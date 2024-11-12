Cavs move to 12-0 with 119-113 victory over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 on Monday night to become the eighth NBA team to begin a season with 12 straight wins.

Darius Garland scored 17 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers scored at least 110 points for the 11th time.

Garland rolled in a layup with 24 seconds left, and Mitchell made two free throws to help close it out.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points for Chicago, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Coby White and Nicola Vucevic each had 20 points.

The Bulls opened a nine-point lead with 4:26 left in the third quarter before Cleveland bounced back late for a second straight game.

ROCKETS 107, WIZARDS 92

HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored 27 points for a second straight game and added 17 rebounds, leading Houston to a win over Washington.

Sengun hit 12 of 19 shots and added three blocks. Jalen Green scored 18 points, Amen Thompson had 13, and Jabari Smith Jr. and Aaron Holiday each added 11.

With Fred VanVleet out due to a hamstring injury that coach Ime Udoka said was a day-to-day issue, rookie Reed Sheppard and Holiday saw increased minutes. Sheppard matched his early career high with seven points.

Washington forward Kyle Kuzma returned from a five-game absence due to a right groin strain and led Washington with 18 points on 7-for-18 shooting in 24 minutes. Jordan Poole had 11 points and eight turnovers.

Houston led 55-40 at halftime and never trailed.

SPURS 116, KINGS 96

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 34 points and 14 rebounds, Chris Paul added 12 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio rolled to a victory over Sacramento.

De’Aron Fox had 24 points, Domantas Sabonis finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 21 points for Sacramento.

San Antonio snapped a four-game skid against Sacramento.

Harrison Barnes had 10 points in his first game against Sacramento since being traded to San Antonio in the offseason.

NETS 107, PELICANS 105

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer for the lead in the final minute, and Brooklyn defeated New Orleans to extend their losing streak to five games.

Cameron Johnson and Noah Clowney each scored 15 points and Dennis Schroder scored 14 for the Nets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points, but scored just 2 points on a pair of free throws in the second half. Rookie center Yves Missi had 17 points and 11 rebounds — both career highs — and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 15 points for the Pelicans, who did not score during the final 3:35.

Brandon Boston Jr., who had 10 assists, made a 27-foot 3-pointer and followed that up with a dunk after a steal by Missi to give New Orleans a 105-101 lead.

But the Pelicans missed their final eight shots as the Nets pulled back in front.

THUNDER 134, CLIPPERS 128

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 45 points, and Oklahoma City beat Los Angeles in their first game this season without Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren will miss at least eight weeks with a pelvic fracture after a hard fall during Sunday’s loss to Golden State. The 7-foot-1 forward/center had been one of the league’s most efficient scorers and top shot blockers.

Gilgeous-Alexander picked up the slack by making 13 of 21 field goals and 15 of 16 free throws. He also had nine assists. Jalen Williams scored 28 points and Lu Dort added 19 for Oklahoma City.

With their tallest starter at 6-foot-6, the Thunder ran relentlessly, yet committed just 11 turnovers. They were outrebounded 47-29.

Norman Powell scored 31 points, but he fouled out with the Clippers down four with 1:32 remaining. Ivica Zubac had 22 points and 14 rebounds and Derrick Jones Jr. added 20 points for Los Angeles. James Harden had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, but he shot 5 of 15 and had five fouls.

The Associated Press