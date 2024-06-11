Carrington leads Connecticut against Chicago after 22-point game
Connecticut Sun (10-1, 7-1 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-6, 2-4 Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the Chicago Sky after DiJonai Carrington scored 22 points in the Sun's 89-72 win against the Indiana Fever.
Chicago went 7-13 at home and 5-15 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sky shot 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range last season.
Connecticut went 27-13 overall last season while going 14-6 in Eastern Conference games. The Sun shot 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).
Sun: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press