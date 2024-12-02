Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Targets: Anton Lundell one of several high-upside pickups ahead of Week 9

Florida Panthers C/RW Anton Lundell tops the list of high-upside fantasy hockey pickups ahead of Week 9. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fantasy hockey managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's waiver wire pickups for your consideration.

Anton Lundell, C/RW, Panthers (35% rostered)

Categories: Goals/Points/Shots/Blocks/Faceoffs

Lundell slowed down offensively following a torrid start to the year, but he has been heating up again. He has two goals, three assists, nine shots, six hits and five blocks in his last four outings. The 23-year-old Lundell has eight tallies and 19 points through 24 contests, putting him on pace for his first 60-point showing. Even if he falls short of that mark, Lundell should establish new personal bests. His faceoff production has dipped with Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup, but Lundell still leads the Panthers with 174 victories on puck drops. Lundell also has 53 shots, 19 blocks and 30 hits this campaign. He has an abundance of upside ahead of matchups against Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and San Jose this week.

Anders Lee, LW, Islanders (24%)

Categories: Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Lee has had issues with consistency in 2024-25, but he has been hot recently. He has three goals, three assists, seven shots and 12 hits in his last four outings. He didn't have a point in four contests beforehand and had 10 points across seven appearances before that scoring skid. Despite his ups and downs, Lee sits second on the Islanders with 19 points and shares the team lead with 10 goals. Lee also has amassed 78 shots and 39 hits across 25 appearances this campaign. He has fit nicely on the top line and first power-play unit, making him a worthwhile addition during New York's four-game week.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Hockey Club (21%)

Categories: Assists/Points/Shots

Schmaltz found the back of the net for the first time in 2024-25 in Saturday's 6-0 win over Vegas with a two-goal performance. His career-low 3.7 shooting percentage is bound to improve, and ending his lengthy goalless drought should give him a boost. Schmaltz has registered a multipoint effort in three of his last five contests, giving him two goals, four assists and 16 shots during that stretch. He has generated 19 points, 54 shots and five power-play points (one goal, four assists) through 24 outings this campaign. The 28-year-old forward is on pace for his second straight 60-point season and should be rostered in more fantasy leagues.

Kent Johnson, C, Blue Jackets (20%)

Categories: Goals/Points/Shots

Johnson has reached the scoresheet in all nine of his appearances this season. He has compiled six goals, 11 points and 19 shots. After missing 14 straight games due to a shoulder injury, he has earned four goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. Columbus has been surprisingly efficient in the offensive zone this campaign, and Johnson will continue to log heavy minutes in a top-six role and get power-play time on the first combination. The Blue Jackets play four times this week, giving the talented 22-year-old plenty of chances to extend his scoring spree and build on his 2024-25 breakout.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, C/LW, Capitals (19%)

Categories: Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks

Dubois has two goals and nine points in his last 11 outings following a rocky start to the season. His career-low 8.6 shooting percentage has begun to correct itself, as he has scored twice on seven shots in his past six games. Dubois has chipped in 13 assists, 16 points, 35 shots, 22 blocks and 24 hits through 24 appearances this campaign. He hasn't been a standout performer, but he can still provide decent category coverage during Washington's three-game week versus San Jose, Toronto and Montreal.

Dmitri Voronkov, LW, Blue Jackets (15%)

Categories: Goals/Points/Shots

Voronkov didn't have a point in three games after missing the first nine games of the 2024-25 campaign because of an upper-body injury. However, he has been all over the scoresheet ever since, collecting six goals and 11 points in his past 11 outings. He has four tallies and four helpers during his six-game point streak. Voronkov also has 28 shots, seven hits and eight blocks through 14 appearances this season.

Voronkov's jump from a 12.7 shooting percentage to 20.0 is a red flag, and it will be challenging to maintain his current pace to achieve 31 goals and 57 points, but the 24-year-old should easily surpass the 18 goals and 34 points he contributed in 2023-24. He has been skating on Columbus' top line with Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko while seeing time on the first power-play unit. Voronkov has a wealth of upside entering a four-game week for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Kraken (12% rostered)

Categories: Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Bjorkstrand has two markers and four assists over his five-game point spree. Following a sluggish start, he has seemingly rounded back into form. Bjorkstrand has flirted with the 60-point plateau in two of the previous three seasons and has three straight 20-goal campaigns. He has been productive in various lineup spots before getting elevated to the top line.

Bjorkstrand has accounted for 55 shots and 20 hits through 24 games this season. He could be a solid long-term addition if he remains on track, and Bjorkstrand may be deserving of at least a short-term pickup if he can stay hot through Seattle's four-game week.

Scott Wedgewood, G, Avalanche (9% rostered)

Categories: Starts/Saves/Wins

Wedgewood didn't see much playing time in Nashville behind workhorse netminder Juuse Saros, but his opportunities to start should increase following Colorado's acquisition of him in a trade. The Avalanche sent goaltender Justus Annunen to the Predators as part of the deal, opening the door for Wedgewood to push Alexandar Georgiev for starts. The 28-year-old Georgiev has struggled mightily in 2024-25, posting a 7-7-0 record with career worsts in save percentage (.875) and goals-against average (3.31).

Before signing with Nashville in the summer, Wedgewood had a 25-15-8 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 53 appearances with Dallas from 2022-23 to 2023-24. With the Avalanche poised to play four times in six days this week, Wedgewood and Georgiev could get two games apiece. The 32-year-old Wedgewood has plenty of fantasy value as a depth option, and he could become more valuable if he cuts significantly into Georgiev's starts.

Eric Comrie, G, Jets (2%)

Categories: Starts/Saves

Comrie has lost his last three outings after winning his first three appearances. He has a 3.04 GAA and a .903 SV percentage while being used sparingly behind Connor Hellebuyck. However, the 29-year-old Comrie has not only seen playing time in back-to-back situations. Winnipeg will play two games in two days this week, likely ensuring he will receive at least one start, and he may get another outing due to the club's busy schedule. The Jets played four times last week and have another four contests this week. As a result, Comrie could share the crease evenly with Hellebuyck to limit the latter's workload.

Pontus Holmberg, RW, Maple Leafs (0%)

Categories: Points/Blocks

Holmberg has contributed an assist, one shot and one hit in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. He skated alongside Mitch Marner, who is riding a six-game point streak, and John Tavares, who has two goals and five assists during that span, in the contest. If the 25-year-old Holmberg maintains his top-six spot in the lineup during Toronto's four-game week, it could make him a solid under-the-radar pickup in deeper leagues. He also has 15 blocks in 21 appearances this season.