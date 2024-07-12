Catarina Macario off USWNT Olympic roster with injury. Coach Emma Hayes names replacement

HARRISON, New Jersey — Catarina Macario will miss the Paris Olympics because of “minor knee irritation” and will be replaced by Lynn Williams.

Emma Hayes made the announcement Friday morning, the day before the U.S. women’s soccer team plays Mexico in its first send-off game. Emily Sams will become an alternate.

“I’m absolutely gutted for Cat. She’s really put a shift in to get there, but it’s not to be,” said Hayes, who coached Macario at Chelsea before taking over as the USWNT’s manager.

One of the most dynamic young players in the world, Macario missed almost two years with a torn ACL. She finally returned with Chelsea in March, scoring a goal in her first game back. She made 12 appearances with the Blues, as well as two with the USWNT, and was expected to be a crucial part of the Paris squad.

Hayes said Macario had been having some irritation but was able to train with the USWNT this week. Her knee “reacted” afterward, Hayes said, and the decision was made that it would be better for Macario’s long-term health for her to return to Chelsea for treatment and rehab.

“Having been through the last 12 months with her, I know it’s complex. Her welfare comes first,” Hayes said. “She’s done everything she can. She’s devastated. But it’s not a long-term situation. It’s just not going to recover in time for the Olympics.”

Williams said she was told Thursday night that she would be replacing Macario.

“Two things can be possible at one time: You can be devastated for a teammate but also be excited for yourself at the same time,” Williams said. “Right now I’m not necessarily thinking I’m excited for myself. I’m thinking, 'How can I help the team? What does the team need from me?’ … That was my role as an alternate to begin with, staying ready and being ready if and when I’m called upon.”

This will be the second time Williams has gone from alternate to the active roster at the Olympics, though the circumstances are vastly different.

Olympic rosters have only 18 players, with four alternates. Because of COVID concerns, however, rosters were effectively expanded for the Tokyo Olympics. Teams simply had to designate 18 for each game from their pool of 22. Williams wound up playing in three games, starting two of them, as the USWNT won the bronze medal in Tokyo. She scored one goal and had the assist in the other in the quarterfinals, when the USWNT beat the Netherlands in a shootout.

This is the USWNT's first major tournament under Hayes. It's also a chance for redemption for the four-time World Cup champions, who made their earliest exit ever at a major international tournament last summer in Australia and New Zealand, bowing out in the round of 16.

The USWNT opens the Paris Olympics on July 25 against Zambia. It then plays Germany on July 28 and wraps up group play July 31 against Australia.

