada is getting a new wnba time. Idil mussa has more on when they're going to tip off and what this means for the country. >> Reporter: it's official. As cbc news first reported, the wnba is coming to toronto, the league's first international franchise, the 14 overall. >> It's a huge part of growing our fan base, enhancing the value of the wnba team here and around the world. >> Reporter: the announcement was star studded with canadian rap superstar drake, former raptors star kyle lowry, and current star scottie barnes in attendance. Larry tanenbaum owns maple leaf entertainment which currently owns the 2019 nba champions toronto raptors. Tanenbaum reportedly paid $115 million U.S. for toronto's yet-to-be-named team. Compare that to the billions needed to lure an nba expansion team to the city. >> You havesee it all the time, but investing in women's basketball is a smart thing to do. >> Reporter: but for some of those younger players in toronto, it's the inspiration that's most valuable. >> I can't wait. >> Most of the woman's basketball teams are in america, and this gives us an option to have one. >> Reporter: toronto's wnba team will play out of the coca-cola coliseum at rogers place but the team will have the opportunity to play at the 20,000-seat scotiabank arena as well as in ottawa and montreal throughout their season. >> Adrienne: T.D. bank is facing calls for fines in the U.S. what T.D. admits to doing wrong. [ ]

>> Adrienne: CELINE DION GIVES A LOOK AT HER STRUGGLES TO GET BACK TO THE STAGE. >> PEOPLE, I MISS THEM. >> Adrienne: AND THE GIANT SURPRISE AT THE FRONT DOOR. >> >> Announcer: News you can trust, delivered when you want, where you want, with localCBC Radio Onelive to connect us closer to home on theCBC Newsapp. Download for free. (Sniffling) Feeling Claritin Clear is like... ( ) Is she...? Claritin Clear? Yeah. Get fast, non-drowsy allergy symptom relief. Live Claritin Clear. Sometimes the difference between a summer road trip and the road trip of the summer is an ice cold drink from McDonald's. Like a Small McCafe Iced Coffee or a refreshing Coca Cola for $1 plus tax. Step up your summer today. Wall paper or paint.We make thousands of financialdecisions every day. Stay on top of it all withalerts and insights from the CIBC Smart Account. My brother and I started Duradek when that wardrobe was- groovy. For 50 years now, we've been waterproofing decks and balconies so people can relax and enjoy rain or shine. Duradek. Some things never go out of style. ( ) When you're looking for effective pain relief choose Tylenol. It's clinically proven to start working in 15-20 minutes. ( ) Tylenol. Nutty...and sweet. Latte macchiato. ( ) This one is for the prize? Intenso. No, cool. Definitely iced. ( ) Sweet. Bye. Nespresso, what else? [dynamic]Andrew:Where we're all aboutexplaining and expanding. >> Andrew Chang: May is Asian Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating the many contributions that Asian Canadians make to Canada. [chants]. >> Adrienne: HUNDREDS OF HARVARD GRADUATES WALKED OUT OF THEIR COMMENCEMENT TODAY, PROTESTING THE WAR IN GAZA AND THE RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT 13 STUDENTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE ENCAMPMENT WOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO GRADUATE.

>>> And at oxford university in the u.k., police cracked down on palestinian protesters after they staged a sit-in on campus offices. >>> Well, there's been a public admission from T.D. bank. The C.E.O. confirms that the company failed to stop money laundering at its branches. As nisha patel explains, it raises questions on how canada punishes financial institutions. >> Reporter: T.D. bank used its branches for criminal activity and the bank failed to stop them. >> There was instances where the bank failed to detect, report, and respond to suspicious activity. This is unacceptable. >> Reporter: the bank is one of several institutions under investigation by the U.S. department of justice and three different financial regulators. Court documents allege a former bank teller accepted money to launder for drug traffickers. >> They're going to have to look at their anticorruption systems because obviously there was a gaping hole there if this could happen. >> Reporter: T.D. says it's cooperating with U.S. officials and has terminated the employees responsible. Experts estimate total fines could end up costing the bank $2 billion. >> The fines in the U.S. are meant to punish and to be large enough to hurt your reputation and your bottom line. >> Reporter: T.D.s troubles have also shone a light on money laundering in canada. Experts say regulations here are less robust. >> It's not the measure of professionalism for the amounts of money flowing through canada. >> Reporter: in a similar case, T.D. was find $6 million by canada's watchdog for failing to report suspicious transactions. >> When we limit enforcement to fines alone, it's really easy fore a person or a business -- for a person or a business that puts profits first to just look at the size of the fine compared to profits and look at whichever is bigger. >> Reporter: canada ashas promised to establish a financial crimes agency but it's not clear when that will happen. Nisha patel, cbc news, toronto. >> Adrienne: how businesses are gearing up for the edmonton oilers oilers playoff excitement.

>>> AND ROSIE IS HERE WITH "AT ISSUE." >> THE CONSERVATIVE LEADER IS WEARING MORE MAKE UP THAN I AM. >> Rosemary: IS THIS A PREVIEW OF WHAT THE NEXT ELECTION MIGHT Andrew Chang: It makes sense that they get a larger share, or does it? -Welcome to the Greenbelt. Andrew: All of this, just single detached homes? -Yes. Andrew: What do we know? I think we can explain. Announcer: About That with Andrew Chang. Watch free onCBC Gem. [Song playing - Here Comes theHotstepper by Ini Kamoze] [people shaking the ice in their cups] [people shaking the ice in their cups] [people shaking the ice in their cups] Air Wick. How far would you go to set the ambiance of your space? Try the Air Wick way with Air Wick Essential Mist. Infused with natural essential oils, to fill your moment with immersive fragrance for up to 45 days. Now that's a breath of fresh Air Wick. ( ) In here... you can expect to find... crystal clear audio... expansive display space... endless entertainment... and more comfort for everyone... But even with all that... we still left room... for all the unpredictability... spontaneity.. and unexpected things... you'll find out here... Jeep. Grand Cherokee. The most awarded SUV ever. Meet the Melville's.They've had GlobalDecking vinyl on their deckfor over 3 and now they're readyfor a new look. By using global decking systemsdeck membranes. There'sno need to rip up the old deck and send to a landfill or purchase more lumberto rebuild a new one. Just pick one of our attractive prints and have it installeddirectly over the old one. Good for another 30 years. Global Decking Systems. The only decksurface you will ever need. ( ) (I am by your side ) Thanks! Anytime! (I am by your side ) ( ) ( ) That's a DQ Chicken Strip Basket! Oh look at those tasty DQ chicken strips. And fries! Plus all the dips! Oh let's order one, right now! DQ. Happy Tastes Good. I did not know what my future would look like. The energy wasn't set up for me to thrive in. I didn't realize how formative 25 to 30 would be. I was so excited when they said I got to do an interview with you. Announcer: Q with Tom Power. Available now onCBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. [ ] >> Adrienne: SUPERSTAR CELINE DION IS BACK -- ON T.V., AT LEAST. THE TRAILER FOR HER NEW DOCUMENTARY, "I AM CELINE DION," GIVES A LOOK INTO HER LIFE-ALTERING ILLNESS, STIFF-PERSON SYNDROME, AND HER FIGHT TO GET BACK ON STAGE. >> I MISS IT SO MUCH, THE PEOPLE. I MISS THEM. IF I CAN'T RUN, I'LL WALK. IF I CAN'T WALK, I'LL CRAWL. >> Adrienne: IT ALSO SHOWS INTIMATE MOMENTS WITH HER KIDS. THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DOCUMENTARY WILL BE RELEASED IN JUNE.

>>> Well, edmonton oilers fans are buzzing tonight as the western conference finals get underway. The oilers are canada's last hope for stanley cup glory after 31 years, and as julia wong shows us, fans are all in. >> Reporter: when the oilers made it into the western conference final, this edmonton pub exploded with excitement. Now it's all hands on deck, anticipating big crowds even for away games, extra staff and security have been hired, and staff are working to make game days special. >> We have a deejay playing during the game, so any time a commercial starts, energetic music starts. >> Reporter: those who made the trek to dallas are showing their oilers pride, like this super fan who normally looks more like this. >> Got the people going, bring up the atmosphere, right? Like, bringing a lot of positivity, too. Puts some smiles on people's faces. >> Reporter: for this alberta-born oilers fan now living in dallas, he takes hometown loyalty seriously. >> I knew the oilers had won the series, so I took the day off. I needed to have some time to relax, clean the house, get my favourite spot on the couch ready. >> Reporter: this local burger shop once offered a game day burger served on a blue and orange bun, but the oilers lost, so that colorful bun had to go. >> I am really superstitious. It had to go. One and done. >> Reporter: the dallas stars may be favoured, but the oilers have their own star power. >> Having stars like connor

mcdavid and leon draisatl, it's almost like having wayne gretzky and mark messier. You can't ever count them out. >> Reporter: julia wong, cbc news, edmonton. >> Adrienne: now let's breakdown the week in politics. Rosie is here with "at issue." >> The conservative leader is wearing more make up than I am. >> Rosemary: this time, the deputy prime minister had to apologize for that comment. >> With so many empty stomachs, isn't it a little bit wacko to be raising prices on farmers and food? >> Rosemary: with the election still months away, is it crazy to be doing this? Let's break it down with our panel, chantal hebert, andrew coyne, and althia raj. We've now entered what we call silly season here, where, for the next five weeks, M.P.s do not not get to go back to their ridings for a week, and this is the first week of that. I'm not sure where we're going to end up by the end of june. Althia, on a more serious note, what do you make of sort of the tenor of discourse and debate given chrystia freeland's comments and poiflierre poilievre, too. >> One thing, the liberals have decided to fight fire with fight, which is not a good look for them after a lot of hard work. You see miss freeland, the deep prime minister, going out of their way to attack the opposition leader. The other thing is tieing mr. Poilievre to a strategy that worked in 2020 and 2021, and that's mr. Poilievre is a phony. Andrew scheer was a dual citizen. With erin o'toole, they had him on vaccine mandates and abortion and guns, and you see that starting to happen with the conservative leader. You saw miss freeland withdraw her comments, and after that, she called him a phony. They started laying the groundwork for the abortion question, but they went there on carbon pricing, they went there today on homelessness, on support for our veterans. I think those two things have given the liberals a bit of a swing in their step. They seem much happier this week than they have from their week in their constituency and the slight rise in the polls. >> Rosemary: chantal, that's like framing a leader which everyone wants to do, is paint a picture of someone. But those personalized attacks that are pretty petty, to be honest, does that tend to work or is that anything that canadians would be listening to and think oh, no, she's right? >> She's right that he's wearing more make up than she is. If he was she and that person was a man saying that to a woman in the house of commons, we'd be in deep trouble today. It's a stupid comment but it's also a demeaning comment, and it didn't particularly work. Why should anyone stop doing whatever serious things they're doing to worry about the make up on the face of the leader of the opposition or the minister of finance? Yes, it is silly season. Does anybody remember the elbowing episode when the prime minister stormed across the aisle some years ago at the same time in the session because he was angry because it was taking too long to get a vote underway? We've seen unpleasant scenes in the past. I've covered thomas mulcairn and stephen harper, and I've rarely seen two leaders who dislike each other as much as justin trudeau and pierre poilievre, and framing it that way. But the liberals may want to look back in history to how the conservatives were successful in framing liberal leaders. When they tried it with justin trudeau, it wasn't third time it works.

