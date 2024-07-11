Cautious Robertson makes 1 change to New Zealand's lineup for the 2nd rugby test against England

England's George Martin attempts to block a kick from New Zealand's Damian McKenzie during their rugby union test match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has made only one injury-enforced change to his starting lineup for Saturday’s second test against England in Auckland.

New Zealand opened the two-test series with a 16-15 win at Dunedin last weekend.

T.J. Perenara injured his leg in the first test and Finlay Christie will take his place as starting scrumhalf. Uncapped Cortez Ratima has been selected to make his test debut from the bench.

“Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his whanau (family),” Robertson said. “He’s a talented young man who is ready for test," rugby.

Robertson resisted other changes such as bringing in Caleb Clarke on the left wing and Ethan Blackadder on the blindside flank. There was also speculation of a change in midfield and starting Beauden Barrett at fullback.

Instead, Robertson has given the same players who played the first test a chance to improve their performance in the second at Eden Park, where New Zealand is unbeaten in 48 tests over 30 years.

Stephen Perofeta remains at fullback, with Beauden Barrett on the bench. Perofeta had a hand in one of the All Blacks’ two tries in Dunedin. Robertson also has retained Samipeni Finau in the backrow after he was cleared of a head injury.

Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett remain Robertson’s preferred midfield combination, though they were kept quiet by the England rush defense. Robertson might have considered the powerful Clarke as a point of difference on the left wing but has retained Mark Telea, who was closely marked in the first test.

“We can feel New Zealand’s support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park,” Robertson said. “It’s a very special venue to the All Blacks and we’re going there on Saturday to win the series against England.”

___

New Zealand: Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Samipeni Finau, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett.

___

