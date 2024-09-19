Carolina Panthers promote former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher to 53-man roster

The Carolina Panthers have shuffled up their outside linebacker depth chart.

On Wednesday, the team promoted former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Tarron Jackson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Panthers also re-signed outside linebacker Eku Leota, the team’s current sack leader through two games, to the practice squad.

Jackson initially signed with the Carolina practice squad after the NFL cut-down deadline. Jackson spent the past three seasons with the Eagles as a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina. The Aiken, S.C., native was cut by the Eagles in August.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson (75) in a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson, 26, didn’t appear in a game last season, but he produced 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble during his first two NFL campaigns. Jackson has played in 21 career games.

The 6-foot-2, 254-pound pass rusher will join Jadevenon Clowney, D.J. Johnson and Charles Harris in the Panthers’ outside linebacker rotation. Harris was just added to the 53-man roster last week.

Leota, who has been with the Panthers for two seasons, leads the team with one sack through two games. He was waived on Monday and cleared waivers on Tuesday. Leota will eligible to be elevated to the game-day roster three times while on the practice squad.

The Panthers’ roster is currently at the 53-man limit. The practice squad is also at the 16-man limit.