Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon, here's how to watch the Week 18 game. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will start for the Atlanta Falcons when the team takes on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday at home. Penix Jr. is making just his third start of the season, taking over for an injured Kirk Cousins, and he'll be facing a Panthers line-up that's missing several key starters due to injury, including cornerback Jaycee Horn. While the Panthers are out of playoff contention altogether, if the Falcons win on Sunday – and if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose – they'll clinch the NFC South title. Here’s all the info you need about today's Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game; you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game:

Date: January 5, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game on?

The Panthers vs. Falcons game is this Sunday, Jan. 5 airing live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game:

The Panthers vs. Falcons game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out-of-market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

2024 NFL season complete Week 18 schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

