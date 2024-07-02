Castellanos leads Phillies against the Cubs after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (55-29, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-46, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -127, Phillies +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Chicago Cubs after Nicholas Castellanos had four hits against the Marlins on Sunday.

Chicago has gone 22-18 at home and 39-46 overall. The Cubs are 27-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 55-29 overall and 22-15 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger leads the Cubs with a .267 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 34 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-39 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .243 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 19-for-44 with seven doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press