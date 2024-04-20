Carpenter leads Tigers against the Twins following 4-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (11-9, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-12, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins after Kerry Carpenter had four hits on Friday in a 5-4 win over the Twins.

Minnesota has gone 1-5 at home and 6-12 overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has gone 7-2 on the road and 11-9 overall. The Tigers have a 7-3 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has four doubles and three home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 8-for-25 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has four doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .235 for the Tigers. Carpenter is 14-for-33 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press