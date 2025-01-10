Casey Stoney 'agrees' to manage Canadian Women's National Team

The Canadian Women's National Team have reportedly concluded their search for a new manager following the scandalous departure of Bev Priestman.

According to The Athletic, Casey Stoney has "agreed terms" to join the North American federation as new head coach.

The 42-year-old previously managed San Diego Wave FC and Manchester United Women but has been out of work since last June.

Canada have been looking for a new head coach since Priestman's departure in November following a drone scandal from the Paris Olympic games. She was suspended for one year by FIFA because of the incident.

Canada Soccer has agreed terms with former England captain Casey Stoney to take over as the new head coach of its women’s team.



More from @charlotteharpur and @joshuakloke ⬇️https://t.co/6qjmrBbPe4 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 10, 2025

Stoney, a former England captain with 130 caps on the international stage, will now take charge as the Canadians look to rebuild their reputation.

While managing at the club level, she won the NWSL Coach of the Year trophy in 2022, the NWSL Shield (2023) and the NWSL Challenge Cup (2024).

As a player, Stoney represented Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Chelsea and Liverpool.

📸 Meg Oliphant - 2022 Getty Images