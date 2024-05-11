Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Game 3 predictions and odds for Eastern Conference Semifinals

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 07: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Eastern Conference Semifinals are heating up as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are deadlocked at 1-1, setting the stage for a thrilling Game 3 in Cleveland on Saturday.

The Celtics may have picked up the first win with a commanding 120-95 victory in Game 1 at TD Garden, but the Cavaliers showed their mettle in Game 2, delivering a resounding 118-94 loss to the top-seeded Celtics on their home court.

Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell — who scored 29 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out eight assists — for the Cavaliers, who have evened the second-round series in a display of sheer determination.

East Semifinals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 3 predictions

Bleacher Nation: Celtics 116 – Cavaliers 108

Staff writes: "Jayson Tatum puts up 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, with 4.9 assists. Derrick White contributes 15.2 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Tatum makes more threes per game than any other (active) member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest. Jaylen Brown averages 1.2 steals per game, while White swats 1.2 shots per contest."

Sportsbook wire: Celtics 116 – Cavaliers 108

Staff writes: "Cleveland has won 11 of the 29 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.9%). When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +264 or longer, Cleveland has gone 1-2 (33.3%). Cleveland has a 27.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability."

ESPN: Cleveland has a 50.5% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a 50.5% chance of beating the Boston Celtics in Game 3.

East Semifinals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 3 betting lines, odds

The Boston Celtics are favored to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread: Boston (-8.5)

Moneyline: Boston (-350); Cleveland (+280)

Total Over/Under: 211.5

East Semifinals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 TD Garden, Boston, MA Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 TD Garden, Boston, MA Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 3 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH Saturday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 4 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 5 (If necessary) TD Garden, Boston, MA Wednesday, May 15 at TBD TNT, Fubo Game 6(If necessary) Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH Friday, May 17 at TBD ESPN, ESPN+ Game 7(If necessary) TD Garden, Boston, MA Sunday, May 19 at TBD TBD

