Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell steps down; would Columbus Blue Jackets be interested?

More than three months after firing Jarmo Kekalainen as general manager, the Columbus Blue Jackets are still seeking his replacement.

It’s been a tight-lipped search process, but some interesting names have leaked. The latest was floated late Thursday by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who posted on Twitter/X that he “believes" Don Waddell was interviewed Thursday.

Waddell resigned as Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager on Friday.

Friedman’s comment was attached to a post by TSN's Pierre LeBrun that said Waddell’s contract is expiring and he was granted permission to speak with other teams. John Davidson, the Blue Jackets' president of hockey operations and interim GM, declined to comment.

The Hurricanes announced Waddell's resignation Friday and stated that assistant GM Eric Tulsky is now their interim GM while a search begins for a full-time replacement. Waddell’s exit less than a day after being connected to the Blue Jackets certainly comes as a surprise given his resume with the Hurricanes.

Waddell, 65, has been with Carolina since 2014 as team president and added the GM title four years later. One of his first big moves was hiring coach Rod Brind’Amour, a former Hurricanes star player, and providing him with a roster that has reached the playoffs six consecutive seasons and won three Metropolitan Division titles. In a statement, Waddell said he informed Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon of his decision Friday.

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” Waddell said. “I have loved my experiences in the 'Triangle' over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal 'Caniacs.' This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

Don Waddell has resigned from his position as President and General Manager of the #Canes. Eric Tulsky has been named interim General Manager. https://t.co/atfIqoGCH2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 24, 2024

Waddell just presided over Brind'Amour's latest contract extension, a multiyear deal announced on Sunday. He also didn't hold back about restricted free agent Martin Necas, whose apparent discontent with his role in Carolina is tied to his agent and father.

"Marty is an exceptionally skilled guy that you're not just going to give up on, that's for sure," Waddell said. "We'll deal with it as the summer progresses ... say, 'hi' to his dad for me."

Don Waddell and Rod Brind’Amour call out Martin Necas’s father 👀 pic.twitter.com/JG8XeVTpvt — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 21, 2024

Davidson told TSN in April that he’d consider relinquishing his title as the Blues Jackets president of hockey operations if it leads to hiring “the right guy.”

Davidson has also said the Blue Jackets are looking to shake up the team’s “culture” with their next hire — or hires ― to lead the team's hockey side. He and team president Mike Priest are also looking for experience.

Waddell fits those descriptions, along with former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin, former Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill and Canadiens executive vice president Jeff Gorton, who worked for Davidson on the New York Rangers.

Friedman recently said on his “32 Thoughts” podcast for TSN that Gorton wasn’t granted permission to speak with the Blue Jackets. Friedman said on the same podcast that he “believes” Bergevin, a senior advisor to Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake, has spoken to the Blue Jackets about a position.

Another name to keep in mind is Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland, whose team defeated the Dallas Stars in double overtime of Game 1 in the Western Conference final Thursday. Holland, 68, is like Waddell in that his contract is expiring with a team that might not be interested in retaining him.

Before joining the Oilers in 2019, Holland spent 22 years as the Detroit Red Wings’ GM and won the Stanley Cup three times. Others who've been connected to the Blue Jackets during their search include New Jersey Devils assistant GM Dan MacKinnon, Rangers assistant GM Ryan Martin — Holland’s former assistant GM in Detroit —and Mark Hunter, owner, vice president and general manager of the London Knights.

Hunter’s team is still playing for the Canadian Hockey League’s prestigious Memorial Cup after winning the Ontario Hockey League title at the junior level.

The Blue Jackets are in a desirable situation for a new GM to take over.

Kekalainen and his staff stocked the team’s pipeline with highly regarded prospects and the Jackets will pick fourth overall this summer. Waiting this long to choose the next GM and/or head of hockey operations, however, puts the new leadership group in a tough spot. The NHL scouting combine is held in early June, followed by the draft June 28-29 in Las Vegas. The start of free agency follows just a few days later on July 1.

The Blue Jackets also have significant questions to answer with their NHL coaching staff and roster.

Coach Pascal Vincent has one year remaining on the deal he signed as Mike Babcock's replacement following the latter's unexpected resignation prior to training camp last September, forward Patrik Laine is still in the NHL/NHL Players Association’s joint player assistance program and goalie Elvis Merzlikins ― who has three years left on a deal with a $5.4 million salary cap hit ― continues to struggle with inconsistency and health. He played only four games for Latvia at the men’s world championship this month, posting a 4.80 goals-against average and .826 save percentage.

The Blue Jackets also have a slew of pending restricted free agents for new leadership to sort out.

