Cavaliers play the Thunder on 10-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Oklahoma City as winners of 10 consecutive games.

The Cavaliers have gone 18-1 at home. Cleveland is second in the league averaging 122.5 points and is shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Thunder are 13-3 in road games. Oklahoma City is 26-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The 122.5 points per game the Cavaliers score are 19.5 more points than the Thunder allow (103.0). The Thunder average 115.1 points per game, 4.4 more than the 110.7 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 23.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Cavaliers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunder.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 125.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Thunder: 10-0, averaging 113.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Alex Caruso: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press